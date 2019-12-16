CHL Weekend Review: CHL family shares in holiday spirit

As the regular season approaches the holiday break, here is the latest from around the circuit:

Teddy Bear Toss

The latest round of Teddy Bear Toss games decorated the schedule with a bevy of Canadian Hockey League clubs hosting their annual event, including the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, Brandon Wheat Kings, Everett Silvertips, Guelph Storm, Halifax Mooseheads, Hamilton Bulldogs, Kitchener Rangers, Moncton Wildcats, Prince Albert Raiders, Portland Winterhawks, Red Deer Rebels, Saginaw Spirit, Saskatoon Blades, Shawinigan Cataractes, Sudbury Wolves, Tri-City Americans, and Windsor Spitfires.

🚨 We're on the board and it's raining teddy bears! Desgagnes the goal scorer. 🚨 But de Desgagnes! Et voila la pluie des toutous. pic.twitter.com/hKQ2R6gzuj — Acadie-Bathurst Titan (@ABTitan) December 14, 2019

Here it is, the Teddy Bear Toss goal! Watch Ridly Greig send the bears flying! What a great night at Westoba Place! pic.twitter.com/yq4ONF2srY — Brandon Wheat Kings (@bdnwheatkings) December 14, 2019

A massive thank you to all 7,388 fans in attendance tonight for a memorable teddy toss and victory!!! pic.twitter.com/0K04FuEXpy — Everett Silvertips (@WHLsilvertips) December 15, 2019

🚨 Pavel Goal-golev gets the Bears flying!

We could bear-ly wait honestly 😅#GUEvsKIT pic.twitter.com/2KvCqZww4T — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) December 14, 2019

🐻 What a moment for Jesse Fishman (@jfishman26). The 25th Teddy Bear Toss goal in team history!#RTown #OHL #Kitchener 📸 Dan Hamilton pic.twitter.com/1pCPmbyRrH — Kitchener Rangers (@OHLRangers) December 11, 2019

🚨Goal! Desnoyers gets the first of the night and the bears fly! 1-0 Moncton at the @AvenirCentre pic.twitter.com/sKcs9AyY38 — Moncton Wildcats (@monctonwildcats) December 14, 2019

All smiles for the Teddy Bear Toss time in northern Saskatchewan as @PARaidersHockey forward @brayden_watts29 scores the special goal! 🎥 https://t.co/Xsf8rSGqH1 pic.twitter.com/XOpl7C4uL0 — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 15, 2019

🧸 || Teddy Bear Toss We filled cars to the brim with all your bears from the Teddy Bear Toss! Organizations like Salvation Army, DHS groups and Easterseals received bears for children in the area. A lot of kids will be BEARY thankful for your donations! pic.twitter.com/O2CJhWwkxI — Portland Winterhawks (@pdxwinterhawks) December 12, 2019

🚨GOAL!!!🚨 Smith makes it rain at the Centrium less than two minutes in to Toque and Teddy Bear Toss night… look at that haul for the @RdChristmas Bureau!#RDR pic.twitter.com/SEIQtRdSsj — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) December 15, 2019

Number 11's 11th of the year for his second career Teddy Bear Toss goal! 🐻🚨 Assisted by Scott Walford & Colton Dach. 9:16 | 1st pic.twitter.com/DfT90CgJX2 — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) December 15, 2019

Kirill Nizhnikov a marqué un but très spécial, vendredi! 😍🧸 #JusquauBut pic.twitter.com/oMo4T0Nkq5 — Cataractes de Shawinigan (@Cataractes_Shaw) December 14, 2019

In case you were wondering, this year's annual Teddy Bear toss collected 1600 bears!! Thank you to everyone who threw a bear in support of the TD toy bank and Salvation Army tonight🐺🧸😀 pic.twitter.com/zcneFanu7o — Sudbury Wolves (@Sudbury_Wolves) December 14, 2019

4⃣9⃣1⃣7⃣ BEARS 🧸 For the second year in a row, we set a new record here at the Toyota Center! 📸 → Doug Love pic.twitter.com/aYDf5bBHzT — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) December 15, 2019

Video: 2,722 Teddy Bears for @sparkystoydrive collected at today’s annual Teddy Bear Toss! pic.twitter.com/POMXcIp253 — Windsor Spitfires (@SpitsHockey) December 16, 2019

Elsewhere, the Prince George Cougars and Sarnia Sting did their best to look the part with special holiday sweaters.

