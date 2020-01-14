CHL Weekend Review: Revamped Rosters and Returnees

World Junior talent has returned, the trade deadline has passed, and the action continues across the Canadian Hockey League has the second half schedule is in full swing.

Here’s a look back at some of the action from the past week.

Recognizing World Junior Returnees

49 CHL players competed in the Czech Republic at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship and have returned to their club teams. Across the league, many of those players were recognized in special pre-game ceremonies at home and on the road honouring their various achievements.

The “G” in TGIF stands for GOLD❗️ 🏅 Welcome back, Joel! pic.twitter.com/rBFeVbbsxP — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) January 10, 2020

Couldn't make it to the game to see @foote_nolan? We've got you covered. pic.twitter.com/7v48NCUpI6 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) January 9, 2020

You’ve done your country proud, @tydellandrea! 🇨🇦 The @FlintFirebirds welcomed their captain back to the lineup tonight and recognized his @HC_WJC gold medal performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/rAbzo0noLB — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) January 11, 2020

Before tonight's game we honoured and congratulated Quinton Byfield and former Colt Matej Pekar on their accomplishments competing for their countries in the World Juniors! pic.twitter.com/v9NUOfhmYi — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) January 10, 2020

MVP du tournoi mondial, meilleur pointeur de la LHJMQ, capitaine des Nics: ALEXIS LAFRENIÈRE!!! 🇨🇦🏅 Félicitations pour la médaille d'or, nous sommes fiers de toi Lafy, et heureux de revoir l'attaquant de tout un pays dans l'alignement de l'équipe de toute une région #gonicsgo pic.twitter.com/v5qqE9NopM — L'Océanic de Rimouski (@oceanicrimouski) January 11, 2020

New Faces in New Places

All three leagues across the CHL completed trade deadline activity last week saying goodbye to some familiar faces who will look to make their mark in new places during the season’s second half.

#CHL faces head to new places: A look at a dozen trade deadline deals of interest including 2019 #NHLDraft picks like Tracey, Suzuki, Lavoie on the move in recent days. READ 📰: https://t.co/fLG2K6YoM0 pic.twitter.com/jMoK5THr0d — CanadianHockeyLeague (@CHLHockey) January 11, 2020

Touching Tribute for Thomas

Canadian World Junior hero Akil Thomas is the newest member of the Peterborough Petes and became quickly immersed in the organization’s history. Thomas chose to wear his favourite number 44 in maroon and white, the same number worn by the late Steve Montador during the 1999-2000 season, a decision made following a phone call to the Montador family who fully support the tribute.

When @AkilThomas2 found out that Steve was the last Pete to wear #44, he wanted to reach out to his family. Hear what Steve’s brother, Chris, had to say when Akil called him after practice today. pic.twitter.com/XJlJSiSGXQ — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) January 10, 2020

Bears Fly for Thunderbirds

The annual Teddy Bear Toss tradition across the CHL is the gift that keeps on giving as the Seattle Thunderbirds and fans became the latest to support local families and children in need.

Tackling Hunger with Purolator

Purolator is the newest CHL partner and is teaming up with clubs from coast-to-coast to help tackle hunger in our communities. The first of many game nights took place in Kitchener where Rangers fans helped support the Food Bank of Waterloo Region.

🙏 Thanks #RTown for generously supporting Purolator Tackle Hunger and @FoodBankWatReg! Congratulations to Marc, who is the winner of the team autographed jersey, courtesy of tonight's presenting sponsor @PurolatorInc. You can still make a donation at https://t.co/JIy66Fbdv0 pic.twitter.com/J0K6Z5Ab5O — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) January 11, 2020

Shinny, pick-up or pond – there is nothing more #Canadian than #hockey! That’s why we’re excited to announce that we’ve partnered with @CHLHockey. As part of the partnership, we’ll be collecting donations with select CHL teams to help local food banks in need! #ProudPartners pic.twitter.com/r0bh1kchUG — Purolator (@PurolatorInc) January 8, 2020

Petes Honour Colin Campbell

The Peterborough Petes paid tribute to one of the game’s most well-travelled and recognizable names on Saturday night, raising Colin Campbell’s banner to the rafters of the Memorial Centre. The current NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations is a former Petes defenceman part of Peterborough’s 1972 Robertson Cup championship squad alongside familiar names in Bob Gainey, Stan Jonathan and Doug Jarvis.

