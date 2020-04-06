CHL Weekend Review: OHL talent added as calendar turns to April

With the calendar turning from March to April spring is officially in the air.

And even though there isn’t Canadian Hockey League action on the ice, there is still plenty of off-ice news and notes to catch up on.

Here’s a look at what’s been happening.

#HumboldtStrong

April 6, 2018, was the date of a tragic bus crash that claimed the lives of 16 members of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s Humboldt Broncos with 13 others sustaining serious injuries. The impact of the horrific event was felt worldwide and the greater hockey community rallied with strength and support for those affected. Two years later, we remember them, and we remain #HumboldtStrong.

April 6, 2018 is a day the Humboldt Broncos organization, along with the hockey world, will never forget. Today and every day, we remember and pay tribute to all 29. Always in our thoughts and prayers.#onceabroncoalwaysabronco pic.twitter.com/TmLtbJ9zLP — Humboldt Broncos (@HumboldtBroncos) April 6, 2020

Two years later, we are still #HumboldtStrong. Thinking of the 16 members of the Canadian hockey family we lost that day, and the 13 that were injured. pic.twitter.com/QYPJc4t4GT — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) April 6, 2020

Two years ago the hockey world came together because of the tragedy of a bus crash in Saskatchewan. Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to those affected by this event. #HumboldtStrong 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/ztmcQD1Dwp — Vancouver Giants (@WHLGiants) April 6, 2020

Today is a difficult day for the hockey community as we remember the @HumboldtBroncos players and staff that were affected in the tragic accident that occurred 2 years ago. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims. They will never be forgotten

#HumboldtStrong pic.twitter.com/VXT5gTgSkV — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) April 6, 2020

#OHLDraft

The next wave of CHL talent was introduced on Saturday with the completion of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore. 300 players primarily born in 2004 were chosen in the 15-round process beginning with defenceman Ty Nelson of the Toronto Jr. Canadiens going first overall to the North Bay Battalion. Of the 20 first round picks, 18 will be eligible for the 2022 NHL Draft while two have late birthdays and will become eligible in 2023.

With the first overall pick in the 2020 #OHLDraft the North Bay Battalion will select Ty Nelson. Welcome to The Bay, Ty! #BattleTogether pic.twitter.com/w045mWtDTE — North Bay Battalion (@OHLBattalion) April 3, 2020

Wow! A Dream Come True!! Let’s Goooooo North Bay!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FnzxZNP7bq — Ty Nelson (@KidNelly89) April 3, 2020

Breaking down the first round. A closer look at the opening 20 selections of the 2020 #OHLDraft presented by @RealCdnSS. READ 📰: https://t.co/YLNJzvjaki pic.twitter.com/gNtC44MPqK — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) April 6, 2020

#puckCOVID

OHL players, staff, and teams are doing their part to help flatten the curve during the coronavirus pandemic with a new social media awareness campaign called #puckCOVID. Using the hashtag to post videos like those by Luke Moncada (North Bay), Nathan Dunkley (London), and Riley McCourt (Flint) about proper hand washing and social distancing practices are just some of the ways the program will encourage others to stay home and stay healthy.

Staying active at home

Part of staying healthy at home is also keeping your body and mind active. Players from coast-to-coast continue to show us ways in which they’ve stayed busy including Jake Lee (Kelowna) juggling, Teddy Sawyer (Ottawa) playing his guitar, and Samuel Houde (Chicoutimi) showing off some sweet stick skills.

Who did it better, Scotty or Jake Lee (@JakeLee03409003)? pic.twitter.com/qn0KfL2qFW — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) April 5, 2020

The @teddysawyer3 content we didn’t know we needed this morning.🎶🎸 pic.twitter.com/Qj9O5TfryS — Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey) April 1, 2020

C'est maintenant le tour à Samuel Houde de tester vos habiletés pour le 3e défi!

1 bâton + 1 bac/sceau + 1 rondelle = Des heures de plaisir 😆

On ne garantit pas l'état de votre bac, hein Sam ? 😬

Vous pouvez ajuster la distance avec l'âge.

Publiez votre vidéo avec #ChallengeSags pic.twitter.com/0iHskrt7OH — Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) April 3, 2020

#JakeSaves raises over $26,000

Los Angeles Kings prospect Jacob Ingham of the Kitchener Rangers proudly announced a total of over $26,000 was raised through his 2019-20 #JakeSaves campaign. The funds, generated in donations for every save he made this season, will help support Hockey Gives Blood and Canadian Blood Services.

