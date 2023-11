CHLGOTW: North Bay vs. Sudbury — Five to watch

Two OHL Central Division rivals meet tonight in the CHL Game of the Week as the North Bay Battalion (6-4-3) visit the Sudbury Wolves (7-5-0).

The Battalion enter tonight on a brief 1-0-1 streak as they seek a playoff berth for the fifth year in a row. While led by star d-man Ty Nelson (SEA) and goaltender Dom DiVincentiis (WPG), North Bay has iced a very different team than last year with Josh Bloom (VAN), Kyle Jackson (SEA), Matvey Petrov (EDM) and Kyle McDonald (DAL) all playing professional hockey this year. However, their departures have created more offensive roles for Anthony Romani and Dalyn Wakely who are tied for the team’s scoring lead with 19 points.

last year, the Battalion had the best season in franchise history with 48 wins while they reached the OHL’s Western Conference Finals.

Sudbury, who are not short on offensive talent this season, received a major addition to their roster on Oct. 18 when Dalibor Dvorsky (STL) was assigned to the OHL. The 10th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft adds another potent offensive threat for a Wolves club that won 31 games a year ago but were swept in the first round of the OHL Playoffs.

However, much of their nucleus has returned that also includes Andre Anania, Kocha Delic, Landon McCallum and Alex Pharand (CHI), among others.

Early on this year, both clubs have struggled on the power play; the Battalion rank 13th at 14.5 per cent while the Wolves have converted 11.1 per cent of the time, tied for the third lowest in the OHL.

North Bay has had the advantage in the season series over the past five years with a 23-12-2 record while the Battalion have won both matchups already this season, albeit by one-goal in each game.

The Battalion will be without DiVincentiis (WPG) who is out week-to-week, the club announced this morning.

While the two clubs might be in different positions in regards to OHL championship aspirations, both teams present plenty of talent for fans to keep an eye on tonight. Fans can watch tonight’s game on CHLTV or TSN+ at 7:05pm ET.

Dalibor Dvorksy — Sudbury Wolves

The aforementioned Dvorsky (STL) has made an immediate impact with the Wolves with five points in his first four games. The Slovak began the season in the Swedish Elite League with Oskarshamn but after 10 games the Blues decided his development would be better served in the CHL.

Dvorksy has represented his country at the last two World Juniors and led the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in goals in 2021 with eight as Slovakia won silver.

Dalibor Dvorsky has arrived! The #StlBlues prospect scored his first goal for the @Sudbury_Wolves tonight in his @OHLHockey debut! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7SiNtOichc — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 21, 2023

David Goyette — Sudbury Wolves

One of the best offensive talents in the OHL, Goyette (SEA) has 17 points in 12 games this year. Last season, he found the back of the net 41 times and registered 91 points, the most by a Wolves player since Michael Sgarbossa had 102 in 2011-12.

Since his OHL debut, Goyette has racked up the points. As a rookie in 2021-22, he led the OHL in goals (33) and points (73).

Give David Goyette time and space and he will make you pay! The #SeaKraken prospect has his first of the campaign! pic.twitter.com/FhNKDyr9kq — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 7, 2023

Ty Nelson — North Bay Battalion

The greatest season by a Battalion defenceman belongs to Nelson after he recorded 76 points from the North Bay blue line in 2022-23.

Nelson’s 24 goals were tied for the second most among OHL blueliners while he ranked third in points. He registered 25 more points in the postseason to rank tied third among all skaters and was selected to the OHL’s Third All-Star Team.

In 12 games this year, Nelson has tallied nine points (three goals) to lead all Battalion d-men.

Anthony Romani — North Bay Battalion

Given a bigger offensive role, Romani has certainly seized the opportunity this year.

In 13 games, he’s recorded 19 points while his 10 goals are tied for the fourth most in the OHL. Last year, Romani scored 23 goals with the Battalion.

Jakub Vondras — Sudbury Wolves

Vondras (CAR) has impressed as a rookie as he’s complied a 6-4-0 record with a 2.50 GAA and .902 save percentage.

In his third career OHL start, the Czech native registered his first shutout after a 33-save performance against Peterborough in a 4-0 victory on Oct. 5.

Selected 22nd overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft, Vondras was a sixth-round pick by Carolina in the 2022 NHL Draft.