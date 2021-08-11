Colts’ Clarke signs with Kings

Los Angeles, CA – The LA Kings have signed Barrie Colts defenseman Brandt Clarke to a three-year entry-level contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $925,000.

Clarke, 18, was selected eighth overall during the 2021 NHL Draft held last month. Both he and Rob Blake, Vice President and General Manager, addressed media following the selection.

The LA Kings have signed defenseman @brandtclarke55 to a three-year, entry-level contract. ✍️ — LA Kings (@LAKings) August 10, 2021

The 6-2, 190-pound defenseman posted 38 points (6-32=38) in 57 games during his rookie season with Barrie in 2019-20, where he led all rookie defensemen in points and assists and finished second in goals. He ranked fourth on the Colts in points and second in assists, leading team-defensemen in both categories. Clarke also registered 15 points (5-10=15) and a plus-6 rating in 26 games last season with HC Nove Zamky in Slovakia.

The Ottawa, Ontario native has represented Canada twice, most recently at the 2021 IIHF Under-18 Men’s World Championship where he tallied seven points (2-5=7) and a plus-12 rating, helping lead Canada to the gold medal. He also competed at the 2020 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, posting six points (1-5=6) in five games.

For more details visit nhl.com/kings.