CHLGOTW: Portland vs. Red Deer — Five to watch

Week 3 of the CHL Game of the Week sees the Portland Winterhawks (8-1-0) visit the Red Deer Rebels (4-6-1).

Portland, the no.1 ranked club in the CHL Top 10, enter tonight’s contest on an eight-game winning streak. While their 54 goals are the third most in the WHL, it’s defensively the Winterhawks have shined as their 18 goals against are by far the fewest allowed this season. Jan Spunar has been exceptional in goal as he boasts a 1.05 GAA in seven games this year.

The Winterhawks have also excelled in special teams; their power play ranks fourth in the WHL at 32.5 per cent while their penalty kill places second at 90.5 per cent.

With an average age of 18.16, as well as a combined 2,203 games played, Portland is the second most experienced club in the WHL.

Red Deer aren’t short on experience either as their 2, 130 games played are the fourth most in the league. However, the Rebels have been a little slow out of the gate early on with four wins in their first 11 contests that can largely be attributed to having scored just 29 times thus far.

Defensively the club are sound; their 35 goals against are the sixth fewest in the league while their penalty kill ranks eighth at 80.4 per cent.

Portland is 3-1-0 on the road this season while the Rebels have gone 1-5-0 on home ice. Due to Covid-19, tonight is just the third meeting between the two clubs over the last five years.

A year ago, both teams made the second round of the playoffs but Red Deer’s season was ended by Saskatoon while Kamloops eliminated Portland.

Both clubs are eyeing another deep playoff run in 2024 and with that, both teams present plenty of talent for fans to keep an eye on tonight. Fans can watch tonight’s game on CHLTV or TSN+ at 7pm MT.

Luca Cagnoni — Portland

Cagnoni (SJ) has quickly transformed himself into one of the WHL’s elite defencemen that was highlighted by an impressive 2022-23 where he recorded 64 points (17 goals).

His performance a year ago earned him a spot on the WHL’s U.S. Division Second All-Star Team while the Sharks selected him 123rd overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

This year, the Burnaby, B.C. native has 12 points in seven games and sits tied eighth in scoring among WHL d-men.

Luca Cagnoni has his first goal of the 2023-24 regular season!@pdxwinterhawks | @SanJoseSharks pic.twitter.com/RduHQ2TWp6 — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 8, 2023

Josh Davies — Portland

Portland general manager and head coach Mike Johnston has primarily built his club through the WHL Draft but during the offseason he went out and acquired Davies (FLA) from Swift Current to add to the team’s crop of offensive weapons.

Davies has played just five times thus far but has amassed four goals and seven points. Over the past two seasons with the Broncos, Davies scored 36 goals.

Having surpassed more than 100 penalty minutes the last two years, Davies leads Portland this year with 21.

Ollie Josephson — Red Deer

Josephson has begun his draft year with seven points (two goals) in 11 games while on Wednesday he was rated a ‘C’ prospect by NHL Central Scouting that designates a potential fourth or fifth round selection.

Last year, the 17-year-old had 19 points and he won a gold medal with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Kalan Lind — Red Deer

The sixth overall pick by Red Deer in the 2020 WHL Draft, Lind heard his name called by hosts Nashville in the 2023 NHL Draft with the 46th overall pick.

He missed 25 games a year ago through injury but collected 44 points in 43 games. Over the past two seasons, Lind, the younger brother of former Kelowna forward Kole, has 36 goals.

A gold medallist with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, Lind’s eight points rank second in Rebels scoring this year.

On home ice, Kalan Lind finds the back of the net! #HlinkaGretzkyCup | @Rebelshockey pic.twitter.com/NfSvv7GfqI — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) August 1, 2022

James Stefan — Portland

A Winterhawks lifer, Stefan is four games shy of 200 in his WHL career.

Undrafted into the WHL, the overage forward has placed in the top 3 of Winterhawks scoring the past two seasons while this year he leads the club with 17 points.