CHL Weekend Review: Happy Mother’s Day

Happy Mother’s Day

The CHL and many of its member teams took time Sunday to wish everyone a Happy Mother’s Day with special recognition for hockey moms and billet moms from coast-to-coast. The CHL’s social post below features group photos from the Moncton Wildcats, Oshawa Generals, and Lethbridge Hurricanes who hosted special events this season for their mothers, while many other teams got creative in the thread below by posting photos of their players and moms, and some video messages of thanks.

Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day with special recognition to #CHL moms from across the @QMJHL, @OHLHockey, and @TheWHL who never stop supporting their sons 🏒🌹 pic.twitter.com/62vr66Srkq — CanadianHockeyLeague (@CHLHockey) May 10, 2020

This day is for you, Mom! We tried to find the words to describe how special you are, but we realized those were endless. Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful moms out there today! 💐💐 pic.twitter.com/cNPQSI6Xk8 — Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) May 10, 2020

A big Happy Mothers Day to all of our moms, and all the moms in the Pats Regiment! You guys are the best! pic.twitter.com/7h1kGQxi3x — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) May 10, 2020

✨💐Wishing all moms, billet moms, and grandmas a very #HappyMothersDay ! 💐💖 pic.twitter.com/2sph8ZCTxS — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) May 10, 2020

Nous tenons aussi à souhaiter une bonne fête des mères aux mamans de pension, celles qui accueillent nos joueurs à bras ouverts dans leur famille pendant la saison. Pour l'occasion, nous vous repartageons cette vidéo. Mesdames, une fois de plus, merci à vous et votre famille.💜 pic.twitter.com/RPXDQXtIFG — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) May 10, 2020

And of course a Happy Mother’s Day to our Billet Moms! Thank you for all your support and everything you do for our players! #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/8zvaoTgmi7 — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) May 10, 2020

Bonne fête des mères à toutes les mamans de joueurs, les mamans de pensions, les partisanes mamans!💞 C’est votre journée, merci pour tout!❤️ Happy Mother’s Day!💕 pic.twitter.com/QiZ1VYX740 — ArmadaBLB (@ArmadaBLB) May 10, 2020

Happy #MothersDay! Today we salute the moms for the long car rides, tying our skates when we were younger and for always being there for us. #ThisIsFlint pic.twitter.com/csmziVN4m3 — Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) May 10, 2020

#MotherLikeAMother

Proud CHL partner Real Canadian Superstore asked Canadians to share videos about how they are crushing it at home during the pandemic and post them on social media using the hashtag #MotherLikeAMother. Videos were compiled with select submissions used in a special Mother’s Day video.

#TheRealHeroes

National Nurses Day, which took place on May 6, gave Canadians an opportunity to thank many of the real heroes on the front lines working at healthcare centres across the country. Athletes showed support by posting photos of specially labelled team sweaters, like the one below with Lukas Cormier of the Charlottetown Islanders.

We want to extend a huge thank you to all the incredible, hard-working nurses across Canada, particularly here in PEI, for all they've done to keep us safe during this pandemic. You truly are #TheRealHeroes #NursesDay2020 pic.twitter.com/gD3id49OBp — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) May 6, 2020

Donations in Drummondville and Victoriaville

Members of the Drummondville Voltigeurs and Victoriaville Tigres were out in the community on Sunday collecting empty bottles and cans at local grocery stores to exchange for funds to donate to food banks to help serve families in need.

Grosse journée au Grand Récupéra-Don @EpicerieMaxi ! On a hâte de comptabilisé tout ça mais une énorme journée avec des gens hyper généreux qui nous permettra de remettre un beau montant à la Tablée Populaire de Drummondville. Merci @EpicerieMaxi ! @LHJMQ pic.twitter.com/1095RTRl1e — Voltigeurs (@Voltigeurs_DRU) May 10, 2020

Les joueurs des Tigres sont chez Maxi durant toute la journée afin de récolter vos canettes et bouteilles vides ! Tous les dons amassés seront remis à la Sécurité alimentaire de Victoriaville. Passez nous voir ! ✌️#GoTigresGo pic.twitter.com/j0a7vj3X2a — Tigres de Victoriaville (@TigresVicto) May 10, 2020

Cougars Town Hall

The Prince George Cougars took time during the pandemic to hear from the public holding a virtual town hall. Members of the organization’s front office executive including General Manager and Head Coach Mark Lamb answered fan submitted questions which the team compiled and released in a two-part video series.

