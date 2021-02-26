CHL TV Game Day Report – Feb. 26
The 2020-21 Western Hockey League season gets underway Friday as the Medicine Hat Tigers take on the Red Deer Rebels while the Lethbridge Hurricanes battle the Edmonton Oil Kings.
Medicine Hat Tigers at Red Deer Rebels – 6 PM MT
Medicine Hat
2019-20 Record: 41-19-2-1, 85 Points
Top Returning Scorer: C Brett Kemp, 30-47–77 in 62GP
2020-21 WHL Season Preview: @tigershockey
READ 📰 | https://t.co/Z4QKA7GDEq pic.twitter.com/slbftdzF5i
— The WHL (@TheWHL) February 24, 2021
Red Deer
2019-20 Record: 24-33-3-3, 54 Points
Top Returning Scorer: LW Arshdeep Bains, 18-33–51 in 63GP
2020-21 WHL Season Preview: @Rebelshockey
READ 📰 | https://t.co/BkkahBHw24 pic.twitter.com/aiuOGNpEG8
— The WHL (@TheWHL) February 22, 2021
Lethbridge Hurricanes at Edmonton Oil Kings – 7 PM MT
Lethbridge
2019-20 Record: 37-19-2-5, 81 Points
Top Returning Scorer: D Alex Cotton, 20-47–67 in 63GP
2020-21 WHL Season Preview: @WHLHurricanes
READ 📰 | https://t.co/77kvkntLd8 pic.twitter.com/sUbIf2CYUO
— The WHL (@TheWHL) February 23, 2021
Edmonton
2019-20 Record: 42-12-6-4, 94 Points
Top Returning Scorer: LW Jake Neighbours, 23-47–70 in 64GP
2020-21 WHL Season Preview: @EdmOilKings
READ 📰 | https://t.co/BahPr0lPjA pic.twitter.com/OkFdzDvANg
— The WHL (@TheWHL) February 25, 2021