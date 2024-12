Clattenburg inks entry-level deal with Edmonton

Flint Firebirds forward Connor Clattenburg has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Edmonton Oilers.

In 22 games, Clattenburg has 10 goals and 18 points to sit tied fourth in Firebirds scoring.

Across 138 OHL games with Soo and Flint, the Ottawa, ON., native has recorded 57 points (25 goals).

Clattenburg was selected 160th overall in the 2024 NHL Draft.