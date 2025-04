#CHLStats: Colts’ defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson’s five OT winners in 2024-25 rank among the CHL’s best since 2000

Coming into tonight’s Game 7 at Sadlon Arena between the Barrie Colts and the Kingston Frontenacs (puck drop at 7 p.m. ET on CHL TV), Colts blueliner and 2025 NHL Draft prospect Kashawn Aitcheson will look to add to what has already been an impressive 2024-25 campaign.

The 18-year-old from Toronto, Ont., recently tallied his fifth overtime winner of the year (including both regular season & postseason), scoring 9:57 into the extra frame of Game 5 to give Barrie an all-important victory this past Saturday. Heading into tonight’s deciding contest against the Frontenacs, Aitcheson’s five overtime markers are just one shy of the most scored in a single season in the CHL (postseason & Memorial Cup included) since 2000 (see complete list below). Specifically, Vancouver Giants (WHL) graduate Bowen Byram (in 2018-19) and Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL) alumnus Raphaël Lavoie (in 2017-18) each tallied a CHL-best six goals in overtime over a single season in the 21st century.

With 26 goals in 64 games during the latest OHL regular season, Aitcheson was one of only three defencemen in the CHL and OHL to have lit the lamp 25 times in 2024-25 (see complete list below) – joining Saginaw Spirit rearguard Zayne Parekh (33 goals) and London Knights blueliner Sam Dickinson (29 goals) to achieve this feat.

Moreover, when looking at CHL defencemen who have scored 25+ goals in the first year of their eligibility for the NHL Draft, Aitcheson is one of just eight blueliners since 2000 to have reached this mark (see complete list below), placing himself among a list of defenders that include current NHLers Bowen Byram (Vancouver Giants / WHL – 26 goals in 2018-19) and Evan Bouchard (London Knights / OHL – 25 goals in 2017-18).

In addition to the latter, Aitcheson’s 26 goals in 2024-25 established a new Barrie Colts’ franchise record for goals in a single season by a defenceman. The 18-year-old passed previous record-holders Andrew Marshall (23 goals in 2005-06), Aaron Ekblad (23 goals in 2013-14), and Brandt Clarke (23 goals in 2022-23).

A former third-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, Aitcheson’s season has yielded 59 points (26G-33A) in 64 games. Through 11 playoff games this spring, the Barrie blueliner has amassed three goals and five assists. Just last week, Aitcheson was one of 170 CHL players to be listed in NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft, coming in at No. 9 and as the third-highest ranked defenceman on the list behind Matthew Schaefer of the Erie Otters and Radim Mrtka of the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Earlier this season, the 6-foot-1, 198-pound defender was one of seven defencemen to help Team CHL defeat the U.S. National Under-18 Team in the inaugural 2024 CHL USA Prospects Challenge presented by Kubota Canada. In January, Aitcheson also took part in the Connor McDavid OHL Top Prospects Game held in Brantford.

MOST OVERTIME GOALS IN A SINGLE SEASON IN THE CHL SINCE 2000 (POSTSEASON & MEMORIAL CUP INCLUDED)

T1. Bowen Byram (D) – Vancouver Giants / WHL – 6 (2018-19)

T1. Raphaël Lavoie (F) – Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL – 6 (2017-18)

T3. Kashawn Aitcheson (D) – Barrie Colts / OHL – 5 (2024-25)*

T3. Quentin Musty (F) – Sudbury Wolves / OHL – 5 (2023-24)

T3. Matthew Sop (F) – Kitchener Rangers / OHL – 5 (2023-24)

T3. Deven Sideroff (F) – Kamloops Blazers / WHL – 5 (2016-17)

T3. Eric Fehr (F) – Brandon Wheat Kings / WHL – 5 (2004-05)

*denotes active player

DEFENCEMEN IN THE CHL TO TOP 25+ GOALS DURING THE 2024-25 REGULAR SEASON

Zayne Parekh – Saginaw Spirit / OHL – 33 goals

Sam Dickinson – London Knights / OHL – 29 goals

Kashawn Aitcheson – Barrie Colts / OHL – 26 goals

CHL DEFENCEMEN TO TOP 25+ GOALS IN THEIR DRAFT SEASON SINCE 2000

Kashawn Aitcheson – Barrie Colts / OHL – 26 goals (2024-25)

Zayne Parekh – Saginaw Spirit / OHL – 33 goals (2023-24)

Carter Yakemchuk – Calgary Hitmen / WHL – 30 goals (2023-24)

Bowen Byram – Vancouver Giants / WHL – 26 goals (2018-19)

Evan Bouchard – London Knights / OHL – 25 goals (2017-18)

Ryan Murphy – Kitchener Rangers / OHL – 26 goals (2010-11)

Kris Russell – Medicine Hat Tigers / WHL – 26 goals (2004-05)

Ian White – Swift Current Broncos / WHL – 32 goals (2001-02)