Missed our virtual town hall from this week? Cougars' President John Pateman, Vice President of Business, Andy Beesley, and General Manager & Head Coach, Mark Lamb answered fan-submitted questions. PART 1 https://t.co/ln1TRKXvVg

PART 2 https://t.co/vVMxoAo2CE pic.twitter.com/4sTTItEY9O — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) May 10, 2020

ICE hold virtual orientation

The Winnipeg ICE also used technology to make the best of the world’s present state hosting a virtual orientation with new team prospects and their families.

Thanks to ICE prospects and families for attending our first virtual orientation tonight! It was a pleasure getting to meet all of you! #FeelTheFreeze pic.twitter.com/GXLMMDxFM5 — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) May 9, 2020

Louie in the neighbourhood

Edmonton Oil Kings mascot Louie the Lion did his best to cheer up fans in the Dunluce neighbourhood as part of the team’s recent community outreach program. Select areas are nominated in advance by fans and get a visit for physically distant waves, air high fives, and smiles following a route the club shares on social media.

Thank you Dunluce for having Louie out today! #LouieInTheNeighbourhood pic.twitter.com/4nBiM8KVpo — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) May 5, 2020

Meals for Colts country

The Barrie Colts shared that the club has surpassed 20,000 meals donated to various charitable organizations and healthcare facilities prepared from the team’s arena restaurant funded by the Barrie Community Foundation and 50/50 proceeds at games throughout the season.

As of today, a total of 20,000 meals have been donated for those in need. When #ColtsCountry comes together we are stronger! #PuckCOVID #StrongerTogether We’d like to appreciate Sean and his team who have worked… https://t.co/AxZzC9NrUg — Barrie Colts (@OHLBarrieColts) May 8, 2020

What if OHL teams were Disney characters?

That’s the question the Oshawa Generals asked then proceeded to answer in a fun social media thread that went viral on Thursday. The thread includes visual comparisons of the league’s logos and mascots to various animated characters complete with clever rationale.

#HockeyAtHome

Navrin Mutter of the Hamilton Bulldogs took his quarantine workout to new levels last week with a video that shows the 19-year-old forward doing an impressive series of push up burpees and back flips.

Q/A with Dan MacKenzie

Sportsnet.ca published an in depth question and answer spotlight featuring CHL President Dan MacKenzie that covers a variety of topics about what’s next for the league in the months ahead.

Q&A with CHL president Dan MacKenzie: 👉 Future of the CHL

👉 Playing games without fans

👉 The NHL draft And more!https://t.co/QJhfMBRAWf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 11, 2020

CHL leaders learn about resilience

The CHL facilitated the first webinar in a series of off-season e-learning and professional development opportunities for regional league and team staff. Dr. Sullivan from the University of Missouri was the guest speaker on the subject of resilience.

Thanks to Dan MacKenzie and his team from the Canadian Hockey League @CHLHockey for allowing me to speak to CHL leaders about resilience. The focus was on optimism, gratitude, positive relationships, and mindfulness. — Mizzou Positive Coaching and Leading (@CoachingMizzou) May 6, 2020

QMJHL Draft Lottery

The Gatineau Olympiques were the big winner in last Wednesday’s lottery to determine the order of selection for the QMJHL Entry Draft on June 6. The club will select first overall for the first time in franchise history and hold an unprecedented three picks within the top-four based on previous transactions with the Halifax Mooseheads and Acadie-Bathurst Titan.

