CHL Today: Steelheads begin life in Brampton with emphatic win

Headlines

London raised its fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup banner to the rafters of Canada Life Place Friday night. The Knights swept Oshawa 4-0 in the OHL Championship Series last May.

For a third straight year, the WHL will recognize Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in partnership with the Orange Shirt Society. From Sept. 27 through Oct. 6, WHL Clubs and Officials will sport helmet decals depicting the WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo. Full article

The Brampton Steelheads played their first game at CAA Centre Friday where they blanked Brantford 7-0 after their summer relocation from Mississauga. It marked the return of OHL hockey to Brampton for the first time since 2013.

CHL Top 10

The Medicine Hat Tigers (1) suffered its first loss of the season as they were doubled up 4-2 by Red Deer. The Tigers are 1-1-0 early on this season.

A new era in Brampton started in emphatic fashion as the Steelheads (2) shut out the Brantford Bulldogs (9) 7-0 at CAA Arena. Jack Ivankovic (2025) made 21 saves to record the shutout.

After they raised their 2023-24 OHL championship banner pre-game, the London Knights (3) opened their campaign with a 7-4 loss to Flint on Opening Night.

The Cape Breton Eagles (6) suffered its third straight loss to open the season after they were beaten 5-2 by Halifax.

A four-goal second period powered the Prince George Cougars (7) to a 6-3 victory versus Vancouver. The Cougars’ five points are tied for the WHL’s Western Conference lead while their 12 goals are tops.

Luca Marrelli (CBJ) scored the game-winner for the Oshawa Generals (8) in a 3-2 road win over Kingston. A year ago, the Gens reached the OHL Championship Series.

A 2-1 defeat to Victoria saw the Kelowna Rockets (10) drop its second straight game to start 2024-25.

NHL Prospect Watch

Liam Greentree (LA) had three points (1G, 2A) in his return to the Windsor lineup as the Spits fell 5-4 in overtime to Sarnia. Greentree was the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Tyler Peddle (CBJ) recorded his second QMJHL hat-trick as part of Saint John’s 6-2 road win over Charlottetown. Peddle scored 17 times a year ago as he split 2023-24 with Drummondville and Saint John.

Matvei Gridin (CGY), the first overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft, scored his first Q goal in his CHL debut for Shawinigan.

Nightly notes

Michael Misa (2025) had a first period hat-trick as he recorded his maiden three-goal OHL game as Saginaw won 6-4 in the Soo. In just two games this year, Misa has five goals and six points.

Porter Martone (2025) registered a four-point (1G, 3A) showing in his first game of the season as he led Brampton to a 7-0 win over Brantford. A year ago, Martone had 33 goals and 71 points for the Steelheads.

In his Flint debut, Nolan Collins had two goals and two assists in a 7-4 road win against London. Collins was acquired from Sudbury in the offseason.

Mike McIvor stopped all 36 shots he faced in the North Bay net as the Battalion blanked Peterborough 4-0. It was the second shutout of McIvor’s OHL career.

Lars Steiner continued his impressive start to life in the QMJHL with a four-point (2G, 2A) outing in Rouyn-Noranda’s 7-6 loss to Victoriaville. The Swiss native has a staggering 11 points (five goals) in only three games,

Emmanuel Vermette scored three times to register his first Q hat-trick as Chicoutimi beat Shawinigan 7-3. Vermette is tied fourth in QMJHL scoring early on with seven points in three games.

The Halifax Mooseheads are the only QMJHL club left with a perfect record this season as they moved to 3-0-0 thanks to a 5-2 win against Cape Breton. Jack Martin had three points (1G, 2A) in the win.

In his 2024-25 season debut, Kamloops’ Nathan Behm (2025) had four points (3G, 1A) in a 5-3 win over Seattle. Last year, Behm scored 12 times for the Blazers.

Despite a 6-3 loss, Vancouver’s Cameron Schmidt (2025) was involved in all three goals (2G, 1A) for the Giants Friday. Schmidt’s seven points are tied for the WHL scoring lead this year.

Lethbridge’s Brayden Edwards had a goal and three assists to lead the Hurricanes to a 6-3 victory against Swift Current. A year ago, Edwards finished second in team scoring with a career high 70 points.

OHL results (Sept. 27, 2024)

Brampton 7-0 Brantford

Oshawa 3-2 Kingston

Erie 5-2 Kitchener

Flint 7-4 London

North Bay 4-0 Peterborough

Niagara 3-2 Ottawa

Sarnia 5-4 Windsor (OT)

Barrie 3-1 Sudbury

Guelph 6-4 Owen Sound

Saginaw 6-4 Soo

QMJHL results (Sept. 27, 2024)

Saint John 6-2 Charlottetown

Halifax 5-2 Cape Breton

Gatineau 4-3 Drummondville (SO)

Sherbrooke 5-4 Quebec (OT)

Chicoutimi 7-3 Shawinigan

Victoriaville 7-6 Rouyn-Noranda

WHL results (Sept. 27, 2024)

Kamloops 5-3 Seattle

Victoria 2-1 Kelowna

Lethbridge 6-3 Swift Current

Moose Jaw 4-2 Regina

Brandon 4-1 Prince Albert

Red Deer 4-2 Medicine Hat

Prince George 6-3 Vancouver

Spokane 6-3 Wenatchee