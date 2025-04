#CHLStats: Key Notes and Numbers Ahead of Round 2 of the 2025 OHL Playoffs

The stage is set for an electrifying second round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs, with four of the league’s top contenders — all of whom finished the 2024-25 regular season ranked in the CHL Top-10 (London, Brantford, Kitchener and Windsor) — ready to battle for a spot in the Conference Finals.

With star power, stacked rosters, and championship aspirations on the line, fans can expect high-octane action as the race to Rimouski, Québec, and the 2025 Memorial Cup heats up across Ontario and Pennsylvania.

All of the action in the second round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs can be seen live on CHL TV, starting tonight with all four matchups getting going at 7:00 p.m. ET.

COMPLETE OHL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Eastern Conference Semi-Finals

Brantford Bulldogs vs. Oshawa Generals

* Coming into tonight’s Game 1 (at 7:00 p.m. ET on CHL TV), following his 71-goal campaign in 2024-25, Brantford Bulldogs forward and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Nick Lardis (7G-2A in 5 GP) leads his team in goals (7) and points (9) following the first round. His seven goals are also one shy of the CHL and OHL leaders: Windsor Spitfires forward Noah Morneau (8G-3A in 5 GP) and Barrie Colts forward Anthony Romani (8G-1A in 5 GP).

* Fresh off signing his entry-level contract with the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, Bulldogs forward Patrick Thomas (1G-6A in 5 GP) trails only Lardis in terms of scoring on Brantford, while his six assists are the most of any skater on his team during the postseason.

* Buffalo Sabres prospect and Bulldogs goaltender Ryerson Leenders (2.37 GAA, .917 SV% & 1 SO in 5 GP) was one of only two goalies in the OHL to record a shutout in the first round.

* Going back to January 1, Leenders has won a CHL-best 26 games over his last 33 starts (26-5-0-2).

* Through the first round, the Generals were led in scoring by 2025 NHL Draft prospect Owen Griffin (6G-6A in 6 GP), who is averaging a goal and an assist per game through his first six contests of the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

* With a point in five of six games through the first round, including a hat-trick in Game 3 against the Brampton Steelheads, Griffin ranks fourth in the OHL in terms of playoff scoring.

* Right behind Griffin in terms of offence on the Generals was Winnipeg Jets prospect Colby Barlow (6G-5A in 6 GP), who had 11 points in six games and is also averaging a goal-per-game thus far in the postseason.

* The Brantford Bulldogs won the season series (6-2-0-0) against the Oshawa Generals in 2024-25, winning three in a row to close out the campaign.

Barrie Colts vs. Kingston Frontenacs

* Entering tonight’s first game of the series (at 7:00 p.m. ET on CHL TV), Kingston Frontenacs goalie Charlie Schenkel (1.83 GAA & .934 SV% in 4 GP) is one of just six CHL goalies to have gone a perfect 4-0 in the first round (and one of only two in the OHL along with London Knights netminder Austin Elliott).

* Schenkel’s 1.83 GAA and .934 SV% both rank second in the OHL following the first round, trailing only Kitchener goaltender Jackson Parsons (1.58 GAA & .939 SV%).

* With team-leading five goals in four games, 20-year-old Cedrick Guindon (5G-3A in 4 GP) accounts for a third (33.3%) of Frontenacs’ goals in the postseason following the first round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

* With two goals and 10 assists through five postseason contests, Barrie Colts forward and Edmonton Oilers prospect Dalyn Wakely (2G-10A) leads the Colts in points with 12 points, which place him in a tie for third in playoff scoring in the OHL as we begin the second round tonight.

* With eight goals in the first round, Barrie Colts forward and Vancouver Canucks prospect Anthony Romani (8G-1A in 5 GP) shares the goal scoring lead in the OHL and CHL alongside Windsor Spitfires forward Noah Morneau (8G-3A in 5 GP).

* Romani also leads the OHL and CHL with three-game winning goals through the first round of the 2025 Playoffs.

