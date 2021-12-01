Coast to Coast: 3 CHL TV Featured Games of the Week

Plan your week accordingly.

Hockey fans from coast to coast will be treated to a host of national showdowns over the coming week, available across of trio of digital platforms to help you watch how you want to watch. In all, the slate sees three contests cued up, with all sure to bring must-see on-ice action:

Wed., Dec. 8 – Drummondville vs. Charlottetown – 7 p.m. AT (CBC Gem)

Available via the free CBC Gem streaming service and CBCSports.ca, fans across Canada can tune in as the Drummondville Voltigeurs head to Prince Edward Island to battle the Charlottetown Islanders. The second of two meetups this season, the two squads last connected in early November that saw the Islanders come away with a 4-1 road victory thanks in part to a two-point performance courtesy of Vegas Golden Knights prospect and first-year left-wing Jakub Brabenec, one of six Charlottetown skaters to have heard his name called at the NHL Draft.

Thurs., Dec. 9 – Victoriaville vs. Cape Breton – 7 p.m. AT (TSN.ca/TSN app)

Accessible to TSN subscribers via TSN.ca and the TSN mobile app, fans from coast to coast can catch all the action in a QMJHL showdown between the defending President Cup champion Victoriaville Tigres and the Cape Breton Eagles. Facing off twice this season, the two sides last met up in the opening week of November in what concluded in a hard-battled 3-2 shootout victory for the Eagles, doing so on the road. Key to victory for Cape Breton was draft eligible blue-liner Jeremy Langlois who netted the equalizer midway through the final frame to force extra time.

Fri., Dec. 10 – Owen Sound vs. Flint – 7 p.m. ET (CHL TV)

Available as the CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota, Friday action will be headlined by a meetup of OHL foes in the Owen Sound Attack and Flint Firebirds. The contest marks the third matchup of a quick four-game set between the two sides that begins in early December. Among the names sure to be circled on the lineup card who promise to draw the most attention from the opposition – as well as eager onlookers – includes 2022 NHL Draft eligible centre Servac Petrovsky of the Attack as well as New York Rangers first-round pick Brennan Othmann of the Firebirds.