February 26, 2021

CHL TV Game Day Report – Feb. 26

CHL TV

 

The 2020-21 Western Hockey League season gets underway Friday as the Medicine Hat Tigers take on the Red Deer Rebels while the Lethbridge Hurricanes battle the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Stream every game on the all-new WHL Live on CHL TV – Click here for a freeview!

Medicine Hat Tigers at Red Deer Rebels – 6 PM MT

Medicine Hat
2019-20 Record: 41-19-2-1, 85 Points
Top Returning Scorer: C Brett Kemp, 30-47–77 in 62GP

Red Deer
2019-20 Record: 24-33-3-3, 54 Points
Top Returning Scorer: LW Arshdeep Bains, 18-33–51 in 63GP

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Edmonton Oil Kings – 7 PM MT

Lethbridge
2019-20 Record: 37-19-2-5, 81 Points
Top Returning Scorer: D Alex Cotton, 20-47–67 in 63GP

Edmonton
2019-20 Record: 42-12-6-4, 94 Points
Top Returning Scorer: LW Jake Neighbours, 23-47–70 in 64GP

