CHL welcomes Dow as the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Memorial Cup

The Canadian Hockey League (CHL), in collaboration with the Western Hockey League (WHL), Ontario Hockey League (OHL), and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), is thrilled to announce that Dow will serve as the presenting sponsor of the 104th Memorial Cup, which will take place next spring in Saginaw, Michigan, from May 23 to June 2, 2024. The new partnership was officially launched today at the Dow Event Center, the home of the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit, where the logo for the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow was also unveiled.

As a long-time partner of the Spirit and with strong ties to Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region, Dow will help usher in some CHL history by serving as the presenting sponsor for the first Memorial Cup ever held in the State of Michigan. Moreover, the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will mark the first time that the CHL’s championship event has been held in the United States in 26 years, and the very first time that it will take place in an American OHL city.

“On behalf of the Canadian Hockey League and our member leagues, it is my pleasure to welcome Dow as the presenting sponsor of the 2024 Memorial Cup,” said Dan Mackenzie, President of the CHL. “We are elated to have the support of Dow in bringing to life this historic Memorial Cup in the State of Michigan. There’s no doubt that their partnership with our championship event will help us elevate the experience that our fans will get to enjoy in Saginaw next spring.”

“Dow has proudly called the Great Lakes Bay Region home for over 125 years,” added Heather Gallegos, Director of Community Relations at Dow. “As a longstanding member of this community, we are committed to supporting events like the Memorial Cup that foster a sense of togetherness and promote healthy competition. We understand the importance of community and the value of nurturing relationships. We are excited to join hands with the CHL, Saginaw Spirit, athletes, and fans alike to create an unforgettable experience for all.”

“The opportunity for Dow to be affiliated with such a historic and important hockey event like the Memorial Cup is an honor,” stated Carlos Padilla II, Dow Head of Global Sports Partnerships. “We are so proud to align ourselves with both the Saginaw Spirit and the CHL to deliver this historic Memorial Cup in Michigan’s Great Lakes Bay Region, which will welcome thousands of fans to the Dow Event Center and see millions of viewers tune in to watch the tournament over the course of its two-week run.”

“As the host of a major international event in the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow, the Saginaw Spirit are grateful for Dow’s support as the presenting sponsor. Their leadership consistently proves their commitment to making the entire Great Lakes Bay Region a better place for residents and visitors alike,” said Craig Goslin, President and Managing Partner of the Saginaw Spirit. “The 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will bring visitors from all parts of Canada, the USA, and other countries to honor the soldiers who have made the ultimate sacrifice and to celebrate the elite talent of the CHL’s student-athletes. This event will be epic, and to have Dow as its presenting sponsor brings us the ability to make it world-class.”

Awarded to the best team in junior hockey, the Memorial Cup is one of the most coveted trophies in the sport and it has shaped the way junior hockey is played in North America. First awarded in 1919, in remembrance of the many soldiers who paid the supreme sacrifice for Canada in the First World War, the Memorial Cup was rededicated to the memory of all fallen Canadian Military Personnel in 2010.

As hosts, the Saginaw Spirit will be one of four teams to participate in the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow alongside the playoff champion from each of the OHL, QMJHL, and WHL. All games will be played at the Dow Event Center and ticket sales for the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow will be available for purchase to the public starting on Wednesday, October 11.

The most recent Memorial Cup took place in Kamloops and saw the Québec Remparts defeat the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-0 in the final to win the CHL’s top prize last June. With their victory, the QMJHL has now won four straight Memorial Cup titles, the most of any league in the CHL since the tournament switched over to a round-robin format in 1972.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow’s portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.