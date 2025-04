#CHLStats: Key Notes and Numbers Ahead of Round 2 of the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs

The stage is set for an electrifying second round of the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs, with the spotlight shining on two of the league’s most compelling storylines.

The CHL’s No.1-ranked Moncton Wildcats continue their quest for a championship after a dominant regular season, while the Rimouski Océanic look to build momentum on home ice as they prepare to host the 2025 Memorial Cup, which is scheduled later this spring from May 22 to June 1.

With the pressure rising and significant star power on display, the next chapter of the QMJHL postseason promises must-watch action.

Fans can catch all the action of the second round of the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs live on CHL TV, starting tonight at 6:00 p.m. ET with Game 1 between the Moncton Wildcats and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, kicking off a slate of four games on this Friday night..

Second-Round Matchups

Moncton Wildcats vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar

* Coming into tonight’s Game 1 (at 7:00 p.m. AT on CHL TV), 2025 NHL Draft prospect Caleb Desnoyers (2G-6A in 4 GP) is averaging two points per game following the first round as he leads the Wildcats with eight points.

* With four goals through four postseason games, Utah Hockey Club prospect Gabe Smith (4G-2A in 4 GP) accounts for 25% of the Wildcats’ goals through the first round of the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs.

* As he enters the second round of the playoffs, having won his pair of starts in the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs thus far, Rudy Guimond (1.50 GAA, .946 SV% & 1 SO in 2 GP) has won all 18 of his starts as he remains a perfect 18-0-0-0 throughout his QMJHL career.

*Guimond’s 1.50 GAA and .946 SV% rank second among goalies in the QMJHL following the first round of the playoffs. His 1.50 GAA also ranks tied for second among netminders across the CHL, while his .946 SV% sits third among that same group of goalies.

* Averaging a point per game through the first round, both 19-year-old forward Justin Gendron (4G-2A in 6 GP) and New York Rangers prospect Raoul Boilard (2G-4A in 6 GP) lead the Drakkar in scoring coming into Round 2.

* Although they fell short in a fifth overtime during their Game 5 contest against the Cape Breton Eagles in Round 1, the Drakkar competed in what was the third-longest postseason game in CHL history – as their playoff game on April 3 wound up being 141 minutes and 42 seconds.

* During that record-breaking Game 5 against the Cape Breton Eagles, Baie-Comeau captain and defenceman Anthony Lavoie (1G-3A in 6 GP) played a game-high 78:07, while 2025 NHL Draft prospect Lucas Beckman (1.63 GAA, .941 SV% & 1 SO in 6 GP) made a career-high 54 saves in the 5OT loss.

* Heading into the second round, Beckman is one of six goaltenders across the CHL to have registered an SV% above .940 and a GAA below 2.00.

* Baie-Comeau will be aiming to reach the QMJHL’s final four for a second consecutive season, while Moncton will be looking to advance past the second round for the first time in nine years.

* The Moncton Wildcats won the season series (2-0-0-0) against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar in 2024-25.

Rimouski Océanic vs. Chicoutimi Saguenéens

* Coming into tonight’s Game 1 (at 7:00 p.m. ET on CHL TV), Rimouski Océanic goaltender Mathis Langevin (0.75 GAA, .968 SV%, & 2 SO in 4 GP) leads all CHL goaltenders in goals-against average and save percentage following Round 1.

* No goalie across the CHL, outside of Langevin, registered a GAA below 1.00 and an SV% above .960.

*Heading into the second round, Langevin is one of just six CHL goalies to have gone a perfect 4-0 in the first round.

* During the first round, Langevin set a new Océanic franchise record by going 178 minutes and 46 seconds without conceding a goal. The latter came thanks in large to the two consecutive shutouts Langevin posted in Games 2 and 3 of the first round against the Charlottetown Islanders.

* Following Round 1, Océanic captain Jacob Mathieu (6G-4A in 4 GP) leads the team with 10 points, sitting three points shy of the QMJHL leader: Drummondville Voltigeurs forward Luke Woodworth (3G-10A in 7 GP).

* During Game 2 of their series against the Islanders, Mathieu registered a career-high six points (3G-3A), which ranks as the second-most points scored in a postseason game in Océanic franchise history (trailing only Brad Richards, who scored seven points on April 6, 2000).

* With five goals and four assists in four games, Vegas Golden Knights prospect and Océanic forward Mathieu Cataford is one of five players in the QMJHL who have averaged two-plus points per game during the first round.