Woolley’s Warriors raises over $40,000

Another charitable program this season saw over $40,000 raised by Owen Sound Attack defenceman Mark Woolley and his campaign Woolley’s Warriors. The funds raised in support of Diabetes Canada will help kids attend D-Camps this summer.

It's been a whirlwind of a season for Mark Woolley and Woolley's Warriors that ended with over $40,000 raised for Diabetes Canada. What has it meant for the Attack d-man? What's next? READ: https://t.co/FUIi30bjs0@WoolleyWarriors / @woolbanger20x pic.twitter.com/ceZVRk7goW — Owen Sound Attack (@AttackOHL) April 1, 2020

The Hillis Foundation

Sticking in the OHL’s Midwest Division, a new campaign is on the rise courtesy of Guelph Storm captain Cam Hillis. The Hillis Foundation works to inspire all kids through the power of sport while raising money for Canadian Tire’s Jumpstart program.

Proud to launch the Hillis Found8tion: working to inspire all kids through the power of sport. Cam Hillis (@cam_hillis) and the @HillisFnd8tion have partnered with @CTJumpstart to help give kids a sporting chance. #HF8 🔗: https://t.co/HZMuInawVI pic.twitter.com/2D0S9mRFHx — Hillis Found8tion (@HillisFnd8tion) March 31, 2020

Sportsnet’s 31 Thoughts

If you’re looking for more feel good stories, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman has you covered in a recent edition of his popular 31 Thoughts column. There’s some CHL flavour this week with Saginaw Spirit forward Cole Perfetti, Flint Firebirds goaltender Anthony Popovich, Tri-City Americans forward Jadon Joseph, twins Will and Beck Warm of the Victoria Royals and Edmonton Oil Kings, and Moncton Wildcats forward Jeremy McKenna.

In this week's 31 Thoughts, @FriedgeHNIC shares some stories that are sure to put a smile on your face in these challenging times. Presented by @GMCcanada.https://t.co/olNoORLtQk — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 1, 2020

Donating PPE

CHL teams continue to do their part in helping local health agencies with donations of Personal Protective Equipment. The latest example comes from Sarnia where Sting Athletic Therapist Amy Mausser has helped the Central Lambton Family Health Team.

Thanks to our Athletic Therapist @CanadianAmy_13 the #Sting were able to donate our PPE supply to the @clfht It may not be much but everything helps & we encourage YOU to do the little things you can to #FlattenTheCurve | #PuckCOVID We’re all in this together. #StingFamily pic.twitter.com/9cwZ5FcWSD — Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) April 6, 2020

Vaughn shifts sports production

One week after sharing the story of Bauer, an official CHL Equipment Supplier shifting their production to facemasks for healthcare workers, we proudly stand behind Vaughn Custom Sports who is now doing their part for the healthcare community by converting their operations to make gowns.

A little inside peak at how we converted to making gowns! Thank you to everyone working to fight this pandemic! pic.twitter.com/LgdFZflpiw — Vaughn Custom Sports (@VaughnHockey) April 1, 2020

Canada Life contributes $1 million

Proud CHL partner Canada Life is also doing their part to address COVID-19 challenges within our communities with a joint contribution of $1 million that will support local and national food banks, vulnerable groups, and small businesses.

Canada Life, IGM Financial and Power Corporation announce a $1 million joint contribution to address #COVID19 challenges in our communities. The contribution will support local and national food banks, vulnerable groups and small businesses. Read more: https://t.co/HKJEgKtqnC — Canada Life (@canadalifeco) March 24, 2020

Kubota celebrates 130 years

We’re also proud to recognize a special milestone for CHL partner Kubota Canada, part of the Kubota Corporation, that is celebrating 130 years.

Today commemorates a special milestone for the Kubota Corporation, as we celebrate our 130th anniversary. We are proud and honoured to be a part of the Kubota family. Looking forward to our continued growth and innovations. Powering ahead for many generations to come #KubotaProud pic.twitter.com/PCFmdf9ZcK — Kubota Canada (@KubotaCanadaLtd) April 3, 2020

QMJHL Golden Puck Awards

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is getting ready to recognize the year’s best with their annual Golden Puck awards. Announcements of individual award finalists is already underway and will continue daily through April 21 on web and social media platforms.

Unable to have the #GoldenPuck Awards in person, it’s via our website and social media platforms that we’ll be unveiling the finalists for this season’s different trophies! Stay tuned! 🧐 #QMJHL — QMJHL (@QMJHL) March 30, 2020

WHL Conference All-Stars

The Western Hockey League award season is also underway starting with the announcement of both Western and Eastern Conference Second All-Star Teams for the 2019-20 regular season.