Two goals. Teddy Bear goal. Game winning goal. First star. Ilijah Colina had himself a night, as the Cougars topped the Royals 4-2 Saturday.#NorthernUprising #WHL RECAP➡️ https://t.co/tzRKCsXWih pic.twitter.com/dMAxXwthyr — PG Cougars (@PGCougars) December 15, 2019

The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is to sing a loud for all to hear" – Buddy the Elf. Select game worn and game ready jerseys are now LIVE for auction all in support of the @theinnsarnia BID HERE: https://t.co/JMqbZUYbIt pic.twitter.com/dIKSnMdJYs — Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) December 15, 2019

(1/ 6) “It’s a privilege to be able to use our platform to help give to those who need help. It is our duty as community leaders to give back, I would like to thank everyone who helped us do that. “ – Derian Hatcher Sting overwhelmed with support in "Season of Giving" ⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Q2ksHae6He — Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) December 16, 2019

The event, which sees fans toss stuffed animals on to the ice surface after the home team scores its first goal of the game, collects thousands of plush toys that are then donated to families and children in need over the holiday season. Clubs including the Regina Pats and Sarnia Sting are recent examples of clubs out in the community donating the furry friends to local areas in need.

VIDEO: Thanks to the generosity of the Pats Regiment on Teddy Bear Toss Night, the Pats were able to spread some Christmas Cheer Monday at the Regina General Hospital! Watch here: https://t.co/Et8eJFqRmN#JoinTheRegiment pic.twitter.com/p85F2IZ0KS — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) December 9, 2019

Today we joined Lambton Ford to make our first donation of stuffed toys to the Inn of the Good Shepherd! Thank you again to everyone who participated in the 22nd Annual 🐻 Toss! #StingCommunity #MoreThanAGame pic.twitter.com/XJBmQ607Hl — Sarnia Sting (@StingHockey) December 11, 2019

Wawanesa Toy Drive

There has been no shortage of generosity across the Canadian Hockey League family this holiday season as the Wawanesa Toy Drive wrapped up the final portion of its 36-stop event that allows fans to donate new and unwrapped toys be gifted to children in need.

Participating this week included the Cape Breton Eagles, Charlottetown Islanders, Chicoutimi Sagueneens, Gatineau Olympiques, Medicine Hat Tigers, Mississauga Steelheads, Niagara IceDogs, North Bay Battalion, Oshawa Generals, Ottawa 67’s, Owen Sound Attack, Prince Albert Raiders, Sherbrooke Phoenix, and Victoriaville Tigres.

With your help, a total of 609 toys and $1351 in cash was donated on Saturday night to the @Wawanesa Toy Drive for the @CBEHockey! Thanks to everyone who donated! pic.twitter.com/mnAJE6V6dl — Cape Breton Eagles (@CBEHockey) December 10, 2019

Thanks to everyone who took part in the @Wawanesa Toy Drive! We're extremely proud of our fans for donating 86 toys and $525 to families in need across Prince Edward Island! pic.twitter.com/x1QRKPz3z5 — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) December 15, 2019

La collecte de jouets de Wawanesa a permis d’amasser 646,75$ en dons en plus des 76 jouets recueillis !! Merci de votre GRANDE générosité ! @Wawanesa #FierDEtreSags pic.twitter.com/nERLYEAk0I — Saguenéens (@SagueneensLHJMQ) December 14, 2019

MISE À JOUR : Un total de 87 jouets et de 250,50$ en argent remis à @CentraidOuais grâce à la collecte de jouets @Wawanesa !! pic.twitter.com/2FUc0lCAjr — Olympiques Gatineau (@LesOlympiques) December 12, 2019

259 new toys were donated to @communitycarest Thursday night through the @Wawanesa toy drive! pic.twitter.com/efMmehnmzK — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) December 15, 2019

Our thanks to Gens fans for bringing in 546 toys and $1200 all in support of @UnitedWayDurham with the @Wawanesa Toy Drive! Thanks for your generosity during the holiday season! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/gZDXm3LitO — Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) December 14, 2019

Final Toy Count: 165 Thank you to all who donated a toy at yesterday’s Toy Drive in support of the @FoundationOSEG.🐻🤖#NoQuit | @Wawanesa pic.twitter.com/cJw9tmiadc — Ottawa 67's (@Ottawa67sHockey) December 9, 2019

We want to thank our fans and Wawanesa for making such a wonderful contribution to the Firefighter's Toy Drive last night at our game. Over $1800 raised and 550+ new toys collected for children in the area. Thank you! READ MORE: https://t.co/Hlzjq1ckut pic.twitter.com/T8VL1JoxqN — Owen Sound Attack (@AttackOHL) December 11, 2019

Thank you Prince Albert! Tonight we collected 667 toys and $890 for the @Wawanesa Toy Drive in support of the Optimist Club of Prince Albert!#ypa pic.twitter.com/5ppp1gXpuF — Prince Albert Raiders (@PARaidersHockey) December 12, 2019

Palais des sports, vous êtes incroyables! Un total de 362 jouets et 650,15$ en argent remis à Centraide Estrie grâce à la collecte de jouets @Wawanesa . WOW ! 💙 #phœnixsherbrooke #sherbylove pic.twitter.com/oJxe73mr8x — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) December 14, 2019

Fans who donate will also be entered into a grand prize draw for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2020 Memorial Cup Presented by Kia in Kelowna, B.C., held May 22-31.

