CHL TV Game Day Report – Feb. 27
The 2020-21 Western Hockey League season is underway as the Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Red Deer Rebels face the Medicine Hat Tigers.
Edmonton Oil Kings at Lethbridge Hurricanes – 6 PM MT
Last Meeting: Oil Kings defeat Hurricanes 7-1 (Feb. 26)
Edmonton
2019-20 Record: 42-12-6-4, 94 Points
Top Returning Scorer: LW Jake Neighbours, 23-47–70 in 64GP
GAME DAY!
The #OilKings are on the road to Lethbridge for another matchup with the Hurricanes after winning 7-1 in last night's season opener!
⏰ 6pm MT
📺 https://t.co/HHjWiKYbCv
📻 https://t.co/fQ31RTFT9o pic.twitter.com/zqHgDbLRvO
— Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) February 27, 2021
Lethbridge
2019-20 Record: 37-19-2-5, 81 Points
Top Returning Scorer: D Alex Cotton, 20-47–67 in 63GP
Dairy Queen Home Opener returns to the @enmaxcentre tonight! A rematch of last night, time for the boys to bounce back. Puck drops at 6PM. Online stream starts at 5:40PM, special opening weekend videos and intros begin at 5:48!
💻 https://t.co/shssrVqGpz
🎧 @1067Rock #YQL pic.twitter.com/1v8zBkCugU
— Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) February 27, 2021
Red Deer Rebels at Medicine Hat Tigers – 7:30 PM MT
Last Meeting: Tigers defeat Rebels 5-4 in OT (Feb. 26)
Red Deer
2019-20 Record: 24-33-3-3, 54 Points
Top Returning Scorer: LW Arshdeep Bains, 18-33–51 in 63GP
Congrats to Bob Ridley on an amazing accomplishment!
Rebels take on @tigershockey tonight in The Hat in a rematch of last evening's entertaining affair!
Puck drop at 7:30 on @1067RewindRadio and WHL Live
— Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) February 27, 2021
Medicine Hat
2019-20 Record: 41-19-2-1, 85 Points
Top Returning Scorer: C Brett Kemp, 30-47–77 in 62GP
Tigers fans be sure to tune into the game on WHL Live at approximately 7:20pm to catch the introductions of your 2020-2021 Medicine Hat Tigers.
We will also have a special presentation for the one and only Bob Ridley!
— Medicine Hat Tigers (@tigershockey) February 27, 2021