February 26, 2021

CHL TV Game Day Report – Feb. 27

CHL TV

 

The 2020-21 Western Hockey League season is underway as the Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Red Deer Rebels face the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Stream live on CHL TV on all web browsers and iOS – Click here for a freeview

Edmonton Oil Kings at Lethbridge Hurricanes – 6 PM MT

Last Meeting: Oil Kings defeat Hurricanes 7-1 (Feb. 26)

Edmonton
2019-20 Record: 42-12-6-4, 94 Points
Top Returning Scorer: LW Jake Neighbours, 23-47–70 in 64GP

Lethbridge
2019-20 Record: 37-19-2-5, 81 Points
Top Returning Scorer: D Alex Cotton, 20-47–67 in 63GP

Red Deer Rebels at Medicine Hat Tigers – 7:30 PM MT

Last Meeting: Tigers defeat Rebels 5-4 in OT (Feb. 26)

Red Deer
2019-20 Record: 24-33-3-3, 54 Points
Top Returning Scorer: LW Arshdeep Bains, 18-33–51 in 63GP

Medicine Hat
2019-20 Record: 41-19-2-1, 85 Points
Top Returning Scorer: C Brett Kemp, 30-47–77 in 62GP