Thoughts for Tucker Tynan

A scary moment occurred Thursday night in Niagara when a collision involving IceDogs goaltender Tucker Tynan that resulted in serious injury. Tucker’s condition has been stabilized and he is on the road to recovery with help from the many medical professionals who worked quickly to help save his life.

Our thoughts are with goaltender Tucker Tynan and the entire @OHLIceDogs organization. Thank you to all training staff and medical personnel for their immediate action. The entire #CHL family is happy to learn of Tucker’s successful surgery and wish him a fast recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kwJJ8NbCFb — CanadianHockeyLeague (@CHLHockey) December 13, 2019

“The worst is behind us and we’re looking forward to working together and moving forward” General Manager Joey Burke met with the media today. Burke highlighted the importance of the work of the IceDogs and Knights training and medical staff in the arena. pic.twitter.com/IvmcPARFDi — Niagara IceDogs (@OHLIceDogs) December 14, 2019

Just wanted to say thanks to everyone for the kind words, truly they mean more than anyone can ever know. An unfortunate situation, looking forward to recovering and coming back even stronger and healthier than before❤️❤️ — Tucker Tynan (@TuckerTynan1) December 13, 2019

Brotherly Love

It was an extra special weekend for the WHL’s Korczak family and the OHL’s Giroux family who enjoyed a two-for-one game with both brothers head-to-head in action.

Kaedan Korczak will renew the sibling rivalry tonight with his younger brother Ryder. For those of you wondering, Ryder currently owns bragging rights with a 1-0 record. pic.twitter.com/8cT8enKpxy — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 14, 2019

Out west, it was older brother Kaedan of the Kelowna Rockets who scored the OT winner to get the best of his younger brother Ryder who plays for the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Last night #FlintFirebirds forward @Giroux_Zacharie played against his brother @DamienGiroux20 in Flint for the first time ever in their @OHLHockey careers. pic.twitter.com/1GfE3BDqER — Flint Firebirds (@FlintFirebirds) December 14, 2019

As for the Giroux’s, it was also older brother Damien who emerged victorious for the Saginaw Spirit with a pair of victories against younger brother Zacharie and the Flint Firebirds.

Many types of Milestones

From players, to officials, to support staff, several special milestones were made.

And with the drop of the puck, Matthew Welsh has officially played in 200 career QMJHL games. Congrats, Welshy! We're extremely proud to call you a Charlottetown Islander! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lkTq1cWKjX — Charlottetown Islanders (@IslandersHKY) December 13, 2019

In Charlottetown, Islanders goaltender Matthew Welsh became just the 14th goaltender in QMJHL history to play 200 games.

Congratulations to Cole Coskey (@coskey_cole) for breaking the record of most games played in a #Spirit uniform! #SoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/3WjVMDZHqs — Saginaw Spirit (@SpiritHockey) December 14, 2019

Saginaw Spirit veteran forward Cole Coskey became the franchise’s all-time games played leader.

Before Sunday's game in Regina, WHL Linesman Sean Dufour was presented with the WHL Milestone Award! DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/A0rOqERpxm pic.twitter.com/4B8FDgEb5V — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 15, 2019

Prior to tonight's game in Saskatoon, WHL Referee Adam Byblow was presented with the WHL Milestone Award. DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/RvPqZnlhl1 pic.twitter.com/9JEysxkjjx — The WHL (@TheWHL) December 14, 2019

WHL linesman Sean Dufour was recognized for more than 400 games of service, while referee Adam Byblow has now worked more than 650 career games.

Dedicated, meticulous, hard-working and loyal are all things to describe Head Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager, Bryan Boyes. A feat not accomplished by many, but one we are proud to say occurred as a member of the Oshawa Generals. Congratulations on 2500 OHL games! pic.twitter.com/97CrPxQ3PC — Oshawa Generals (@Oshawa_Generals) December 14, 2019

In Oshawa, legendary equipment manager Bryan Boyes was recognized for working game number 2,500 with the Generals.

Owen Sound honours Scott Walker

The Owen Sound Attack honoured former defenceman Scott Walker with a special jersey retirement ceremony prior to a weeknight game against the Guelph Storm. The Cambridge native and Storm part owner played 110 games for the Owen Sound Platers from 1991-93 accumulating 129 points after being overlooked in his OHL draft year.