Welsh wins Dayna Brons Honorary Award

Matthew Welsh, a graduating goaltender who played five seasons for the Charlottetown Islanders and set a new QMJHL all-time record for minutes played, was recognized for his efforts as a Hockey Gives Blood Player Ambassador. Welsh became the second recipient of the Dayna Brons Honorary Award for his work to raise awareness for blood donation.

Proud to announce @mwelsh73 of the @IslandersHKY as the 2020 recipient of the Dayna Brons Honorary Award. Matt’s commitment to support @CanadasLifeline admirably represents his fellow Player Ambassadors with the class & professionalism they are all known for. @QMJHL @CHLHockey pic.twitter.com/k0J0R5Wi8Q — Hockey Gives Blood (@hkygivesblood) May 6, 2020

Top Prospects chat with The Great One

The next generation of NHL stars had the opportunity to spend time with the game’s greatest player, Wayne Gretzky, who served as host of a special #HockeyAtHome feature. CHL talents Alexis Lafreniere of the Rimouski Oceanic, Quinton Byfield of the Sudbury Wolves, and Jamie Drysdale of the Erie Otters all took part in the virtual conversation which can be seen in full on the NHL’s YouTube channel.

Top 2020 #NHLDraft Prospects 🤝 @WayneGretzky Get to know the next generation as Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Jake Sanderson, Tim Stuetzle, and Jamie Drysdale got the chance to talk with The Great One on the #HockeyAtHome show. Watch ⬇️ https://t.co/baupJC2m8e — NHL (@NHL) May 6, 2020

First new Q commitment

The QMJHL Entry Draft is still a few weeks away but the league welcomed a new talent on Monday with the commitment of Peter Reynolds to the Saint John Sea Dogs. The 21st overall pick in 2019 from Fredericton, NB., scored 47 points in 53 BCHL games this season and will be eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft.

The Saint John Sea Dogs are proud to announce the signing of top prospect Peter Reynolds. The talented forward was ranked third overall in the 2019 @QMJHL Draft and was previously committed to Boston College in the NCAA. Full Story➡️https://t.co/eudLThXzJf pic.twitter.com/8HsmJWocq7 — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) May 11, 2020

McFarland returns to Kingston

The Frontenacs have found their new head coach and it’s a familiar face in Paul McFarland. The Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach announced he will be leaving the NHL upon official completion of the 2019-20 campaign to return to the CHL where he last held a head coach position for three seasons in Kingston between 2014-17.

🚨 ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to announce the return of Paul McFarland as Head Coach. The Toronto native, coached the Frontenacs to the franchise’s best record in 2015-16. Full Story: https://t.co/GTZ1eYyECA#WeRiseTogether pic.twitter.com/DxtiYBkgtH — Kingston Frontenacs (@KingstonFronts) May 8, 2020

Birch named Rangers COO

OHL Vice-President, Development, Joe Birch will be leaving the league office to assume the position of Chief Operating Officer and Governor for the Kitchener Rangers. Birch has spent more than a decade with the OHL in a variety of positions but returns to the club where he played as a rookie back in 1995-96.

"He has been such a contributor to the continued growth and evolution of our League." The #OHL congratulates Vice President, Development Joe Birch on being named Chief Operating Officer and Governor of the @OHLRangers. READ 📰: https://t.co/ck1boZ4ARp pic.twitter.com/HgJNfyqpkb — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) May 6, 2020

Overage trio sign AHL contracts

Three more of the CHL’s graduating class of overage players will turn pro next season after signing American Hockey League contracts. Two of those players will join the San Jose Barracuda including Kyle Topping of the Kelowna Rockets and Joseph Garreffa of the Ottawa 67’s, while Liam Hawel of the Kitchener Rangers will play for the Laval Rocket.

Rocket agree to terms on a one-year, one-way AHL contract (2020-21) with forward Liam Hawel 🚀 READ 👉 https://t.co/pDyN2RY3JH#GoRocket pic.twitter.com/8bjzAYeJXx — Rocket de Laval (@RocketLaval) May 8, 2020

U SPORTS Commitments

Another three overage graduates will continue their hockey and education at various U SPORTS programs taking advantage of their league scholarship packages next season. That group includes Charles-Antoine Giguere of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar to the Concordia Stingers, Connor McDonald of the Kelowna Rockets to the UBC Thunderbirds, and Jacob Paquette of the Peterborough Petes to the Queen’s Gaels.

