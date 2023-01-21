CHLTV GOTW preview: Attack vs. Petes, Jan. 21, 2023

The matchup

The Owen Sound Attack (21-15-5) host the Peterborough Petes (23-16-3) in tonight’s CHLTV Game of the Week from the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre.

Owen Sound will be glad to hit the ice after they suffered their biggest defeat of the season Friday as they were soundly beaten 9-1 by London.

However, the Attack sit second in the Midwest Division, behind only the Knights, with their 21 wins the eighth most in the OHL. The eighth highest scoring team this season, the Attack are led by captain and 2023 NHL Draft prospect Colby Barlow while Cedrick Guindon (MTL) has also surpassed the 50-point mark this season.

The Attack have struggled over the last six weeks or so with a 5-8-3 record but are still primed to reach the postseason for the 11th straight season as they sit fourth in the Western Conference.

Peterborough, who were featured Friday as part of the CHL on TSN broadcast, will also look to rebound tonight after a 6-4 loss to Guelph yesterday.

Armed with new offensive assets Owen Beck (MTL), Avery Hayes, Brennan Othmann (NYR) and Gavin White (DAL), the Petes are 10-3-0 over their last 13 contests, where they’ve scored 52 times, to surge into fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Peterborough’s 23 wins are the seventh most in the OHL as they seek to reach the 30-win mark for the sixth time over the past decade.

Surprisingly, the Petes rank 18th on the power play at 19.6 per cent while both teams share an identical 80.2 per cent penalty kill success rate.

Tonight is the second meeting this month between the two sides; Peterborough were victorious Jan. 5 after Connor Lockhart (VAN) scored twice in a 5-3 win.

Who to watch

Attack captain Colby Barlow continues to see his draft stock rise in his sophomore OHL season as he sits fifth in scoring with 57 points.

His 30 goals rank second leaguewide as he hit that plateau for the second straight season Jan. 17 and he is currently projected to pass the 50-goal mark as he looks to become just the seventh player in Attack history to reach that milestone.

Talk about crashing the net! 💥@AttackOHL captain Colby Barlow starts and finishes the rush before taking a tumble 😅 pic.twitter.com/YjegZWCEoX — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 12, 2023

He recently joined exclusive company as with two separate eight-game goalscoring streaks this season he accomplished a feat that hadn’t been seen in the OHL John Tavares in 2009-10.

The 17-year-old has had point streaks of 11 and 10 games this year and has a 100-point campaign within his grasp. Only five players in Attack history have previously reached the century milestone.

Stats leaders

While Barlow leads the Attack in goals and points, Guindon’s 35 assists are a team high. The Habs prospect recently hit the 50-point mark for the second consecutive season.

Deni Goure and Servac Petrovsky (MIN) have each played at a better than point-per-game pace this season while six different skaters have recorded double digit goals.

Sam Sedley’s 30 points are the most among Attack d-men while Nick Chenard (23 games) and Corbin Votary (20 games) have almost evenly split starts in goal.

Tucker Robertson’s (SEA) 24 goals and 55 points leads the Petes while J.R. Avon (PHI) reached the 20-goal plateau Friday night for the second straight season.

Connor Lockhart’s (VAN) 51 points are a new career high, as are his 33 assists, while Brennan Othmann (NYR) has five goals and 16 points in 15 games as a Pete. Owen Beck (MTL) scored his second goal in a Petes jersey Friday and when he finds the back of the net next, it will mark back-to-back 20 goal campaigns.

Michael Simpson’s 33 games played leads the OHL while he ranks second in save percentage (.915), fourth in wins (17) and fourth in GAA (2.62).

Where to watch

Saturday’s contest can be seen live for free on CHL TV at 6:45pm ET / 3:45pm PT.

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.