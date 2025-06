With more than 20 players projected to be selected in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft, the CHL is in position to match – or even surpass – its all-time record of 22 first-round picks, set over a decade ago

No matter which expert you follow — be it TSN, RDS, Sportsnet, ESPN, The Hockey News, NHL.com, The Athletic, FloSports, or others — the consensus is clear heading into the 2025 NHL Draft: more than 20 players from the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) and its Member Leagues — the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL — are projected to be selected in Friday night’s first round (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on ESPN, SN, and TVAS).

That projection puts the CHL on record watch, with the league positioned to approach, match, or even surpass the all-time high of 22 first-round picks — a global benchmark for any development league — set in 2013.

The 2013 NHL Draft stands as a defining chapter in CHL history, with 22 players from the WHL, OHL, and QMJHL selected in the opening round—the most ever from a single league in one draft.

Those 22 picks accounted for 73.3% of the 30 first-round selections that year, the highest percentage by any development league in a first round this century. The previous high was set in 1998, when CHL players made up 77% of the 27 first-round picks.

Leading the way in 2013 was the reigning Memorial Cup MVP Nathan MacKinnon of the Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL), taken first overall by the Colorado Avalanche. His selection extended a remarkable streak that saw nine consecutive CHL players drafted No. 1 overall from 2007 to 2015. Just two picks later, his Mooseheads (QMJHL) teammate and 2012-13 CHL Player of the Year Jonathan Drouin was chosen third overall by the Tampa Bay Lightning. To this day, MacKinnon and Drouin remain one of only seven pairs of teammates (and five from the CHL) in NHL history to be drafted within the top three since 1969.

That year’s first-round total featured eight picks each from the OHL and WHL, and six from the QMJHL, surpassing the CHL’s previous record of 21 set in both 1998 and 2011. Among the standout names from the 2011 draft class are NHL All-Stars Bo Horvat (London Knights / OHL) and Josh Morrissey (Prince Albert Raiders / WHL), along with Stanley Cup champions Seth Jones (Portland Winterhawks / WHL) and Shea Theodore (Seattle Thunderbirds / WHL).

Even reaching the 20-pick mark is a rare feat in itself.

In NHL Draft history, a single league has produced 20 or more first-rounders just eight times — and every one of those instances belongs to the CHL (see full list below).

What’s more, in each of those eight drafts where the CHL hit the 20-pick milestone, the first overall selection also came from one of its Member Leagues. That elite group includes top picks such as Pierre Turgeon (Grandy Bisons / QMJHL – 1987), Vincent Lecavalier (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL – 1998), Steven Stamkos (Sarnia Sting / OHL – 2008), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels / WHL – 2011), and Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts / OHL – 2014).

This Friday night, Erie Otters (OHL) defenceman Matthew Schaefer and Saginaw Spirit (OHL) forward Michael Misa will look to write the next chapter in CHL history at the NHL Draft – setting the stage for what’s expected to be a landmark evening for the league. Ranked No. 1 and No. 2 among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting, respectively, Schaefer and Misa both appear to be in the running to become the 42nd CHL player selected first overall since 1969—and the first from the OHL since Connor McDavid (Erie Otters) in 2015. For Schaefer, it’s a chance to follow directly in McDavid’s footsteps as just the second player in Erie Otters history to go No. 1. For Misa, a selection by the New York Islanders would be significant, as he would become their first top pick since fellow Oakville native John Tavares (London Knights / OHL) was chosen 16 years ago.

Their spotlight moment comes in the context of a record-breaking year for the CHL. A total of 170 CHL players were ranked by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2025 Draft – the highest total in more than 17 years. Of the top 25 North American skaters listed, 20 are CHL standouts, underlining the league’s continued dominance in developing elite talent. That depth extends between the pipes as well, with 12 of the top 15 North American goaltenders also coming from the WHL, OHL, or QMJHL.

Topping that goaltending list is Joshua Ravensbergen of the Prince George Cougars (WHL), who is aiming to become the first netminder selected in the first round since 2021 – when two were chosen, including Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL) alumnus Sebastian Cossa. Meanwhile, Moncton Wildcats forward Caleb Desnoyers will look to make his own mark by becoming the first QMJHL player drafted inside the top 10 since Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) went first overall in 2020. That year (2020), 19 CHL players were selected in the opening round – the most since 2014, when 20 CHL prospects were taken.

Over the past 55 years, the CHL has seen at least 10 of its players selected in the first round of every NHL Draft dating back to 1969 – an unmatched streak that now spans 56 consecutive drafts. Following the selection of 14 CHL players in the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft in Las Vegas, the total number of CHL alumni chosen in the opening round since 1969 has reached 901, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all first-round picks during that span.

The CHL continues to lead the way in developing NHL talent — of the 1,000+ players who appeared in an NHL game during the 2024-25 season, more than 415 came through the CHL, the highest total of any development league in the world.

20+ FIRST-ROUND PICKS FROM A SINGLE LEAGUE AT AN NHL DRAFT

2014 NHL Draft – 20 CHL Selections in First Round (9 WHL / 10 OHL / 1 QMJHL)

2013 NHL Draft – 22 CHL Selections in First Round (8 WHL / 8 OHL / 6 QMJHL)*

2011 NHL Draft – 21 CHL Selections in First Round (5 WHL / 11 OHL / 5 QMJHL)

2008 NHL Draft – 20 CHL Selections in First Round (9 WHL / 11 OHL)

1998 NHL Draft – 21 CHL Selections in First Round (4 WHL / 10 OHL / 7 QMJHL)

1987 NHL Draft – 20 CHL Selections in First Round (8 WHL / 8 OHL / 4 QMJHL)

1980 NHL Draft – 21 CHL Selections in First Round (8 WHL / 10 OHL / 3 QMJHL)

1979 NHL Draft – 20 CHL Selections in First Round (7 WHL / 8 OHL / 5 QMJHL)

*stands as the all-time record for a single league at an NHL Draft

LAST 10 NHL FIRST-OVERALL PICKS FROM THE CHL

2023 – Forward – Connor Bedard (Regina Pats / WHL) – Chicago Blackhawks

2020 – Forward – Alexis Lafrenière (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL) – New York Rangers

2017 – Forward – Nico Hischier (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) – New Jersey Devils

2015 – Forward – Connor McDavid (Erie Otters / OHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2014 – Defenceman – Aaron Ekblad (Barrie Colts / OHL) – Florida Panthers

2013 – Forward – Nathan MacKinnon (Halifax Mooseheads / QMJHL) – Colorado Avalanche

2012 – Forward – Nail Yakupov (Sarnia Sting / OHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2011 – Forward – Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels / WHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2010 – Forward – Taylor Hall (Windsor Spitfires / OHL) – Edmonton Oilers

2009 – Forward – John Tavares (London Knights / OHL) – New York Islanders

ALL-TIME RECORD FOR FIRST-ROUND NHL DRAFT PICKS BY A CHL MEMBER LEAGUE (WHL / OHL / QMJHL)

Western Hockey League (WHL) – 11 Selections in First Round at the 1975 NHL Draft led by first-overall pick Mel Bridgman (Victoria Cougars / WHL)

Ontario Hockey League (OHL) – 13 Selections in First Round at the 1972 NHL Draft led by first-overall pick Billy Harris (Toronto Marlboros / OHL/OHA)

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) – 7 Selections in First Round at the 1998 NHL Draft led by first-overall pick Vincent Lecavalier (Rimouski Océanic / QMJHL)