Head coach Marc-André Elément is pleased to announce Charles-Antoine Giguère of the @DrakkardeBaieCo in the @LHJMQ is the latest addition to the Concordia Stingers men's hockey team's 2020 recruiting class.#CUstingers #CUhockey @CUrecruit

📷Baie Comeau Drakkar pic.twitter.com/MPz2Gt8YFu — Concordia Stingers (@The_Stingers) May 8, 2020

🏒 MHKY | A huge addition to the @UBCMHKY blue line, former @blazerhockey, @EdmOilKings, and @Kelowna_Rockets defenceman Connor McDonald will join the blue and gold for the coming season #GoBirdsGo 📸 Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rocketshttps://t.co/h7LeEL0ZAu pic.twitter.com/vDtdZRXKbX — UBC Thunderbirds / @UBCTBirds (@ubctbirds) May 5, 2020

M🏒 Jacob Paquette is #GAELSCOMMITTED⠀

—⠀

A 7th round NHL draft pick to the Nashville Predators, Paquette played 5 seasons in the OHL and parts of 4 seasons for the Kingston Frontenacs where he was defensive partners with current Gaels recruit Jakob Brahaney.

—⠀#LeadTheWay pic.twitter.com/2N8oMInCRr — Queen's Gaels (@queensgaels) May 5, 2020

Regional league awards

Awards season is in full swing across the three regional leagues who are making daily announcements in recognition of the best across the QMJHL, OHL, and WHL in 2019-20.

In the QMJHL, the Drummondville Voltigeurs were named the top Marketing Team, David Boies from the team was named Executive of the Year, and Allie MacDonald of the Halifax Mooseheads was named Academic Advisor of the Year. On the ice, Samuel Hlavaj of the Sherbrooke Phoenix was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, Zachary Bolduc of the Rimouski Oceanic was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, Benoit-Olivier Groulx of the Moncton Wildcats was named Top Defensive Forward, Adam McCormick of the Cape Breton Eagles was named Top Defensive Defenceman, Oceanic captain Alexis Lafreniere was named Personality of the Year and Top Professional Prospect, and Phoenix bench boss Stephane Julien was named Coach of the Year.

#GoldenPuck | There's no better person than Jean Sawyer himself to announce the winner of the trophy that bears his name! 🏆 This year's Top #QMJHL Marketing Team is… pic.twitter.com/S3J9RUoOWJ — QMJHL (@QMJHL) April 24, 2020

#GoldenPuck | Today we have the pleasure of letting Mr. Dan MacKenzie, President of the @CHLHockey, reveal the winner of the John-Horman Trophy that's awarded to the #QMJHL's Executive of the Year! 🏆 — QMJHL (@QMJHL) April 28, 2020

A former recipient of the Raymond-Lagacé Trophy himself, @Avalanche defenseman @girardsam94 is proud to unveil this season's Defensive Rookie of the Year! 🏆 #GoldenPuck #QMJHL — QMJHL (@QMJHL) April 29, 2020

Thanks to Michel Bergeron for announcing the winner of the trophy that bears his name. Here is… the Offensive Rookie of the Year! 🏆#QMJHL #GoldenPuck — QMJHL (@QMJHL) April 30, 2020

It's a great pleasure for us to have Guy Carbonneau present the trophy that bears his name to the the top defensive forward of the 2019-2020 season! 🏆 #QMJHL #GoldenPuck — QMJHL (@QMJHL) May 1, 2020

.@EdmontonOilers Alternate Governor and @quebec_remparts alumnus, Kevin Lowe, is proud to award the trophy that bears his name to the 2019-2020 Defensive defenseman of the Year! 🏆#QMJHL #GoldenPuck — QMJHL (@QMJHL) May 4, 2020