Another Day at the Office for Ottawa 67’s

Following the popular Dunder Mifflin Night introduced by the Ottawa 67’s a year ago, the club once again celebrated one of television’s favourite comedies. Office inspired jerseys and game night activities helped bring the show to life in the nation’s capital complete with a tribute to the program’s classic opening with 67’s players portraying their favourite characters.

A look at The Office inspired jerseys for Friday.👀 pic.twitter.com/O3SFzBmEON — Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey) January 8, 2020

Patriots and Physicians

Other theme jerseys to hit the ice over the weekend were seen in Tri-City where the Americans hosted their annual Military Appreciation Night, and the Sudbury Wolves who donned Physician themed jerseys in support of the Health Sciences North Foundation.

Did someone call 📞 a Doctor 👨‍⚕️

•

•

Physician-Themed Jersey night 👊 pic.twitter.com/GSJp5LOsgG — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) January 11, 2020

Warriors and Otters Fight Cancer

Cancer survivors in Moose Jaw and Erie took part in pre-game ceremonies helping the Warriors and Otters raise awareness and funds to combat the disease in two of the league’s latest Hockey Fights Cancer initiatives.

A very special thank you to Bruno St. Pierre and Gerry Dumond, cancer survivors and members of CAE who have helped us with #hockeyfightscancer tonight #notoriouslyentertaining #mjwarriors #MJvsMH #thewhl pic.twitter.com/2hR0TuupP5 — Moose Jaw Warriors (@MJWARRIORS) January 12, 2020

We are all inspired by cancer survivors Kristie, Tammy, and Kregg, who joined us for our ceremonial puck drop on Cancer Awareness Night, and we continue to fight with everyone affected by these terrible diseases. pic.twitter.com/Gl1AnD27Ko — Erie 🦦🦦🦦 (@ErieOtters) January 12, 2020

Byfield Launches Q’s Kids Program

Top NHL Draft prospect and World Junior gold medalist Quinton Byfield of the Sudbury Wolves has launched a new program, Q’s Kids, in support of Health Sciences North’s NEO Kids Children Treatment Centre. Young Wolves fans and their families will attend games as Byfield’s special guests throughout the second half of the season.

Byfield partners with NEO Kids and Wolves in launch of Q's Kids. 🏒

"To give them a night out with their family where they can have fun is important to me,” said @byfield55 . 🐺

Read more 👉 https://t.co/Eo3PnItN0G pic.twitter.com/yeM73Xh4iT — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) January 13, 2020

Gravel Gives Back

Halifax Mooseheads goaltender Alexis Gravel is also on a mission to help raise funds and awareness for cancer in support of his billet father. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect has started a GoFundMe page as part of the fight which has already raised over $2000.

Alex Gravel has taken it upon himself to raise funds and awareness after learning that his billet father was diagnosed with cancer. We’re proud of you Alex. #GoMooseGo pic.twitter.com/mTD30mdQ8V — Halifax Mooseheads (@HFXMooseheads) January 10, 2020

Catching up with a Canadien

The schedule aligned perfectly for the Owen Sound Attack on a recent road trip to Ottawa where the club had the opportunity to see the Montreal Canadiens before they took on the Senators. The club was able to connect with former captain Nick Suzuki who is currently enjoying his NHL rookie season.

Les joueurs de l'@AttackOHL, l'ancienne équipe junior de Nick Suzuki, ont assisté à l'entraînement ce matin. Players from Nick Suzuki’s old Junior team, the Owen Sound Attack, were at practice this morning.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/i66holN7Dd — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 11, 2020

Records and Milestones

A 15-game point streak by Evgeniy Oksentyuk has set a new Flint Firebirds record, while out west Ethan Mcindoe of the Edmonton Oil Kings celebrated his 300th WHL game with a hat-trick performance. In the broadcast booth Calgary Hitmen voice Brad Curle called his 1000th game, and the Saint John Sea Dogs played in their 1000th contest to coincide with their 15th season.