Congratulations to the WHL players named to the Western Conference Second All-Star Team! ⭐⭐#WHLAwards pic.twitter.com/TaXH5YX8JI — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 6, 2020

Congratulations to the WHL players named to the Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team! ⭐⭐ #WHLAwards pic.twitter.com/j32wsV3oLD — The WHL (@TheWHL) April 6, 2020

Dichow commits to Wolves

As we look ahead to the 2020-21 CHL season, we welcome Montreal Canadiens prospect Frederik Dichow who has announced his commitment to join the Sudbury Wolves. The Danish goaltender was a fifth round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and then a first round choice in the CHL Import Draft.

The Sudbury Wolves are pleased to announce that Danish import goaltender Frederik Dichow has committed to the hockey club.

"I am super excited and can't wait to get to Sudbury,” said the Montreal Canadiens prospect. #runwiththepack🐺

Read more 👉 https://t.co/BEz9qfsVX7 pic.twitter.com/l4apsw7Zlu — X – Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) April 6, 2020

Maple Leafs sign Kral

The Toronto Maple Leafs recently announced a pair of entry-level contract signings including defenceman Filip Kral of the Spokane Chiefs. Kral was a fifth round pick by the club in 2018 and scored 49 points through 53 games of his third WHL season. The signing was announced the same day that former Medicine Hat Tiger Kristians Rubins had also come to terms with the big club.

The Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Filip Kral to a three-year entry level contract and defenceman Kristians Rubins to a two-year entry level contract. Details: https://t.co/R4ll3ounEi pic.twitter.com/fQrWvD3yWj — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 1, 2020

Marlies sign CHL pair

The Toronto Marlies have signed two of the CHL’s top overage graduates to two-year AHL contracts. Noel Hoefenmayer of the Ottawa 67’s, who led the entire circuit in scoring among defencemen with 82 points in 58 games, and forward Jeremy McKenna of the Moncton Wildcats, who also finished 2019-20 with 82 points in just 57 games and a four-year QMJHL career that included 137 goals.

News: The Marlies have signed defenceman Noel Hoefenmayer and forward Jeremy McKenna to two-year AHL contracts. Details » https://t.co/HKbZW5wqRD#ForeverStartsHere pic.twitter.com/6SuFK9udAK — Toronto Marlies (@TorontoMarlies) April 4, 2020

Hayes joins Golden Knights organization

Overage graduating defenceman Zack Hayes from the Prince Albert Raiders has also signed an AHL contract joining the Vegas Golden Knights organization. The 2019 WHL champion finished his final season with 23 points in 60 games.

Roster news: Vegas has signed defenseman Zack Hayes to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season! #VegasBorn https://t.co/gU86Z0EIVH — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 6, 2020

U SPORTS Commitments

A large number of CHL overage graduates are also making plans for the 2020-21 season that include the continuation of both their hockey and academic careers with U SPORTS using the league’s scholarship program.

Among the growing list of commitments include soon to be Ottawa GeeGees Anthony Poulin (Victoriaville), Jerome Gravel (Victoriaville), Keenan MacIsaac (Baie-Comeau), Tristan Berube (Acadie-Bathurst), and Brad Chenier (Sudbury). Anthony Popovich (Flint) and Jakob Brahaney (Kingston) are set to join the Queen’s Gaels, while Nick Isaacson (Mississauga) and Aidan Brown (Barrie) will become Guelph Gryphons, Daniel Walker (Oshawa) and Nick King (Kingston) will be Waterloo Warriors, Thomas Ethier (Victoriaville) and David Noel (Val-d’Or) join the UQTR Patriotes, and Gabriel Proulx (Baie-Comeau) joins the Concordia Stingers.

We are proud to welcome Anthony Poulin to our program for 2020-21. The @TigresVicto captain joins the Gee-Gees fresh from a career-best major junior season. We are excited to add another high-character leader for the next chapter of our team. Welcome to #GGnation Anthony! pic.twitter.com/gTReQoHTE6 — uOttawa Men's Hockey | Hockey masculin (@GeeGeesMHKY) April 3, 2020

Nous sommes fiers d'annoncer la nouvelle recrue pour la saison 2020-2021, Jérôme Gravel! Gravel a cumulé 41 points en 62 parties comme défenseur et assistant capitaine des @TigresVicto. Bienvenue à #GGnation Jérôme! pic.twitter.com/x1ldHTIFJF — uOttawa Men's Hockey | Hockey masculin (@GeeGeesMHKY) April 1, 2020

