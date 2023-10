CHLGOTW: Flint vs. Saginaw — Five to watch

The first contest of the 2023-24 CHL Game of the Week schedule sees a rematch of last year’s first round OHL playoffs matchup as the Saginaw Spirit host the Flint Firebirds in the latest installment of the I-75 Divide Cup.

It’s been a tale of two stories early on for these two clubs; the Spirit, hosts of the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, sit fifth in the CHL Top 10 rankings after a 2-1-0 start. Flint, however, are 0-3-0 while head coach Ted Dent was replaced by Paul Flache on Oct. 6 after the club allowed 19 goals in its first two games of the season.

Last year, Saginaw beat Flint 4-3 in the first round of the OHL playoffs where Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK) starred with 15 points (seven goals) in the series. Over the last five years, the Spirit are 23-15-0 against the Firebirds.

While their starts to the 2023-24 season have been stark in contrast, there is ample of talent for fans to keep an eye on tonight. Fans can watch tonight’s game on CHLTV or TSN+ at 7:05pm ET.

Hunter Haight — Saginaw

It’s been a strong start to 2023-24 for Haight (MIN) who has recorded six points (four goals) in three games.

The 47th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Haight recorded his first OHL hat-trick Saturday night. Since he was acquired from Barrie on Dec. 1, Haight has tallied 57 points in 45 games with Saginaw.

Gavin Hayes — Flint

Hayes (CHI) made his season debut Oct. 7 after time at Blackhawks NHL camp as he looks to build on an 81-point campaign from a year ago.

His 41 goals were a career high, and the third most by a Firebird skater in a single season, while his 130 career points are the eighth most in team history.

Hayes, the younger brother of two-time OHL champion Avery Hayes, was the 66th overall pick by Chicago in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Michael Misa — Saginaw

Misa had a sensational maiden campaign where he had 56 points (22 goals) in 45 games and was named the Emms Family Award winner as OHL rookie of the year. The 16-year-old, whose 1.24 point-per-game average was the highest of any of the OHL’s previous six exceptional status talents during their first season, was also named to the CHL’s All-Rookie Team.

In August, Misa won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

In three games this year, Misa, who isn’t draft eligible until 2025, has four points (2G, 2A).

Coulson Pitre — Flint

Like Hayes, Pitre (ANA) made his season debut for the Firebirds on Oct. 7 after being at NHL camp with Anaheim.

Last season, Pitre had a career high 25 goals and 60 points that saw the Ducks take the 18-year-old 65th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

In 2022, Pitre was named to the OHL’s First All-Rookie Team after a 44-point campaign.

COULSON PITRE's first of the post season FORCES GAME 7!! #NHLDraft | @FlintFirebirds pic.twitter.com/4bhNnAPCGy — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) April 9, 2023

Zayne Parekh — Saginaw

One of the top defenceman available in the 2024 NHL Draft, Parekh has enjoyed a good start to 2023-24 with six assists in three games.

Last year, Parekh set a new OHL record for most goals by a 16-year-old d-man with 21 and then scored six more times in the postseason.

He was selected to the CHL All-Rookie Team and OHL First All-Rookie Team and in August won gold with Canada at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.