CHLGOTW: Drummondville vs. Halifax — Five to watch

A scintillating matchup from the QMJHL is featured in tonight’s CHL Game of the Week as the Halifax Mooseheads (19-7-3) host the Drummondville Voltigeurs (18-8-4).

The Volts enter tonight’s game on a five-game winning streak and own the most wins (18) and points (40) in the QMJHL’s Western Conference. Scoring goals has also come easily for Drummondville; their 123 goals scored are the second most in the Q while they own the third best power play at 26.1 per cent.

Despite a sub .500 regular season record a year ago, the Voltigeurs made the second round of the QMJHL playoffs but some savvy moves by general manager Yanick Lemay has put the Volts in position to go further in 2023-24. In the offseason, Lemay brought in Ethan Gauthier (TB) from Sherbrooke while earlier this week he acquired Vsevolod Komarov (BUF) and Mikael Huchette from Quebec. Add in a healthy Maveric Lamoureux and Drummondville are poised to chase a first championship since 2009.

Halifax sit second in the QMJHL’s Eastern Conference with their 19 wins and 41 points the second most in the league. They enter tonights’ contest in a bit of a slump with a 1-3-2 record over their past six games but have been ranked in the CHL Top 10 every week of the season that included a four-week run as the CHL’s no. 1 team.

Like last year, all things in Halifax go through Jordan Dumais (CBJ). Since his season debut Oct. 20, the QMJHL’s reigning MVP has 42 points (15 goals) in just 19 games while earlier this year he became the franchise’s leading point scorer.

While the Mooseheads lost 50-goal men Alexandre Doucet (DET) and Josh Lawrence, Mathieu Cataford (VGK) and Markus Vidicek have filled the void thus far with a combined 75 points but for all the offensive starpower, defensively the Mooseheads are as sound as they come. Their 72 goals against are the fewest in the QMJHL while Mathis Rousseau leads the league in save percentage and GAA.

The Herd fell at the final hurdle in 2022-23 as they lost Game 6 of the Gilles-Courteau Trophy to the Remparts and despite a new head coach in Jim Midgely have shown no signs of slowing down as they seek a second QMJHL title (2013).

Tonight is the first meeting between the two clubs this year but over the past five seasons Halifax owns a 4-2-0 record.

Both teams are going to be weakened though come back next; Halifax’s Dumais, Jake Furlong (SJ), Rousseau and Vidicek were all invited to Canada’s National Junior Team selection camp ahead of the 2024 World Juniors as was Drummondville’s Lamoureux.

With a deep playoff run expected for both clubs, there’s plenty of talent for fans to keep an eye on tonight. Fans can watch tonight’s game on CHLTV and TSN+ at 7:00pm AT.

Jordan Dumais — Halifax

Arguably the best player in the CHL, Dumais continues to dominate in the QMJHL.

Through 19 contests, Dumais has averaged 2.21 points-per-game while his 42 points are tied second most in the Q despite the fact he missed the first 10 games of the season.

A year ago, Dumais set a Mooseheads single season franchise record with 140 points while his 202 assists and 320 career points are the most ever in team history. His 118 career goals are one shy of Brandon Benedict’s record.

The CHL Sportsman of the Year in 2021-22, Dumais was the 96th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

"What a return for Jordan Dumais!" In his season debut with the @HFXMooseheads Friday, the @BlueJacketsNHL prospect had a five-point showing that included his seventh @QMJHL hat-trick! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QJ5gxR1fuc — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 21, 2023

Ethan Gauthier — Drummondville

After two impressive seasons with Sherbrooke, Gauthier (TB) found himself on the move in the offseason as he was moved to Drummondville.

Winner of the Mike Bossy Trophy as the QMJHL’s Best Professional Prospect last year after a 69-point campaign, Gauthier 28 points (13 goals) in 26 games with the Volts.

In 2022, Gauthier won gold with Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and led the tournament with six goals.

Ethan Gauthier a enregistré son premier tour du chapeau avec les @VoltigeursDRU lors d'une victoire 10-3 contre Québec !#GoBolts prospect Ethan Gauthier with his first hat-trick of the season! pic.twitter.com/9q2yh1WHXG — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 4, 2023

Vsevolod Komarov – Drummondville

Tonight marks Komarov’s second game in a Drummondville uniform after he was acquired Monday from Quebec.

Komarov made an immediate impact in his Volts debut Wednesday with three points (1G, 2A) in a 6-1 win over Saint John. In 22 games with Quebec this year, he’d recorded 19 points (three goals).

Last season, Komarov claimed the Gilles Courteau Trophy with the Remparts and then scored the game-winner in the Memorial Cup final.

In his debut with @VoltigeursDRU, #LetsGoBuffalo prospect Vsevolod Komarov blasts home his first with the club! 🚀 Komarov marque lors de ses débuts avec Drummondville ! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/f6UeVvLisl — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) December 7, 2023

Mathis Rousseau — Halifax

Rousseau has been sensational between the pipes this season for the Mooseheads.

He ranks first in the QMJHL and second in the CHL with a .934 save percentage while his 2.07 GAA is part of a three-way tie for the league lead. His 16 wins are the second most in the Q while his three losses in regulation are the fewest.

Rousseau, who led the QMJHL with 36 wins in 2022-23, became the first Halifax goaltender to score Oct. 20 when he found the empty-net against Rouyn-Noranda. The Boisbriand, QC., native ranks third in Mooseheads history with 69 wins while his .914 save percentage is tops.

MATHIS ROUSSEAU GOALIE GOAL‼️ pic.twitter.com/Co9QjpiGAs — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 21, 2023

Markus Vidicek — Halifax

Vidicek continues to be an offensive force for the Mooseheads as he leads the club with 19 goals this season and ranks third in points with 37.

The Kirkland, QC., native had a career high 80 points a year ago but went unchosen in the 2023 NHL Draft. However, with 182 points over the last three seasons, he remains on club’s radars as an overage possibility next June.

The 19-year-old sits eighth in Mooseheads all-time scoring with 213 points and is just three points shy of taking sixth place.