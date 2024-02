CHLGOTW: Brandon vs. Moose Jaw — Five to watch

A pair of WHL Eastern Conference foes meet in tonight’s CHL Game of the Week as the Moose Jaw Warriors (33-16-2) host the Brandon Wheat Kings (26-20-6).

The Warriors enter tonight’s contest on a five-game winning streak, with the second most wins in the Eastern Conference and as the no. 9 ranked team in the CHL Top 10. With the CHL’s top scorer in Jagger Firkus (SEA), scoring hasn’t been an issue for a Warriors offence that also includes Atley Calvert, Matthew Savoie (BUF) and Brayden Yager as well as Denton Mateychuk (CBJ) from the blue line. Moose Jaw’s 208 goals are the fifth most in the WHL this season while they own the league’s best power play at 31.5 per cent.

The club are also very sound defensively; their 167 goals against are the sixth fewest in the WHL while Jackson Unger’s 27 wins leads all CHL goaltenders.

Mark O’Leary’s men have made it to the second round of the WHL Playoffs the last two years but will be looking to press on this year with a roster that includes six NHL prospects as they chase a first WHL championship.

As for Brandon, they are well on track for a return to the postseason after they missed out on the playoffs last year.

Sitting six games over .500, the Wheat Kings sit sixth in the Eastern Conference although they have gone 4-5-1 in their last 10.

The club traded captain Nate Danielson (DET) to Portland at the WHL trade deadline but their offence remains in good hands with the trio of Brett Hyland (WSH), Roger McQueen (2025) and Rylen Roersma.

In goal, Carson Bjarnason (PHI) continues to show why he was a second round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft while 2024 prospect Charlie Elick continues to climb projected draft boards.

The 2016 WHL champions, Brandon’s 26 wins match their total from last in 18 fewer games while they are on track for their highest win total since 2018 when they won 40 games.

With the postseason a little over a month away, every point affects that potential first round matchup. Fans can watch tonight’s game on CHL TV and TSN+ at 7:00pm CT.

Carson Bjarnason – Brandon

In 32 games this year, Bjarnason (PHI) has an 18-10-4 record alongside a .908 save percentage and 3.00 GAA. Drafted 51st overall by Philadelphia in the 2023 NHL Draft, Bjarnason is three wins shy of becoming the 11th Brandon goaltender to 50 wins.

The 18-year-old also has two international medals to his name; a gold with Canada at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup and bronze at the 2023 U18 World Championships.

He's known for stopping pucks but @bdnwheatkings goaltender Carson Bjarnason also knows his way around a few musical instruments! 🎸🥁#MeettheFuture | @KubotaCanadaLtd pic.twitter.com/aPzKCdUzLW — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) March 10, 2023

Jagger Firkus – Moose Jaw

Firkus has been simply unstoppable this year for Moose Jaw.

The 35th overall pick by Seattle in the 2022 NHL Draft, Firkus (SEA) leads the CHL with 91 points and is on pace for 125. His 40 goals, that match his career high from last year, are part of a three-way tie for the fourth most in the CHL. The 19-year-old has also tallied four hat-trick’s this year.

Firkus’ 275 points with the Warriors are the fifth most in franchise history and at his current scoring pace, he’ll be into fourth place before the season concludes.

Brett Hyland – Brandon

Hyland (WSH) missed 26 games last year but with a clean bill of health this year, he’s recorded a career high 29 goals while his 47 points match his total from a year ago.

A seventh-round pick by Washington in the 2022 NHL Draft, Hyland’s eight power play goals lead the team while his four game-winners are tied for the team lead alongside Roger McQueen.

Denton Mateychuk – Moose Jaw

Mateychuk (CBJ) continues to demonstrate why he is one of the premier defencemen in the CHL.

A member of Canada’s 2024 World Juniors squad, the Warriors captain sits third in WHL scoring among d-men with 56 points while his 1.50 point-per-game average leads the league. On Jan. 26, he tallied his first career WHL hat-trick in a 6-5 shootout win against Medicine Hat.

The 19-year-old is also on the cusp of Warriors history; he is six points shy of becoming just the third d-man to 200 points while he is 18 points from matching Nathan Paetsch’s franchise record of 212.

Mateychuk was the 12th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.

#CBJ prospect and @MJWARRIORS captain Denton Mateychuk had his first career hat-trick Friday night! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/g4QPDEOuzJ — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 27, 2024

Brayden Yager – Moose Jaw

There really is no shortage of talent in Moose Jaw.

Brayden Yager (PIT) is one of four members of Team Canada’s 2024 World Juniors squad to play for the Warriors this season (a list that includes Firkus, Mateychuk, and Savoie).

Drafted 14th overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2023 NHL Draft, Yager often finds himself centering the Warriors’ top line alongside Firkus. So far, through 40 games during the 2023-24 campaign, Yager is enjoying a great season having collected 60 points and 24 goals.

Yager is known for his excellent play at both ends of the ice. However, fans also need to keep an eye on his quick release, especially with the man advantage. 10 of Yager’s 24 goals during the season have come on the power play.