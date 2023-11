CHLGOTW: Everett vs. Prince George — Five to watch

Two of the WHL’s best meet in tonight’s CHL Game of the Week as the Prince George Cougars (18-6-0) host the Everett Silvertips (16-10-1).

The Cougars enter tonight’s contest as the new no. 1 club in the CHL Top 10 after a run of four straight wins. Prince George’s 17 wins are the most in the WHL, as are their 117 goals scored while their 67 goals conceded are the fewest.

Powered by a lethal offence that includes Ondrej Becher, Zac Funk, Riley Heidt (MIN), Terik Parascak and Koehm Ziemmer (LA), and a pair of strong goaltenders in Joshua Ravensbergen and Ty Young (VAN), the Cougars own the WHL’s best power play (31.1%) and penalty kill (87.1%).

Prince George, who own a .739 winning percentage, have been included in the CHL Top 10 rankings eight straight weeks. A year ago, the Cougars made the second round of the WHL playoffs for the first time since 2007, and while the club lost Ethan Samson (PHI) and Chase Wheatcroft (DAL), the emergence of Parascak has meant smooth sailing in 2023-24.

Everett, on the other hand, sit third in the Western Conference with 16 wins and a .635 winning percentage. The Silvertips, who are 7-3-0 over their last 10, are led offensively by Austin Roest (NSH) and Dominik Rymon, who have combined for 32 goals.

A year ago, the Silvertips made the WHL playoffs for the 18th time in franchise history. The club lost leading scorer Jackson Berezowski to the ECHL but head coach and general manager Dennis Williams made some offensive additions in Teague Patton from Victoria while 2006-born Carter Bear, as well as Rymon, have made significant steps forward in 2023-24.

The two clubs met last night with the Cougars skating away with a 3-1 win but over the past five years, the Silvertips have dominated the series with a 9-4-0 record.

There will be one big name not on the ice tonight however; Ziemmer left Monday’s game with an upper-body injury and did not return. Ziemmer has 31 points (11 goals) in 20 games this year.

With both clubs hoping for a deep playoff run next Spring, both teams present plenty of talent for fans to keep an eye on tonight. Fans can watch tonight’s game on CHLTV and TSN+ at 7:00pm PT.

Riley Heidt — Prince George

It’s been an electric start to 2023-24 as Heidt (MIN) has averaged two points per game through 22 contests.

Of his 44 points, Heidt has found the back of the net 13 times while he sits tied first in WHL scoring. A year ago, Heidt recorded 97 points, the third most in a single Cougars season. On Nov. 24, he became the ninth player in team history to record 200 points with the club.

The Saskatoon, SK., native has also won two international medals in the past 18 months; he claimed gold at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as well as bronze at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

Ben Hemmerling — Everett

In his fourth season with Everett, Hemmerling (VGK) has played a point shy of a point-per-game pace this season across 25 contests.

Last year, Hemmerling notched a career best 21 goals and 62 points and is currently one assist shy of 100 in his WHL career.

On Monday, the 19-year-old signed his entry-level contract with the Golden Knights.

Terik Parascak — Prince George

Parascak has exploded onto the scene in 2023-24 as he has 22 goals in 24 games this year.

After a four-game cup of tea last season, Parascak sits tied first in goals in the WHL while his 37 points are sixth most.

The 2024 NHL Draft prospect was named the WHL’s Rookie of the Month for September and October.

With a WHL-leading 17 goals through the months of September and October, @PGCougars forward Terik Parascak is the WHL Rookie of the Month! #NHLDraft 📰 | https://t.co/05U37W4RYz pic.twitter.com/a5jFPL8Io6 — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 1, 2023

Teague Patton — Everett

Acquired from Victoria in the offseason after a career high 49-point campaign, Patton has found success immediately in Everett as he’s recorded 25 points in 27 games.

Patton, who was undrafted into the WHL, has two-game winners this year and sits second with a +13 rating among all Cougar skaters.

Hudson Thornton — Prince George

Thornton had the best offensive season by a Cougars defenceman a year ago as he recorded a franchise record 23 goals and 76 points.

This year, the blueliner has 27 points (six goals) in 24 games to sit third in WHL d-man scoring. The overage Thornton is one point shy of 150 in his WHL career and just eight points behind Dan Hamhuis’ franchise record.