Montreal-based radio host and former @NHL referee Ron Fournier presents the 2019-2020 winner of the Paul-Dumont Trophy that's awarded to the Personality of the Year! 😎 #QMJHL #GoldenPuck — QMJHL (@QMJHL) May 5, 2020

#GoldenPuck | Former @NYIslanders and Laval National superstar forward, Mike Bossy, awards the trophy that bears his name to this year's top professional prospect in the #QMJHL! 🏆 — QMJHL (@QMJHL) May 8, 2020

It's a privilege for us to let former @SJSeaDogs head coach Gerard Gallant present the winner of the 2019-2020 Ron-Lapointe Trophy! 🏆 #QMJHL #GoldenPuck — QMJHL (@QMJHL) May 11, 2020

In the OHL, first overall pick in the 2020 Priority Selection Ty Nelson of the North Bay Battalion receives the Jack Ferguson Award, Marco Rossi of the Ottawa 67’s was officially awarded Top Scorer honours, his teammate Austen Keating was named Overage Player of the Year, and bench boss Andre Tourigny was named Coach of the Year in the nation’s capital.

Forward @marcorossi2383, recipient of the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy presented by @KubotaCanadaLtd thanks the @Ottawa67sHockey players he's been able to learn from and all who've helped him on his #OHL journey to becoming the League's Top Scorer: https://t.co/zOmpdifH0V pic.twitter.com/UQqstNPvPL — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) May 7, 2020

Congrats Austen Keating! Fifth-year @Ottawa67sHockey veteran wraps up his tenure receiving the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy as the #OHL's Overage Player of the Year posting 89 points in 58 games: https://t.co/VZGFeHNPPY pic.twitter.com/ip3PTMWQiR — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) May 6, 2020

Congrats Andre Tourigny! Following a second straight 50-win season and Hamilton Spectator Trophy, the @Ottawa67sHockey bench boss is once again the Matt Leyden Trophy recipient as #OHL Coach of the Year: https://t.co/XDjCX03fkC pic.twitter.com/3832SbYbi4 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) May 11, 2020

In the WHL, the awards began with recognition for the Kamloops Blazers as the Scholastic Team of the Year, Peter Anholt of the Lethbridge Hurricanes was named Executive of the Year, Brad Lauer of the Edmonton Oil Kings was named Coach of the Year, alumnus Sheldon Kennedy was named the 2020 recipient of the Governors Award, the Hurricanes front office received the Business Award, Jeff Ingram was named Official of the Year, and Adam Beckman of the Spokane Chiefs is the league’s top scorer.

Congratulations to @blazerhockey, the recipient of the Jim Donlevy Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Team of the Year! #WHLScholarship #WHLAwards 📰 | https://t.co/Cs81NdjCQl pic.twitter.com/YhV5ZfpgKy — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 11, 2020

Congratulations to @WHLHurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt, the recipient of the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy! #WHLAwards 📰 | https://t.co/3rH6uBooEb pic.twitter.com/Ju1ldpxNNv — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 8, 2020

Congratulations to Brad Lauer of @EdmOilKings, the recipient of the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy Presented by @CanadianJerky! #WHLAwards 📰 | https://t.co/8BTr0WDIlk pic.twitter.com/HFpAOxtP9c — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 7, 2020

The WHL is proud to announce @ShelKenn as the recipient of the WHL Governors Award! #WHLAwards 📰 | https://t.co/Ut4LfJ765R pic.twitter.com/SUqz5xoxwD — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 6, 2020

Congratulations to Jeff Ingram, the recipient of the Allen Paradice Memorial Trophy as WHL Official of the Year! #WHLAwards 📰 | https://t.co/85U8TFtoIp pic.twitter.com/Yu5SqpmOdt — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 5, 2020

#CHLShowdown Playoffs

Forward Spencer Moe of the Prince Albert Raiders was the winner in the seventh of eight Quarter-Final matchups in the #CHLShowdown Playoffs that features 24 weekly vote winners from the 2019-20 regular season vying for the crown of the year’s top play as chosen by the fans. New matchups will launch every Tuesday afternoon at chlshowdown.ca.