Colts’ Guzda signs with Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito announced today that goaltender Mack Guzda has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract.

“Guzda has been a standout goaltender in the Ontario Hockey League this season,” said Zito. “We are excited about his growth and are thrilled that he will continue his development in our organization.”

Guzda, 21, has appeared in 26 OHL games with the Owen Sound Attack and Barrie Colts in 2021-22. In 16 appearances so far with Barrie, he posted an 11-4-1-0 record, .925 save percentage, 2.17 goals against average and two shutouts. In 10 appearances with Owen Sound, Guzda recorded a 5-4-0-1 record, .915 save percentage and 3.20 goals against average. He was named OHL Goaltender of the Month for January 2022 and December 2021, and owns a 14-4-1-0 overall record since Oct. 30.

Undrafted, the 6-foot-5, 215-pound native of Knoxville, Tenn., has appeared in 156 regular season OHL games with Owen Sound (2017-18 to 2021-22) and Barrie (2021-22), producing a 74-53-11-7 record. A two-time recipient of the Ivan Tennant Memorial Award as the OHL’s top academic high school player in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Guzda was also named to the OHL First All-Rookie Team in 2017-18.

