#CHLStats: Cape Breton & Baie-Comeau produce one of the longest games in CHL history with a quintuple OT thriller in Game 5

What started at 7:04 p.m. on Friday, April 3, in Sydney, Nova Scotia, came to a close at 1:22 a.m. on Saturday, April 4, as Angelo Fullerton entered Cape Breton lore by tallying the game-winning goal in the fifth overtime frame in Game 5 of the Eagles’ first-round playoff series against the Baie-Comeau Drakkar.

The instant classic and OT winner not only extended the series to a sixth game and kept Cape Breton’s postseason ambitions alive – it also entered the history books of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and Canadian Hockey League (CHL).

Specifically, at 141 minutes and 42 seconds, Friday’s Game 5 contest between the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Cape Breton Eagles was the third-longest postseason game in CHL history, and it ranks second among QMJHL playoffs contests (see complete list below).

This five-overtime thriller had plenty of ups and downs for both QMJHL clubs. First, the Eagles needed to rally from a 2-1 deficit to win the contest 3-2 in overtime. They got the game-tying goal courtesy of Lucas Romeo five minutes into the third period, before a couple of hours later, Utah Hockey Club prospect Tomas Lavoie sprung Fullerton on the crucial breakaway that would see him cap off the night (and morning) with the all-important GWG for Cape Breton.

ANGELO FREAKING FULLERTON, MAN 🍎Lavoie

Prior to that, both teams experienced moments when they thought they had ended the night. In total, there were three disallowed goals in overtime, with Baie-Comeau getting goals called back in both the second (goaltender interference) and fourth (puck was ruled out of play prior to the goal) extra frames, while Cape Breton had a goal overturned in the third overtime period (goaltender interference).

Awarded the game’s first star, Nashville Predators prospect and Eagles’ netminder Jakub Milota put together a performance that will forever be remembered. The 18-year-old from Ostrava, Czechia, turned aside 84 of the 86 shots he faced over the nearly two-and-a-half hours of game play. His 84 saves in Game 5 rank as the second-most ever made in a QMJHL game (see complete list below), trailing only Victoriaville Tigres alumnus Pierre-Luc Therrien, who made 86 stops in his team’s 3-2 loss to the Hull Olympiques during the 1999 QMJHL Playoffs. Given that Therrien lost that memorable start in 1999, no goalie in the QMJHL has ever registered more saves in a victory than Milota, following his 86-save performance and win in Game 5.

On the other side of the ice, 2025 NHL Draft prospect and Baie-Comeau goaltender Lucas Beckman was excellent for the Drakkar, making a career-high 54 saves in the loss.

In addition to recording the assist on Fullerton’s game-winner, Eagles’ defenceman Tomas Lavoie led all Cape Breton skaters in ice-time, having played a total of 69:07 in Game 5. Lavoie was followed by defencemen Andrew Brown (65:15), Xavier Daigle (64:52), and Brayden Schmitt (63:09) in terms of Eagles’ players to see the most ice-time on Friday (and Saturday).

Meanwhile, no skater at Centre 200 saw more ice-time in Game 5 than Baie-Comeau Drakkar captain and defenceman Anthony Lavoie, who played a total of 78:07. Trailing the 20-year-old rearguard Lavoie on the Drakkar were blueliner Evan Bellamy (69:20) and forward Matyas Melovsky (60:31), who both totaled more than a hour’s worth of ice-time during the Baie-Comeau’s defeat.

Tonight, leading the series 3-2, the Drakkar will aim to rebound from that difficult loss and endeavour to once again punch their ticket to the second round of the QMJHL Playoffs when they take on the Eagles for Game 6 at the Centre sportif Alcoa in Baie-Comeau. Fans looking to watch Cape Breton and Baie-Comeau face off for Game 6 can see all the action live on CHL TV tonight, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. ET.

Additionally, if the Eagles were to score a win and extend the series tonight, they would force a Game 7 tomorrow (April 8) in Baie-Comeau at 7 p.m. ET (which, if necessary, can also be seen live on CHL TV).

LONGEST POST-SEASON GAMES IN CHL HISTORY (MEMORIAL CUP INCLUDED)

1. Everett Silvertips at Victoria Royals – Game 6 of the 1st Round / 2017 WHL Playoffs – 151 mins, 36 secs

2. Victoriaville Tigres at Hull Olympiques – Game 3 of the 1st Round / 1999 QMJHL Playoffs – 146 mins, 31 secs

3. Baie-Comeau Drakkar at Cape Breton Eagles – Game 5 of the 1st Round / 2025 QMJHL Playoffs – 141 mins, 42 secs

4. Kamloops Blazers at Kootenay Ice – Game 3 of the 1st Round / 2003 WHL Playoffs – 136 mins, 56 secs

5. Cape Breton Screaming Eagles at Québec Remparts – Game 1 of the 2nd Round / 2009 QMJHL Playoffs – 132 mins, 57 secs

6. Chicoutimi Saguenéens at Rimouski Océanic – Game 2 of the 1st Round / 2019 QMJHL Playoffs – 129 mins, 15 secs

7. Spokane Chiefs at Vancouver Giants – Game 5 of the 2nd Round / 2009 WHL Playoffs – 126 mins, 5 secs

8. Kingston Frontenacs at Belleville Bulls – Game 2 of the 1st Round / 1990 OHL Playoffs – 123 mins, 51 secs

9. Lethbridge Hurricanes at Regina Pats – Game 2 of the 1st Round / 1996 WHL Playoffs – 122 mins, 46 secs

10. Saskatoon Blades at Medicine Hat Tigers – Game 2 of the 2nd Round / 2006 WHL Playoffs – 119 mins, 41 secs

MOST SAVES IN A SINGLE GAME IN QMJHL HISTORY (REGULAR SEASON & POSTSEASON INCLUDED)

1. Pierre-Luc Therrien – Victoriaville Tigers – 86 saves (5OT loss @ Hull Olympiques / 1999 Playoffs)

2. Jakub Milota – Cape Breton Eagles – 84 saves (5OT win vs. Baie-Comeau Drakkar / 2025 Playoffs)

3. Alexis Shank – Chicoutimi Saguenéens – 80 saves (4OT loss @ Rimouski Océanic / 2019 Playoffs)

4. Yves Guillemette – Shawinigan Cataractes – 77 saves (loss @ Cornwall Royals / 1975-76 Regular Season)

T5. Evan Fitzpatrick – Sherbrooke Phoenix – 73 saves (2OT loss vs. Shawinigan Cataractes / 2016 Playoffs)

T5. Jonathan Pelletier – Drummondbville Voltigeurs – 73 saves (loss @ Rimouski Océanic / 1997-98 Regular Season)