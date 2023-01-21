CHLTV GOTW preview: Blazers vs. Americans, Jan. 21, 2023

The matchup

The Kamloops Blazers (25-9-6), hosts of the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, will host the Tri-City Americans (20-16-4) tonight in an additional CHLTV Game of the Week.

Additionally, the Blazers will wear their Real Canadian SuperStore Your Team Your Jersey winning design, created by Justin, tonight.

“A classic yet sharp look,” Justin said. “The Blazers logo of the early 90s had ‘Kamloops’ built into the Blazer ‘B’. This jersey puts the city’s name back on the front of the jersey.

“Each sleeve commemorates a year that the Tournament Capital City hosted the Memorial Cup.”

The Blazers, ranked seventh in the Kia CHL Top 10 rankings, own the seventh most wins in the WHL while their 165 goals scored at the third most. Their offence runs through captain Logan Stankoven (DAL) who has a point in all 26 games he played this season while five other Blazers have averaged more than a point-per-game this year.

Defensively, they’ve only conceded 113 goals this year, the fifth fewest in the league, in large part due to superb goaltender Dylan Ernst.

Kamloops are 14-4-0 at home this season while 21 of their wins have come when they score first.

Tri-City are 5-0-2 over their last seven to move into fifth place in the Western Conference and have suffered just one regulation loss in 10 contests. Over that time frame, they have averaged 5.29 goals per game.

Their recent scoring surge has pushed their season total to 162 and into seventh spot in the WHL, however their 159 goals against are the sixth most.

Tonight’s battle will also see the top two power play units face off; both teams convert 29.3 per cent of the time on the man advantage.

Friday night, Tri-City snapped Kamloops’ four-game winning streak after an 8-2 win as Parker Bell (CGY) scored a hat-trick and Jordan Gavin added a pair of goals.

Who to watch

Stankoven has been sensational this season with 20 goals and 56 points in 26 games.

The reigning CHL Player of the Year, who also won his second World Juniors gold medal in Halifax earlier this month, has averaged a staggering 2.15 points per game this year.

On Jan. 11, the Kamloops native became the 21st player to score 100 goals with Kamloops.

A standout centreman, Stankoven has won 59.5 per cent of his faceoffs this season while his +29 rating is the ninth best in the WHL.

His 219 career points are the 27th most in Blazers history and if he continues his current points pace, he’ll find himself in the top 10 by the end of the season.

Stats leaders

Behind Stankoven, Daylan Kuefer’s (NYI) 45 points are the next on the Blazers while his 24 goals are a team high.

Caeden Bankier (MIN), who also won gold with Canada at the 2023 World Juniors, has 21 goals and 41 points while Fraser Minten (TOR) has contributed 40 points.

Kyle Masters (MIN) is seventh in scoring among WHL d-men while Dylan Ernst’s 23 wins are tied for first leaguewide.

Parker Bell (CGY) is a point shy of 50 while defenceman Lukas Dragicevic’s 48 points lead all WHL blueliners in his draft year.

Ethan Ernst, the older brother of Dylan, has already set new career highs in goals (21), assists (25) and points (46) while Jake Sloan has averaged above a point-per-game.

Tomas Suchanek, who starred for Czechia at the 2023 World Juniors, is 15-9-0 between the pipes.

