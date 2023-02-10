CHL on TSN preview: Phoenix @ Armada, Feb. 10

The matchup

Two QMJHL Western Conference foes clash tonight as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (20-24-7) hosts the Phoenix Sherbrooke (33-12-5) in tonight’s CHL on TSN contest.

The Armada entered the season with high hopes, especially after the acquisitions of Patrick Guay and Josh Lawrence in the offseason, but after Guay turned pro and a 7-11-1 start, the Armada sent Lawrence to Halifax shortly after and Alexis Gendron (PHI) to Gatineau a month later.

However, the Armada still sit in a playoff spot and it’s in large part due to Jonathan Fauchon. Entering tonight, Blainville sit sixth in the Western Conference and have won three straight contests and are 6-2-2 over their last 10. They own the eighth best power play in the Q at 21.7 per cent and on home ice, are 9-11-5.

For the Phoenix, they arguably have never had a better chance at a first President’s Cup title than they do right now.

They own the second best record in the Western Conference and are loaded with NHL prospects from forwards such as Jakub Brabenec (VGK), Jacob Melanson (SEA) and Joshua Roy (MTL) to d-men Tyson Hinds (ANA) and David Spacek (MIN).

Their 211 goals are the third most in the QMJHL while they are extremely sound defensively with just 136 goals against, the third fewest in the league.

A reason for their offensive prowess is the power play; they lead the QMJHL with a 29.6 per cent success rate.

Tonight is the fourth and final meeting this season between the two sides; Sherbrooke has a 2-0-1 record with both of their wins coming on home ice.

Who to watch

While five players have already been identified to keep an eye on tonight, a sixth option is the recently acquired Melanson.

Acquired from Acadie-Bathurst ahead of the QMJHL trade deadline, Melanson has lived up to expectations in Sherbrooke with 12 goals and 24 points in just 14 games. Hi 37 goals and 68 points are already career highs while his six shorthanded goals are the second most in the Q.

Jacob Melanson continue d’impressionner avec le @PhoenixSherbroo, lui qui a obtenu son premier tour du chapeau avec l’équipe dimanche! First hatty with Sherbrooke for Jacob Melanson! 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/bH8vjvXgb4 — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 9, 2023

Melanson was selected 131st overall by the Kraken as part of their inaugural draft class in 2021.

Stats leaders

Fauchon sits 10th in QMJHL scoring with 65 points and has already established a new career best in goals too with 25.

His six shorthanded goals are tied with Melanson for second most in the Q while he continues to be a dangerous setup man, especially on the power play, as his 40 assists are tied for the ninth most.

Mikael Denis’ (16 goals) and Xavier Sarrasin (15 goals) are the only other members of the Armada to have registered double-digit goals while Charles-Edward Gravel has 13 wins in goal.

Justin Gill’s breakout season has continued as he leads the Phoenix in goals (34), assists (37) and points (71).

À leurs retours dans l’alignement du @PhoenixSherbroo, David Spacek et Joshua Roy alimentent Justin Gill! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/k3uRcTlM7V — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) October 1, 2022

Roy has 25 goals in just 37 games this season while Ethan Gauthier, the 14th ranked North American skater ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, has 53 points in 48 games.

Hinds has played at a better than a point-per-game pace all season from the blue line while Marc-Andre Gaudet, acquired from Chicoutimi, has 17 points in 17 games.

Between the pipes, Samuel St. Hilaire is 16-5-1 with a 2.32 GAA and .907 save percentage.

Where to watch

Friday’s game can be seen live on TSN 5, RDS and TSN+ at 7:30pm ET.