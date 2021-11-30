CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Giants vs. Rockets

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Wednesday as the Vancouver Giants visit the Kelowna Rockets with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. Pacific.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this showdown of British Columbia rivals is must-see TV:

All eyes on Sourdif

The offensive focal point of the Giants, veteran forward Justin Sourdif pushes the pace for his club, leading the way with 25 points counting eight goals and 17 assists through 17 appearances. Skating in his fourth full season with Vancouver, Sourdif has delivered on his intriguing offensive upside, making him a circled name for the opposition. A 2020 third-round selection of the Florida Panthers, Sourdif’s time with his hometown Giants has totaled near point-per-game production over his junior days, amassing 68 goals and 91 assists through 164 career contests, underscored by a career-best 54 points coming in 2019-20. This season, Sourdif appears set to close out his junior career in style, on pace for a new career high. Dominant this season, Sourdif enters Wednesday’s showdown riding a five-game point streak in which he has collected eight points, marked by three multi-point efforts.

The @WHLGiants have named @FlaPanthers prospect Justin Sourdif captain ahead of their Regular Season opener Saturday. DETAILS 📰 | https://t.co/yVEdcZDPaQ pic.twitter.com/QZaoYuZA3t — The WHL (@TheWHL) October 1, 2021

NHL talent

While it is Sourdif who draws the most attention from the Giants, he is one of five Vancouver players who have already heard their names called on NHL Draft day. That list includes fellow forwards Fabian Lysell (Boston Bruins) and Zack Ostapchuk (Ottawa Senators), both of whom were chosen in the 2021 draft, as well as offensive-minded blue-liner Alex Cotton, a Detroit Red Wings draftee who since linking up with the Giants in early November has collected eight points in just seven games with his new squad. Also of note is Vegas Golden Knights up-and-comer and Swedish-born netminder Jesper Vikman, the eighth-overall selection from the 2021 CHL Import Draft who in his first season in North America has impressed in coming up with eight wins alongside a .905 save percentage and 2.90 goals-against average through a dozen appearances. Meanwhile, Kelowna brings a trio of their own NHL draftees, highlighted by Czech-born right-wing Pavel Novak, a Minnesota Wild prospect who headlines the Rockets with nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points through 17 showings. Also of note is fellow forward Colton Dach (Chicago Blackhawks) as well as hulking netminder Talyn Boyko (New York Rangers).

The rush from Justin Sourdif. The finish from Alex Cotton. The Giants take two points in the Rose City.@DetroitRedWings | @WHLGiants pic.twitter.com/zL878C2Cwz — The WHL (@TheWHL) November 25, 2021

The next wave

Recently releasing its updated assessments ahead of the 2022 NHL Draft, Central Scouting’s Players to Watch report for November counts three players who will compete Wednesday, highlighted by second-year centre Max Graham of the Rockets who after beginning with Everett a year ago has taken on greater offensive opportunities in his second season where through 16 games he has collected three goals and five assists. Meanwhile, also earning attention from the scouting community is fellow Rockets forward Gabriel Szturc, a Czech-born left-wing who joined the club after being chosen with Kelowna’s first pick in the 2021 CHL Import Draft. Skating in his first season in North America, Szturc has made a seamless transition to his new environment in coming up with 10 points in 17 games. Lastly, also part of the latest Players to Watch report is Giants third-year right-wing Justin Lies, an intriguing offensive talent who has scored four points in nine games this season and projects as a second-half selection in the 2022 NHL Draft.