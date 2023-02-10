CHL on TSN: Five players to watch — Phoenix @ Armada

The high-flying Phoenix Sherbrooke visit the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada tonight in the fifth CHL on TSN broadcast of the 2022-23 season.

The Phoenix have been dominant since opening night and with some big-time additions before the QMJHL trade deadline, have become an even more dominant force as they chase a first President’s Cup title.

Blainville entered the season with high hopes but despite a topsy-turvy season, they sit sixth in the QMJHL’s Western Conference standings and have collected points in seven of their last 10 games.

While the Phoenix possess the star power in tonight’s contest, there are ample players fans should keep their eyes on tonight.

Jakub Brabenec – Sherbrooke

He’s played just eight games with the Phoenix but Brabenec’s game-changing abilities have been on full display already.

After he helped Czechia to a silver medal at the 2023 World Juniors, Brabenec was acquired from Charlottetown ahead of the QMJHL trade deadline and has gone on to record five goals and 13 points with Sherbrooke.

He has three multi-point outings as a member of the Phoenix and had a season high four points (2G, 2A) Feb. 3 in a 9-3 victory over the Titan.

Brabenec helped lead Charlottetown to the President’s Cup Finals last season where they succumbed to Shawinigan in five games but if he plays in the series again this year, it’ll mean the Phoenix have gone deeper than they ever have before in franchise history.

On a un peu de retard dans nos reprises de but… on est dans le jus!!! Tir de pénalité Brabenec! pic.twitter.com/XoyoBFZtNU — Phœnix de Sherbrooke (@PhoenixSherbroo) February 4, 2023

Jonathan Fauchon – Blainville-Boisbriand

It’s been a career year for the draft eligible Fauchon as he has 25 goals and 65 points to sit 10th in QMJHL scoring.

Fauchon’s 40 assists are tied for the ninth most in the Q, his 21 power play assists rank third while his six shorthanded goals are tied for the second most. Furthermore, the Levis, QC., native has won 54.6 per cent of his faceoffs this season.

The 19-year-old is the 190th ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

Ethan Gauthier – Sherbrooke

The highest rated QMJHL prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, Gauthier has already set new career highs in his second season in goals (19), assists (34) and points (53) with 18 games still to play.

A member of Canada’s gold medal Hlinka Gretzky squad last summer, Gauthier is the 14th ranked North American skater by NHL Central Scouting.

His father, Denis, played 554 NHL games while his cousin, Julien, has 131 games to his name that includes 35 with the New York Rangers this season. Gauthier’s brother, Kaylen, is the Sherbrooke captain.

James Swan – Blainville-Boisbriand

In a bigger role with the Armada, where he centres the team’s second line, Swan has played at a point-per-game pace in 18 contests since he was acquired from the Mooseheads for Josh Lawrence and draft picks.

Swan’s 11 goals this year tie his season best from his rookie campaign in Halifax while his 27 points are already a new career high.

Joshua Roy – Sherbrooke

A two-time World Juniors gold medallist, Joshua Roy continues to prove that he is one of the best players in the CHL.

He’s played in just 37 games this year due to Team Canada commitments but has the eighth best point-per-game average in the Q at 1.59 as he’s scored 27 goals and 59 points.

A year ago, Roy had 51 goals and 119 points and was selected to the QMJHL’s First All-Star Team.

In his World Juniors appearances, Roy recorded 19 points (eight goals) and was named as one of Canada’s Top 3 players at the 2023 tournament in Halifax.