#CHLStats: Gavin McKenna’s 35-game point streak ranks as one of the longest in 25 years

Since November 6, Medicine Hat Tigers forward and top 2026 NHL Draft prospect Gavin McKenna (32G-74A in 51 GP) has been on one of the best runs in recent memory in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

After registering two goals and one assist in the Tigers’ 5-3 victory over the Edmonton Oil Kings on Sunday, McKenna extended his point streak to 35 games, which stands as the longest in both the Western Hockey League (WHL) and CHL this season (see complete list below).

In addition to being the longest point streak of the 2024-25 campaign, McKenna’s 35-game streak ranks tied with Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard (Regina Pats) and Dallas Stars forward Logan Stankoven (Kamloops Blazers) for the longest WHL point streak in the internet era (1996-present). Both Bedard and Stankoven accomplished the feat during the 2022-23 campaign.

Moreover, if McKenna’s streak wasn’t already impressive enough, his 35 straight contests with a point stand tied with Stankoven and Bedard as the fourth-longest streak by a CHL skater in a single season over the last 25 years (see complete list below). It currently trails only Québec Remparts alumnus Alexander Radulov (50 games in 2005-06), Rimouski Océanic alumnus Sidney Crosby (37 games in 2004-05), and London Knights forward Easton Cowan (36 games in 2023-24).

Over the course of McKenna’s active 35-game point streak, he has accumulated 23 goals and 54 assists for 77 points (averaging 2.2 points per game). The 17-year-old forward has also recorded 27 multi-point outings over that stretch and helped the Medicine Hat Tigers catapult to second in the WHL’s overall standings. Entering play on February 25, the Tigers are just five points shy of the first-place Everett Silvertips, who have stood atop the WHL standings since October 27.

In addition to his current point streak and the success of his club, the 2024-25 season has been a memorable one for McKenna. The reigning WHL and CHL Rookie of the Year sits third in the CHL in scoring with 106 points, trailing only Spokane Chiefs forward Andrew Cristall (112 points) and Saginaw Spirit forward Michael Misa (113 points).

At the end of January, McKenna hit a major milestone against the Portland Winterhawks by reaching 200 career points in his 118th career regular season game. The latter made him the third-fastest skater in the WHL to hit the mark since 1996, trailing only reigning NHL Rookie of the Year and Regina Pats alumnus Connor Bedard (107 games) and Calgary Hitmen alum Pavel Brendl (96 games). Additionally, at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, McKenna made history by becoming the eighth youngest player to ever suit up for Team Canada at a World Juniors.

Taken first overall in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, McKenna has previously captured gold for Team Canada at both the 2024 IIHF World U18 Championship and the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Following the 2023-24 season, McKenna was named a member of both the CHL’s Third All-Star and All-Rookie Teams after he registered 97 points in 61 games as a 16-year-old.

LONGEST POINT STREAKS IN THE CHL DURING 2024-25 SEASON

1. Gavin McKenna – Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL – 35 games (Nov. 6 to present)*

2. Easton Cowan – London Knights / OHL – 29 games (Oct. 9 – Feb. 4)

T3. Michael Misa – Saginaw Spirit / OHL – 23 games (Dec. 29 to present)*

T3. Ben Kindel – Calgary Hitmen / WHL – 23 games (Nov. 8 to Jan. 12)

5. Oliver Tulk – Calgary Hitmen / WHL – 20 games (Nov. 15 to Jan. 12)

*denotes an active point streak

LONGEST CHL POINT STREAKS IN A SINGLE SEASON SINCE 2000

1. Alexander Radulov – Québec Remparts / QMJHL – 50 games (2005-06)

2. Sidney Crosby – Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL – 37 games (2004-05)

3. Easton Cowan – London Knights / OHL – 36 games (2023-24)

T4. Gavin McKenna – Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL – 35 games (2024-25)*

T4. Connor Bedard – Regina Pats / WHL – 35 games (2022-23)

T4. Logan Stankoven – Kamloops Blazers / WHL – 35 games (2022-23)

7. Nikolaj Ehlers – Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL – 33 games (2014-15)

8. Brett MacLean – Oshawa Generals / OHL – 32 games (2007-08)

9. Radim Vrbata – Shawinigan Cataractes / QMJHL – 31 games (2000-01)

*denotes an active point streak