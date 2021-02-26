CHL TV Game Day Report – Feb. 27

The 2020-21 Western Hockey League season is underway as the Edmonton Oil Kings take on the Lethbridge Hurricanes and the Red Deer Rebels face the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Edmonton Oil Kings at Lethbridge Hurricanes – 6 PM MT

Last Meeting: Oil Kings defeat Hurricanes 7-1 (Feb. 26)

Edmonton

2019-20 Record: 42-12-6-4, 94 Points

Top Returning Scorer: LW Jake Neighbours, 23-47–70 in 64GP

GAME DAY! 🏒 The #OilKings are on the road to Lethbridge for another matchup with the Hurricanes after winning 7-1 in last night's season opener! ⏰ 6pm MT

— Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) February 27, 2021

Lethbridge

2019-20 Record: 37-19-2-5, 81 Points

Top Returning Scorer: D Alex Cotton, 20-47–67 in 63GP

Dairy Queen Home Opener returns to the @enmaxcentre tonight! A rematch of last night, time for the boys to bounce back. Puck drops at 6PM. Online stream starts at 5:40PM, special opening weekend videos and intros begin at 5:48!

— Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) February 27, 2021

Red Deer Rebels at Medicine Hat Tigers – 7:30 PM MT

Last Meeting: Tigers defeat Rebels 5-4 in OT (Feb. 26)

Red Deer

2019-20 Record: 24-33-3-3, 54 Points

Top Returning Scorer: LW Arshdeep Bains, 18-33–51 in 63GP

Congrats to Bob Ridley on an amazing accomplishment! Rebels take on @tigershockey tonight in The Hat in a rematch of last evening's entertaining affair! Puck drop at 7:30 on @1067RewindRadio and WHL Live — Red Deer Rebels (@Rebelshockey) February 27, 2021

Medicine Hat

2019-20 Record: 41-19-2-1, 85 Points

Top Returning Scorer: C Brett Kemp, 30-47–77 in 62GP