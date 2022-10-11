CHLTV GOTW preview: Royals vs. Rockets, Oct. 11, 2022

The matchup

A B.C. Division contest is tonight’s focus as the Victoria Royals (0-7-0) host the Kelowna Rockets (2-2-1) in the CHL TV Game of the Week.

The Royals have endured a tough start to the season as they are winless through seven games. Their 1.85 goals-per-game average is the worst in the WHL while their 31 goals against are tied with Regina for the most in the league.

Victoria is without its two biggest stars; captain Gannon Laroque (SJ) is hurt as is Brayden Schuurman (BOS) and that has contributed significantly to their slow start. Five of Victoria’s seven games this season have come on the road.

The Rockets, four-time Ed Chynoweth Cup champions, sit third in the B.C. Division as they look to build on a 42-win season a year ago.

Colton Dach (CHI) has been returned to Kelowna and will make his season debut tonight. The 62nd overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft was named the 27th captain in Rockets history Monday.

Gone streaking! 📊 Multiple Rockets are riding point streaks, but Gabby and Patches set new career highs last night. Can they keep it going next week against the Royals? @marcuspacheco05 x @GSzturc pic.twitter.com/YUpPXDPSzR — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 8, 2022

In Dach’s early absence, the Rockets have been led by 2023 NHL Draft prospect Andrew Cristall, Gabriel Szturc and Adam Kydd who have combined for 13 goals and 31 points.

Kelowna owns the second-best power play in the WHL at 34.6 per cent and despite their woeful start, Victoria’s man advantage has converted at 19.1 per cent early on; however, they own the third worst penalty kill at 70.4 per cent.

Who to watch

Teague Patton’s four points are part of a three-way tie for the lead in Victoria. The Kelowna native, who was acquired from Medicine Hat in the offseason four a fourth-round pick in 2025, had 10 goals and 21 points a year ago with the Tigers.

Cristall has points in all five games this year for the Rockets to lead the team in scoring. A member of the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup winning team, Cristall’s five goals also lead his side. His 11 points are tied for the third most in the WHL this season.

A season ago, Cristall had 28 goals and 69 points in just 61 games.

Scoring leaders

In addition to Patton, Carter Dereniwsky and Riley Gannon, who had 21 goals and 34 points a season ago, also have four points early on for the Royals.

Marcus Almquist, Matthew Hodson and Reggie Newman have two goals each for Victoria.

In Kelowna, Szturc’s seven assists leads the team while his 11 points are tied with Cristall for the team lead. Six of his 11 points have come on the power play.

Caden Price, also a top prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, leads Rockets d-men with six points.

Where to watch

Saturday’s contest can be seen live on CHL TV at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.