Proud to recognize Scott Walker tonight for his outstanding career in hockey that had its beginnings with us from 1991-93 with the Platers. Thank you to the Walker family for joining us this evening! Photo Credit: Greg Cowan (Owen Sound Sun Times) pic.twitter.com/s3ahPG1G1b — Owen Sound Attack (@AttackOHL) December 11, 2019

Thanks for everything, Scott! 👏@AttackOHL honoured former Plater, seasoned NHLer, and ex-@Storm_City coach Scott Walker prior to puck drop at the Bayshore. pic.twitter.com/3Iy7mmZhPJ — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 11, 2019

U.S Challenge Cup Introduced

The WHL in partnership with NHL Seattle and Visit Kent announced the inaugural WHL U.S. Challenge Cup – a premier tournament for Bantam AAA hockey teams in the Western United States will be held in Kent, Washington February 20-23, 2020.

We celebrated the announcement of the U.S. Challenge Cup with a puck drop ceremony featuring T-Birds GM Bil La Forge, Dan Leiweke from @NHLSeattle_, Andrew Hutchison from @visitkentwa, Les Grauer from Kent Valley Ice Centre & WHL Commissioner Ron Robison. pic.twitter.com/V9vXllJn4J — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) December 11, 2019

Winners get their rings

A pair of champions from the 2018-19 campaign were presented with their commemorative rings this week, including Guelph Storm graduate MacKenzie Entwistle as well as Kamloops Blazers defenceman Max Martin who last spring helped the Prince Albert Raiders hoist the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time in 34 years.

Early Christmas gifts are the best Christmas gifts 🎁 Today we presented @5twisty5 with his Championship ring! 💍 Thank you for everything, Mackenzie! #GuelphForever pic.twitter.com/mWhm5swlc1 — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) December 15, 2019

Max Martin @mmartin10 gets his 💍 for his role in a @TheWHL Ed Chynoweth Cup. pic.twitter.com/C4UZjU8sQN — Kamloops Blazers (@blazerhockey) December 15, 2019

After beginning 2019-20 with the Raiders, Martin was moved to Kamloops in early October where he has made an immediate impact in producing above a point-per-game pace as he has registered five goals and 23 assists through 27 appearances. As for Entwistle, the Chicago Blackhawks prospect has stepped into the pro ranks this season in suiting up with the Rockford IceHogs, the club’s top minor-league affiliate, in which he has collected 11 points counting five goals and six assists in 20 outings.

Winterhawk officially becomes a Shark

Former Portland Winterhawk Joachim Blichfeld made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks just months after leading the WHL in scoring and earning Player of the Year honours with 114 points in 68 games.

#SJSharks @joachimblich's response ahead of his first NHL game just makes ya smile. ☺️ “It’s a dream come true. Think I played this game 100 times in my head, so it’s an unreal feeling to finally happen tonight.” pic.twitter.com/1x7qiuhTSc — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 12, 2019

Bahl a Devil

In a blockbuster NHL trade on Monday, Ottawa 67’s defenceman Kevin Bahl’s rights were traded from the Arizona Coyotes to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Taylor Hall. Former OHL champion Nate Schnarr of the Guelph Storm and WHL champion Nick Merkley of the Kelowna Rockets were also part of the deal to the Devils.

🚨#NJDevils NEWS: Taylor Hall and Blake Speers to ARI in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, third-round selection (conditional) in 2021, D Kevin Bahl and F Nick Merkley and Nate Schnarr.https://t.co/PPZFky75oV — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 16, 2019

CHL Grad in need

Steve Ludzik racked up 358 points over three OHL seasons from 1978-81, collecting 233 assists in the process. Now the former Chicago Blackhawks forward requires a life-saving assist from someone else.

Ludzik, 58, played nine NHL seasons between Chicago and Buffalo from 1981-90 and served as head coach of the Mississauga IceDogs during the 2002-03 season. He has suffered from primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) for the past 30 years and has now reached stage 4 cirrhosis of the liver, requiring him to seek out a life-saving liver transplant.

Former @NHLBlackhawks forward Steve Ludzik racked up 233 assists over three #OHL seasons. Now he’s in need of an assist from someone else, requiring a life-saving liver transplant. READ 🗞: https://t.co/gQC0xSupCG

DONOR INFO ☎️: 416-340-4800 ext. 7715 pic.twitter.com/ln8nkJzqAt — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) December 12, 2019

A man who has spent years helping people with Parkinson’s disease through the Steve Ludzik Rehabilitation Centre, Ludzik is now in need of assistance himself. He needs the gift of life from someone willing to undergo surgery to donate a portion of their liver for him to stay alive.

Steve has recently been listed on the donor list and is seeking someone in good health with an ‘O’ blood type willing to provide this life-saving donation.

Those interested in more information can contact Heather Lannon at 416-340-4800 ext. 7715 or visit uhntransplant.ca to learn more about becoming a donor.