With that point, @ev_oksentyuk officially breaks @92KSherwood's point-streak record with 15 games in a row with a point! Welcome to the record books, Geno! pic.twitter.com/L5mT7WtZTj — Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) January 11, 2020

HUGE props to @ethanmcindoe for scoring his 1st career WHL hat trick while playing in his 300th WHL game! #dothedew pic.twitter.com/TZUlgi7nnt — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) January 9, 2020

15 years, 1000 games with the Hitmen Congratulations @BCurle_Hitmen on the major milestone and here's to many more sweeeeeeeet victories! #25Together pic.twitter.com/gWAu1YHMGL — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) January 13, 2020

Tonight we take on @CBEHockey for our 1000th Regular Season QMJHL game! #SeaDogs15 Thank you to all of the fans, players, coaches, billets, staff, and volunteers who have helped us reach this milestone! Puck drops at 7pm tonight, listen along at https://t.co/T6GTCvkJzg pic.twitter.com/VBJr0cFeY7 — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) January 10, 2020

New Captains

With rosters solidified following trade deadline activity, several teams have named new captains and leadership groups for the home stretch. Now proudly wearing the ‘C’ for their clubs includes Luke Henman of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada, Luke Bignell of the Barrie Colts, Derek Gentile of the Cape Breton Eagles, Ivan Lodnia of the Niagara IceDogs, Luke Moncada of the North Bay Battalion, Nathan Legare of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar, and Yan Aucoin of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Armada TV – Luke Henman devient le 9e capitaine de l’histoire de l’Armada. “Lui c’est le leader. Les gars le suivent et nous allons dans la bonne direction!”#LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/yxHq7UHV9M — ArmadaBLB (@ArmadaBLB) January 12, 2020

Your new Barrie Colts leadership group!

Captain

– Luke Bignell (@lukebignell22)

Alternates (from left to right)

– Aidan Brown (@aidanbrownn23)

– Tyson Foerster (@tfoerster8)

– Chris Cameron pic.twitter.com/zci9uff5xw — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) January 11, 2020

Big news Eagles fans! The Eagles have named Derek Gentile team captain, in addition to appointing three home alternate captains and three away alternate captains. Full details found at the link below!https://t.co/38XLvWeJXX pic.twitter.com/fT2qBCGfuk — Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) January 10, 2020

Niagara #IceDogs Head Coach Billy Burke has announced Ivan Lodnia has been named the 13th captain in team history. DETAILS | https://t.co/JHstTjo20l#mnwild pic.twitter.com/YCCCAd1Qpz — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) January 10, 2020

L’organisation est très fière de vous annoncer la nomination de l’attaquant de 18 ans, Nathan Légaré, à titre de capitaine du Drakkar de Baie-Comeau. Légaré devient le 20e capitaine de l’histoire de l’équipe. Pour tous les détails : https://t.co/KPnb9MkxYP #SunirpourConquérir pic.twitter.com/q8hayNGYAY — Drakkar de Baie-Comeau (@DrakkardeBaieCo) January 8, 2020

Yan Aucoin has been named the 33rd captain in team history. 📰➡️ https://t.co/eG1aBatDww pic.twitter.com/cj5CVr669E — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) January 8, 2020

Incoming Imports

Additional roster moves by CHL clubs included commitments from Import Draft picks for the second half. 2020 NHL Draft prospects Jan Mysak (Hamilton Bulldogs) and Nick Malik (Soo Greyhounds) join that list along with 2021 NHL Draft hopeful Oleksii Myklukha (Rouyn-Noranda Huskies). Washington Capitals prospect Martin Has has also joined the Guelph Storm following a trade from the North Bay Battalion.

IT'S OFFICIAL! The Hamilton Bulldogs have signed 2019 CHL Import Draft selection, Jan Mysak, to a Standard Players Agreement. Welcome to Hamilton, Jan! #GoHAM READ 👉 https://t.co/OGSE1IJSaL pic.twitter.com/vJe1feiI9L — Hamilton Bulldogs (@BulldogsOHL) January 13, 2020

C’est maintenant officiel 😉 Nous sommes très heureux d'accueillir Oleksii Myklukha dans l'équipe!

👉 Oleksii est un attaquant de 17 ans

👉 Il est originaire de la Slovaquie

👉 Il est un prospect éligible au repêchage de la LNH 2021#HuskiesRNation pic.twitter.com/zx5qC8EOm7 — 🏆🏆 | Huskies RN (@HuskiesRn) January 9, 2020

Tucker Tynan Update

Niagara IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan continues to recover following last month’s accident and has undergone another surgery to help get back to full strength.