#CHLStats: Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall becomes the third CHL player to reach 400 career points in the 21st century

Friday night marked another major milestone in the career of Washington Capitals prospect and Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall. By registering the primary assist on Berkly Catton’s power-play goal early in the third period of the Chiefs’ dominant 9-2 victory over the Victoria Royals, Cristall became just the third CHL skater to record 400 career points in the 21st century (see complete list below).

The other CHL skaters to have attained the 400-point plateau this century are OHL alumnus John Tavares (215G-218A-433 PTS in 247 GP) and QMJHL graduate Brent Aubin (192G-213A-405 PTS in 345 GP). Given that the other two players hailed from the OHL and QMJHL, Cristall is the only WHL skater to have achieved this feat in the 21st century (see WHL career points leaders in the 21st century below).

The assist from Cristall to reach 400 career points was part of a five-point (2G-3A) night for the 20-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., who led Spokane in scoring on Friday. It represented the seventh time this season that the Washington Capitals prospect has recorded five points or more in a single game.

Cristall wraps up the weekend standing at 401 career points and will have the opportunity to expand on that mark over the Chiefs’ five remaining contests. If he were to reach 406 points, it would stand as the second-most recorded by a CHL skater since 2000 and trail only Tavares, who tallied 433 points in the OHL as a member of the Oshawa Generals and London Knights over four seasons from 2005-09.

Coming into Monday, Cristall leads the WHL in scoring with 121 points (44G-77A) – ahead of the next closest skater and top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna (110 points) by 11 points. Additionally, across the CHL, the Chiefs forward sits second trailing only 2025 NHL Draft prospect Michael Misa (124 points) by three points. If Cristall were to catch Misa before the end of the 2024-25 campaign and win the CHL Top Scorer Award, he would become the first Spokane Chiefs player to ever achieve that feat.

This season, Cristall has once again shown why he is one of the most prolific scorers – not just in the WHL, but across the Canadian Hockey League.

Cristall is one of just six CHL players averaging more than two points per game in 2024-25. His 2.33 points-per-game average is the best of any CHL skater with a minimum of 20 games played, and it trails only Saginaw Spirit (OHL) forward Igor Chernyshov (2.44 points per game) who has played in just 18 games this season.

Moreover, Cristall’s 77 assists are tied for the most of anyone in both the WHL and CHL in 2024-25. The 20-year-old has totaled 34 multi-point outings in 52 games (ie. in 65.4% of his games), including 14 occasions where he has recorded four-plus points. The latter includes a seven-point performance (3G-4A) on January 11 against the Wenatchee Wild, which set a new career-high for Cristall.

Having been acquired by the Spokane Chiefs in a blockbuster deal at the beginning of 2025, Cristall has amassed a CHL-best 61 points (18G-43A) since joining his new club on January 10. Cristall was originally selected by the Kelowna Rockets in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. Before he was moved to Spokane, Cristall appeared in 219 regular season games with the Rockets, registering 340 points (135G-205A). In 20 WHL Playoff games with Kelowna, he secured another 20 points (5G-15A).

Cristall was drafted in the second round (40th overall) by the Washington Capitals during the 2023 NHL Draft in Nashville. Shortly after the draft, in July 2023, the 19-year-old signed his entry-level contract with his drafted NHL club.

PLAYERS IN THE CHL WITH 400+ CAREER POINTS IN THE 21ST CENTURY (as of March 10, 2025)

1. John Tavares – Oshawa Generals & London Knights / OHL – 433 points in 247 GP (2005-09)

2. Brent Aubin – Rouyn-Noranda Huskies & Québec Remparts / QMJHL – 405 points in 345 GP (2002-07)

3. Andrew Cristall* – Kelowna Rockets & Spokane Chiefs / WHL – 401 points in 243 GP (2020-Present)

*Denotes active player

CAREER POINT LEADERS IN THE WHL OVER THE 21ST CENTURY (as of March 10, 2025)

1. Andrew Cristall* – 153G-248A–401 points (Kelowna Rockets / Spokane Chiefs / 2020-Present)

2. Jordan Weal – 135G-250A–385 points (Regina Pats / 2007-2012)

3. Riley Heidt* – 113G-247A–360 points (Prince George Cougars / 2020-Present)

4. Nic Petan – 110G-248A–358 points (Portland Winterhawks / 2010-15)

5. Brendan Ranford – 137G-220A–357 points (Kamloops Blazers / 2007-13)

6. Justin Feser – 155G-198A–353 points (Tri-City Americans / 2008-13)

7. Adam Hughesman – 140G-210A–350 points (Tri-City Americans / 2006-12)

8. Colton Yellow Horn – 153G-196A–349 points (Lethbridge Hurricanes / Tri-City Americans / 2003-08)

9. Ty Rattie – 151G-197A–348 points (Portland Winterhawks / 2008-13)

10. Chris St. Jacques – 137G-206A–343 points (Medicine Hat Tigers / 2000-04)

*Denotes active player