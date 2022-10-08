CHLTV GOTW preview: Mooseheads @ Islanders, Oct. 8, 2022

The matchup

A Maritimes battle between the Charlottetown Islanders (1-1-0) and Halifax Mooseheads (2-0-1) takes centre stage tonight in the CHLTV Game of the Week.

The Islanders, who won 48 games last season, are only months removed from a trip to the President’s Cup Final where they succumbed to the Shawinigan Cataractes in five games. However, this year’s team is entirely different as they enter a rebuilding phase.

Gone are Brett Bugdell, Lukas Cormier, Patrick Guay and Xavier Simoneau, among others, with Vegas Golden Knights prospect Jakub Brabenec expected to lead the charge after a 64-point rookie campaign.

Charlottetown were beaten 7-4 in Saint John Friday night but had opened their campaign with an overtime win over Acadie-Bathurst Oct. 1.

Halifax however, are a team on the rise and own one of the best-looking squads in the QMJHL. Led by NHL prospects Jordan Dumais (CBJ), Jake Furlong (SJ), Zachary l’Heureux (NSH) and Cameron Whynot (CAL), alongside new captain Attilio Biasca, 2023 NHL Draft prospect Mathieu Cataford and Markus Vidicek, the Mooseheads possess a potent lineup.

Noted as an honourable mention in the preseason and Week 1 rankings of the Kia CHL Top 10, the Mooseheads are undefeated in regulation this season. They gained a point Friday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Victoriaville after they had won the first two games of their campaign.

Halifax owns the best power play in the QMJHL at 47.1 per cent (8-for-17) and on the road have scored on four of their five man advantages.

However, the Islanders own the fifth best penalty kill in the Q at 88.9 per cent.

Who to watch

Jakub Brabenec made his season debut for the Islanders Friday night and scored in his return as his offensive ability was on full display immediately in his sophomore QMJHL season.

A year ago, Brabenec placed fifth on the Islanders in goals (17), assists (47) and points (64) and was subsequently named QMJHL Rookie of the Year and was the Michel Bergeron Trophy winner as QMJHL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

In Halifax, Jordan Dumais will look to build on a sensational rookie season. The Ile Bizard, QC., native became just the eighth different Moosehead to record a 100-point season as his 109 points were the fourth most ever by a Halifax player. In doing so, he became just the third 17-year-old to ever hit the plateau, alongside Jonathan Drouin and Nikolej Ehlers.

This season, the Blue Jackets prospect has nine points in just three games. His eight assists are tied for the QMJHL lead while his three points per-game average leads the league.

Scoring leaders

Keiran Gallant and Patrick LeBlanc each have three points for the Islanders early on while Brabenec had two points in his lone appearance this year. Michael Horth’s two goals leads Charlottetown.

Dumais’ nine points leads the Mooseheads but Markus Vidicek isn’t far behind with seven points (four goals) in three games. Mathieu Cataford and Attilio Biasca have five points each while Calgary Flames prospect Cam Whynot has four helpers.

The new look @HFXMooseheads get their first goal of the season from new captain, Attilio Biasca! pic.twitter.com/4CNCAJVQFT — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2022

Where to watch

Saturday’s contest can be seen live on CHL TV at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.