* With a +21 goal differential through the first round, the Océanic registered the best goal differential of any club in the CHL through the first part of the 2025 Playoffs.

* Having accrued seven points (1G-6A) through five games, Saguenéens defenceman Loïc Usereau leads all QMJHL blueliners in scoring.

* Through the first round, the Saguenéens had 10 players score a goal, including five skaters who potted a pair.

* Heading into the second round, Chicoutimi goaltender Raphaël Précourt (1.59 GAA, .944 SV% & 1 SO in 5 GP) is one of six goaltenders across the CHL to have registered a SV% above .940 and a GAA below 2.00.

* Précourt’s 1.59 GAA and .944 SV% both rank third among all QMJHL goalies following the first round of the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs.

* Chicoutimi will be aiming to reach the third round for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign, while Rimouski will be hoping to reach their first QMJHL final four in six years.

* The Rimouski Océanic won the season series (5-3-0-0) against the Chicoutimi Saguenéens in 2024-25, with half of their games requiring an extra frame or a shootout.

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies vs. Halifax Mooseheads

* Entering tonight’s Game 1 (at 7:00 p.m. ET on CHL TV), the Halifax Mooseheads are coming into their second-round matchup having completed a huge upset by defeated the Drummondville Voltigeurs, the No.1-seed in the Western Conference, over seven games.

* With their first-round victory, the Mooseheads became the first-ever No. 16 seed in the QMJHL history to win a playoff series.

* The Mooseheads finished with 21 fewer wins and 38 fewer points than the Voltigeurs – making this upset, in terms of the points, the biggest in nine years (Blainville-Boisbriand defeated Val-d’Or in six games in 2016 after they finished the season with 40 points fewer than the Foreurs).

* Over their series against the Voltigeurs, Halifax won three of four on the road, including a 2-0 victory in Game 7.

* Following the first round of the playoffs, no goalie in the CHL tabulated more saves than Mooseheads netminder Jacob Steinman (2.43 GAA, .936 SV% & 1 SO in 7 GP), who stopped 250 pucks in seven games in Round 1.

* Through the first rounds, the Huskies got goals from 11 different skaters, including six players who tallied two goals or more.

* Rouyn-Noranda also has five skaters who lead the team in scoring with points, as all of them finished the first round averaging a point per game, including 2025 NHL Draft prospect Bill Zonnon (2G-3A in 5 GP) and 2023-24 QMJHL scoring leader Antonin Verreault (2G-3A).

* Having reached the second round for the third year in a row, the Huskies are hoping to punch their ticket to the QMJHL’s final four for the first time since 2019, which happens to be the last time Rouyn-Noranda won both the Gilles-Courteau Trophy (as QMJHL champions) and the Memorial Cup.

* Conversely, Halifax is hoping to make its second trip in three years to the QMJHL Playoffs’ third round.

*The Rouyn-Noranda Huskies and Halifax Mooseheads split their season series (1-0-1) as both of their games in 2024-25 either required overtime or a shootout.

Shawinigan Cataractes vs. Sherbrooke Phoenix

* Entering tonight’s Game 1 (at 7:00 p.m. ET on CHL TV), Shawinigan Cataractes forward and Calgary Flames prospect Matvei Gridin (4G-6A in 5 GP) is one of five players in the QMJHL players to have averaged two-plus points per game during the first round of the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs.

* With 10 points in five postseason games, Gridin ranks tied for third in QMJHL scoring following the first round. He also leads all first-year skaters across the CHL in scoring, heading into the second round.

* During their first-round series against the Val-d’Or Foreurs, the Cataractes saw 15 different players register a point, representing close to 80% (15-of-19) of the skaters who skated for Shawinigan in those first five postseason contests.

* Each holding three goals and four assists heading into the second round, 18-year-old forward Mavrick Lachance and 21-year-old forward Hugo Primeau led the Phoenix in scoring, and both rank among the QMJHL’s top-10 scorers following the first round of the 2025 QMJHL Playoffs.

* Of the three times he’s lit the lamp, Primeau has recorded a QMJHL-leading two game-winning goals through five playoff games in 2025.

* The Phoenix are aiming to reach the QMJHL’s final four for the third time in four years, while the Cataractes are hoping to reach the third round for the first time since they won a Gilles-Courteau Trophy in 2022.

* Although both teams won three of the last six games they played against one another, the Sherbrooke Phoenix won the season series (4-2-0-1) against the Shawinigan Cataractes in 2024-25.