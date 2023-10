CHLGOTW: Victoriaville vs. Drummondville — Five to watch

The QMJHL takes centre stage in Week 2 of the CHL Game of the Week as the Drummondville Voltigeurs (5-2-3) visit the Victoriaville Tigres (5-4-0).

Drummondville’s 13 points are tied second most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference as they have only suffered two regulation losses in their first 10 games of the season. The club’s 42 goals are the tied for the most in the Q and that can be attributed to a power play that has converted 28.2 per cent of their opportunities this year, the best in the league.

Victoriaville, a roster that is heavy in experience, have won back-to-back contests entering tonight and sit seventh in the Western Conference.

The Tigres’ average age of 18.30 is the highest in the QMJHL while the club’s 2,029 total games of experience ranks third.

These two clubs met in the first round of the QMJHL playoffs last season where Drummondville took a 4-1 series win. After Raphael Blouin won Game 1 for Victoriaville in double overtime, the Volts rattled off four straight wins to claim the series. Over the past five years, the Volts have had the upper hand in the regular season with an 11-5-2 record over Victoriaville.

The Voltigeurs will be short defenceman Maveric Lameroux (ARI) tonight after he was suspended for two games for a kneeing incident during Friday’s game against Charlottetown.

Both clubs will expect to have a deep playoff run in 2024 and with that, both teams present plenty of talent for fans to keep an eye on tonight. Fans can watch tonight’s game on CHLTV or RDS at 7pm ET.

Tommy Cormier — Victoriaville

One half of the Tigres’ dynamic duo, Cormier had a career high 40 goals in 2022-23 while his 85 points were also a personal best.

Since he was acquired from Chicoutimi after the 2020-21 season, Cormier has amassed 132 points in just 102 games for the Tigres.

This year, he’s off to a flying start again with 13 points (four goals) in nine games.

Ethan Gauthier — Drummondville

After an offseason traded to Drummondville, Gauthier (TB) has played at a point-per-game pace through eight contests this year.

Gauthier, who spent two excellent seasons in Sherbrooke where he hit the 30-goal plateau for the first time in his career last season and collected the Mike Bossy Trophy as the QMJHL’s best professional prospect, was taken 37th overall by the Lightning in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The former first overall pick in the 2021 QMJHL Draft, Gauthier won gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Ethan Gauthier a marqué son premier but dans l'uniforme des @VoltigeursDRU! 👏🏻#TBLightning prospect Ethan Gauthier with his first goal for Drummondville! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/1OccCVCBhm — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) September 30, 2023

Maxime Pellerin — Victoriaville

The other half of Victoriaville’s dangerous offensive duo, Pellerin also hit the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career last season while his 86 points also marked a personal best.

In nine games this year, the Victoriaville native has 10 points (three goals).

Pellerin was the 12th overall pick in the 2019 QMJHL Draft and was part of the Tigres QMJHL championship team in 2021. Pellerin is 26 games shy of becoming just the 15th Tigre to play 250 games for the franchise.

Noah Warren — Victoriaville

Warren (ANA) was general manager Kevin Cloutier’s big offseason move as he acquired the Ducks prospect from a Gatineau squad that heads into a rebuild.

Warren’s 2022-23 season came to an abrupt end in March after he sustained an upper-body injury that kept him from returning to Gatineau’s lineup but in the 47 games he played, the blueliner tallied 20 points (three goals) while his +21 rating was a new career high.

In three games with Victoriaville, the Montreal native has tallied a pair of assists.

Luke Woodworth — Drummondville

Woodworth doesn’t necessarily steal headlines around the QMJHL but there’s no doubt he’s one of the league’s under-appreciated playmakers.

The Bridgewater, N.S., native has posted back-to-back 50-point seasons while in 2022-23 he had a career best 62 points.

Over the past two seasons, he’s scored 16 goals each campaign while in 10 games this year, he’s tied first in team scoring with 11 points (five goals).