We are excited to welcome defenceman Keenan MacIsaac to our program! A Nova Scotia native and assistant captain for the @DrakkardeBaieCo, MacIsaac joins the Gee-Gees after a five-year QMJHL career including a Memorial Cup win with @ABTitan. Welcome to #GGnation Keenan! pic.twitter.com/0yyGe51Ups — uOttawa Men's Hockey | Hockey masculin (@GeeGeesMHKY) April 2, 2020

Les Gee-Gees sont fiers d'annoncer la signature de Tristan Bérubé (Acadie-Bathurst, LHJMQ) pour la saison 2020-21! We’re thrilled to announce our next recruit ahead of the 2020-21 season — welcome to #HorseHockey🐴, Tristan Bérubé (Acadie-Bathurst, QMJHL)! pic.twitter.com/FrbLd4bPrR — uOttawa Men's Hockey | Hockey masculin (@GeeGeesMHKY) November 11, 2019

We are excited to announce that Bradley Chenier has committed to our program for the 2020-21 season. The former @OHLBattalion captain closed his major junior career with his hometown @Sudbury_Wolves. Welcome to #GGnation Brad! pic.twitter.com/Z8uTsqXkoo — uOttawa Men's Hockey | Hockey masculin (@GeeGeesMHKY) March 31, 2020

M🏒 @anthonypop30 is #GAELSCOMMITTED

—

A Belleville product Popovich comes to Queen's after an incredible OHL career with the Guelph Storm and Flint Firebirds. In 2018-19 he won 30 games with Guelph and was an OHL Champion.

—#LeadTheWay #TricolourTeammateTuesday pic.twitter.com/o0jug0IQEi — Queen's Gaels (@queensgaels) March 31, 2020

M🏒 @jakobbrahaney is #GAELSCOMMITTED

—

The Frontenacs captain, Brahaney spent his entire OHL career in the limestone city and finished with a career-best 37 points in 19-20. He will continue to call Kingston his home as he joins the Gaels.

—#LeadTheWay #TricolourTeammateTuesday pic.twitter.com/T12n1Ugi1Z — Queen's Gaels (@queensgaels) March 31, 2020

RECRUIT ANNOUNCEMENT: We are excited to welcome Nick Isaacson from the @OHLSteelheads to our Gryphon Hockey Family! #CULTUREBEATSSTRATEGY pic.twitter.com/Ie79lPt4bR — Guelph Gryphons Men's Hockey (@gryphonsmhky) March 31, 2020

RECRUIT ANNOUNCEMENT: We are excited to welcome Aidan Brown from the @OHLBarrieColts to our Gryphon Hockey Family! #CULTUREBEATSSTRATEGY pic.twitter.com/kR5fRdy2TG — Guelph Gryphons Men's Hockey (@gryphonsmhky) March 30, 2020

[Signature 2020-2021] La formation masculine de hockey des Patriotes de l’UQTR met la main sur un joueur robuste pour la saison 2020-2021. Thomas Éthier est un ailier gauche de 6 pieds 4 pouces – 216 livres. Lire Index pointant vers la droite https://t.co/0TPMJCReMD pic.twitter.com/U7jBLcZYPp — Patriotes UQTR (@PatriotesUQTR) April 6, 2020

🏒| David Noël s'engage avec les Patriotes🤩 Et de 10! Dix, c'est le nombre de joueurs qui ont déjà porté le C dans une équipe de la #LHJMQ qui s'aligneront avec les Pats à l'automne prochain. En veux-tu du leadership, en v'là!@david_noel28 #puissancepats pic.twitter.com/3eAuMBcEV8 — Patriotes UQTR (@PatriotesUQTR) January 30, 2020

Head coach Marc-André Elément is pleased to announce Gabriel Proulx, an assistant captain with the @DrakkardeBaieCo of the @LHJMQ, has committed to the Concordia Stingers men's hockey team.#CUstingers #CUhockey #CUrecruit

📷Drakkar de Baie-Comeau pic.twitter.com/bI8lAeXWbq — Concordia Stingers (@The_Stingers) January 23, 2020

#CHLShowdown Playoffs

Kyle Crnkovic of the Saskatoon Blades was victorious in the second of eight Quarter-Final matchups in the #CHLShowdown Playoffs that features 24 weekly vote winners from the 2019-20 regular season vying for the crown of the year’s top play as chosen by the fans. New matchups will launch every Tuesday afternoon at chlshowdown.ca.