* With eight points in five playoff games, Dallas Stars prospect and Colts defenceman Tristan Bertucci (2G-6A in 5 GP) ranks tied for third among OHL defencemen, one point shy of the leaders: London Knights blueliner Sam Dickinson (3G-6A in 4 GP) and Saginaw Spirit defenceman Zayne Parekh (2G-7A in 5 GP).

* The Barrie Colts won the season series (3-1-0-0) against the Kingston Frontenacs in 2024-25.

Western Conference Semi-Finals

London Knights vs. Erie Otters

* Coming into tonight’s Game 1 (at 7:00 p.m. ET on CHL TV), London Knights forward and Philadelphia Flyers prospect Denver Barkey (5G-7A in 4 GP) is one of just six skaters in the CHL to have averaged three-plus points per game through the first round of the 2025 Playoffs.

* Having collected three goals and six assists in four games in the first round, Knights blueliner and San Jose Sharks prospect Sam Dickinson (3G-6A in 4 GP) shares the scoring lead among OHL defencemen this postseason alongside Saginaw Spirit rearguard Zayne Parekh (2G-7A in 5 GP).

* Having won all four of his starts in the first round, London Knights goaltender Austin Elliott (2.10 GAA & .924 SV% in 4 GP) is one of just six CHL goalies to have gone a perfect 4-0 in the first round (and one of only two in the OHL along with Kingston Frontenacs goalie Charlie Schenkel).

* Through the 2024-25 campaign, including the regular season, postseason, and the three starts he had with the WHL’s Saskatoon Blades, Elliott has won 39 of his 40 starts as he holds an impressive 39-1-0-0 record.

* With 32 goals scored during their five-game series against the defending Memorial Cup Champion Saginaw Spirit, no team in the CHL scored more goals in the first round than the Erie Otters.

* Chicago Blackhawks prospect Martin Misiak (7G-5A in 5 GP) and 21-year-old forward Sam Alfano (5G-7A in 5 GP) lead the Otters in scoring with 12 points each.

* Along with Alfano, Otters forward Pano Fimis (7G-4A in 5 GP) has seven goals through the Otters’ first five games, which stands just one shy of OHL and CHL leaders: Windsor Spitfires forward Noah Morneau (8G-3A in 5 GP) and Barrie Colts forward Anthony Romani (8G-1A in 5 GP).

* The London Knights won the season series (4-2-0-0) against the Erie Otters in 2024-25.

Windsor Spitfires vs. Kitchener Rangers

* Coming into tonight’s Game 1 (at 7:05 p.m. ET on on CHL TV), Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree (7G-8A in 5 GP) and Ilya Protas (3G-12A in 5 GP) share the OHL lead in scoring during the postseason with 15 points.

* Greentree and Protas are two of just six skaters in the CHL to have averaged three-plus points per game through the first round of the 2025 Playoffs. Greentree and Protas are also the only teammates in the CHL to have achieved this feat through the opening round of the postseason.

* With 15 points, both Greentree and Protas stand just one point shy of the CHL scoring leaders: Medicine Hat Tigers forward Gavin McKenna (2G-14A in 5 GP) and his Portland teammate Tyson Jugnauth (2G-14A in 7 GP).

* With eight goals in the first round, Windsor Spitfires forward Noah Morneau (8G-3A in 5 GP) shares the goal scoring lead in the OHL and CHL alongside Barrie Colts forward and Vancouver Canucks prospect Anthony Romani (8G-1A in 5 GP).

* With a 1.58 GAA and .939 SV% through the Rangers’ five-game playoff series against the Flint Firebirds, Kitchener goaltender Jackson Parsons leads all OHL goalies in both of those categories through Round 1 of the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

* Earlier today, Parsons was named the 2024-25 recipient of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Overage Player of the Year as voted by the League’s General Managers.

* In terms of scoring, Vegas Golden Knights prospect Trent Swick (4G-5A in 5 GP) led the charge for the Rangers offensively with nine points in five games during the first round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

* Although both teams won a pair of games against each other over the course of this season, the Windsor Spitfires narrowly won the season series (2-1-0-1) against the Kitchener Rangers in 2024-25.