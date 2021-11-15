CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Knights vs. Sting

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Tuesday as the London Knights visit the Sarnia Sting with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. Eastern.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this OHL showdown is must-see TV:

Red hot Evangelista

Always a factory for future NHL talent, this year’s Knights squad counts six players who have already heard their names called on NHL Draft day, a group headlined by Nashville Predators prospect Luke Evangelista who went 42nd overall as part of the 2020 class. A budding right-wing, Evangelista has been a dominant force this season, recording at least one point in each of his 11 appearances, highlighted by a three-goal effort in an eventual 5-2 win over the Sting in late October that marked his second career hat-trick. Even more impressive, the Knights are a perfect 11-0 this season when Evangelista is in the lineup, but picked up just one of a possible four points when he missed a pair of games earlier this month. In all, the Oakville, Ont., native has collected 18 points on the season, good for first in team scoring and nine points back of top spot league wide. Beyond Evangelista, other NHL draftees on the Knights include fellow forwards Liam Gilmartin and Max McCue, both of the San Jose Sharks, plus left-wing Antonio Stranges (Dallas Stars), and defencemen Bryce Montgomery (Carolina Hurricanes) and Ben Roger (Ottawa Senators).

End-to-end, short side beauty in OT! @PredsNHL prospect Luke Evangelista's 11th of the season ends it as the first place @LondonKnights improve to 9-0 ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/MGAQ9UvvK3 — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) November 6, 2021

Goaltending battle

Tuesday promises to be a showdown in the blue paint with the Knights and Sting bringing some of the top netminders in the circuit. For the Knights, it’s 2002-born Brett Brochu who two years prior put together a phenomenal first season in which he found the win column in 32 of his 42 appearances – marking the most victories by a 16- or 17-year-old goaltender in OHL history – coupled with a league-leading 2.40 goals-against average. For his efforts, Brochu was later honoured as part of the OHL First All-Rookie Team, while this season his strong performance has only continued as through 13 showings he has surrendered a lone loss in regulation while standing amongst the league’s best with a .918 save percentage and 2.49 goals-against average. Meanwhile, between the pipes for the Sting is the intriguing platoon of Sharks draftee Benjamin Gaudreau as well as newly minted Arizona Coyotes prospect Anson Thornton who recently picked up his first career victory after turning aside 32 of 33 shots en route to a 4-1 decision over the Erie Otters. The tandem has shared much of the workload this season, with Gaudreau coming out slightly ahead with seven showings in which he has registered three wins while averaging 34 shots against per game.

32 saves and a Hail Mary to put things out of reach 🏈@LondonKnights netminder Brett Brochu (@BrettBrochu) with another great performance on Friday, earning #BestOfOHL honours on this Max McCue (@maxmccue93) finish 🎥 pic.twitter.com/2g5tX38P5D — OntarioHockeyLeague (@OHLHockey) October 16, 2021

Namestnikov’s early promise

Through two months of action, there has been reason for excitement in Sarnia given the promising early returns coming from freshman centre Max Namestnikov. Chosen third overall by the Sting in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection, Namestnikov has shown a solid ability to adapt to the junior ranks in collecting six points counting two goals and four assists through a dozen appearances. The Michigan native has been particularly effective offensively in recent weeks as he is riding a five-game point streak and has recorded at least one point in six of his past seven outings. The brother of Detroit Red Wings forward and Knights graduate Vladislav Namestnikov, the younger has also caught the attention of talent evaluators as one of 143 CHL skaters earmarked for selection in the upcoming NHL Draft per Central Scouting. Beyond Namestnikov, also earning praise from the scouting community is fellow Sting forward Zach Filak, a fellow Michigan product who has one goal on the season but will look to take on greater offensive responsibilities as the year progresses.