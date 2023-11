CHLGOTW: Rouyn-Noranda vs. Moncton — Five to watch

Two CHL Top 10 clubs meet in Week 7 of the CHL Game of the Week as the Moncton Wildcats (16-5-2) host the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (13-5-4).

The Wildcats returned to the CHL Top 10 in Week 8 as they slot in at no. 9 in large part due to a 7-2-1 record over their last 10 games as well as a three-game winning streak. Moncton ranks second in goals scored in the QMJHL this year with 99 with Yoan Loshing leading the charge with 17.

Defensively, the Wildcats have conceded just 71 goals, the fifth fewest in the Q. Keegan Warren is unbeaten in regulation this year in eight appearances (5-0-2) while Jacob Steinmann’s 11 wins are tied for the third most in the league.

After elimination in the second round of the QMJHL playoffs last year, Moncton returned the majority of its roster this year but general manager Hugo Bernier added to his squad with Caleb Desnoyers, the first overall pick in the 2023 QMJHL Draft, and former Detroit Red Wings draft pick Oscar Plandowski. This year, the Wildcats’ 16 wins are the third most in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference.

Rouyn-Noranda have been in the CHL Top 10 all year long and opened the 2023-24 season as the no. 1 ranked club. Their 13 wins are part of a four-way tie for the most in the QMJHL’s Western Conference but their .682 winning percentage is tops.

Also beaten in the second round of the QMHJL playoffs a year ago, Huskies general manager Yannick Gaucher made some moves to bolster his squad in the offseason with the addition of Memorial Cup champions Jeremy Langlois and William Rousseau from Quebec as well as Andrei Loshko from Chicoutimi. Rouyn-Noranda’s 89 goals are the fifth most in the QMJHL with Antonin Verreault’s 13 goals the most among Huskie skaters while defensively, their 60 goals against are tied for the second fewest in the league in large part due to Rousseau’s 1.82 GAA in 16 games.

Moncton is 6-4-1 at home this year while the Huskies have the same record away from home. Over the past five years, Rouyn-Noranda holds a slight advantage with a 4-3-0 record that includes a 6-0 win over Moncton on Nov. 2.

With both clubs hoping for a deep playoff run next Spring, both teams present plenty of talent for fans to keep an eye on tonight. Fans can watch tonight’s game on CHLTV, TSN+ and rds.ca at 7:00pm AT.

Dyllan Gill — Rouyn-Noranda

Rouyn-Noranda’s offensively gifted defenceman, who made his season debut Oct. 19, has nine points (one goal) in 12 games this year.

The Huskies captain had 57 points a year ago, tied for the sixth most in franchise history by a blueliner while his 49 assists were tied for the second most in a single campaign. Gill was a seventh round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Yoan Loshing — Moncton

One of the more unheralded goalscorers in the QMJHL, Loshing’s 17 goals lead all Wildcats skaters and rank tied third in the QMJHL.

Five of his goals have come on the power play while he has four game-winners, both tops among Moncton skaters. A year ago, Loshing led the Wildcats in goals with 33 while his 63 points were a new career high.

Andrei Loshko — Rouyn-Noranda

In a somewhat surprising move, Loshko (SEA) was traded by Chicoutimi to Rouyn-Noranda in the offseason after a 70-point campaign that was followed by him being selected by Seattle in the 2023 NHL Draft.

With the Huskies, Loshko has 16 points in 18 games but six of his nine goals this season have come in November. The Belarus native has also won 51.5 per cent of his faceoffs this year.

Plus tôt ce soir, Andrei Loshko a marqué son premier but pour @HuskiesRn! #SeaKraken prospect Andrei Loshko gets his first 🚨 for Rouyn-Noranda! pic.twitter.com/2xeqJCPtT8 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 5, 2023

Etienne Morin — Moncton

One of the CHL’s premier blueliners, Morin (CGY) has picked up where he left off last season in 2023-24.

After a 21-goal, 72-point campaign last year, that proceeded him being chosen 48th overall by Calgary in the 2032 NHL Draft, Morin has 16 points (five goals) in 17 contests this year.

Morin also collected a bronze medal at the 2023 U18 World Championships earlier this year.

First game of the season, first goal of the season for @monctonwildcats d-man and #CofRed prospect Etienne Morin! Étienne Morin marque son premier but de la saison pour Moncton ! pic.twitter.com/d6OfSgtwnd — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 6, 2023

Antonin Verreault — Rouyn-Noranda

Another one of Gaucher’s offseason acquisitions, Verreault has settled into life nicely with Rouyn-Noranda as he leads the club in goals (13) and points (30).

After three years with Gatineau, Verreault is already one goal shy of matching his career high of 14 set in 2021-22.

The Laval, QC., native claimed the Michel Bergeron Trophy as the QMJHL’s Offensive Rooke of the Year in 2021 after he totalled 29 points in 31 games with the Olympiques.