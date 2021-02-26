CHL TV Game Day Report – Feb. 26

The 2020-21 Western Hockey League season gets underway Friday as the Medicine Hat Tigers take on the Red Deer Rebels while the Lethbridge Hurricanes battle the Edmonton Oil Kings.

Stream every game on the all-new WHL Live on CHL TV – Click here for a freeview!

Medicine Hat Tigers at Red Deer Rebels – 6 PM MT

Medicine Hat

2019-20 Record: 41-19-2-1, 85 Points

Top Returning Scorer: C Brett Kemp, 30-47–77 in 62GP

Red Deer

2019-20 Record: 24-33-3-3, 54 Points

Top Returning Scorer: LW Arshdeep Bains, 18-33–51 in 63GP

Lethbridge Hurricanes at Edmonton Oil Kings – 7 PM MT

Lethbridge

2019-20 Record: 37-19-2-5, 81 Points

Top Returning Scorer: D Alex Cotton, 20-47–67 in 63GP

Edmonton

2019-20 Record: 42-12-6-4, 94 Points

Top Returning Scorer: LW Jake Neighbours, 23-47–70 in 64GP