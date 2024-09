CHL Today: Spirit raise Memorial Cup banner

Headlines

The Saginaw Spirit hoisted its 2024 Memorial Cup championship banner to the rafters of the Dow Center Wednesday night. Hosts of last year’s tournament, the Spirit beat London 4-3 in the final.

Ethan Hay (TB) was named the 25th captain in Spirit history ahead of puck drop. Full story

Gabriel Eliasson (OTT) was acquired by Barrie Wednesday from Niagara as he became the latest NHL prospect to join the Colts organization for 2024-25. Full story

Nightly notes

Jack Nesbitt scored the overtime winner just 59 seconds into the extra frame as Windsor spoiled Saginaw’s Memorial Cup party with a 5-4 win.

Anthony Cristoforo had three points (1G, 2A) for the Spits while Michael Misa scored twice for the Spirit as he began his 2025 NHL Draft year.

OHL results (Sept. 25, 2024)

Windsor 5-4 Saginaw (OT)

Watch live on CHL TV

Available to fans from coast to coast, CHL TV is accessible on the CHL mobile app, in addition to Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire, and online at watch.chl.ca. Each year, CHL TV offers access to more than 2,000 regular-season games covering the CHL’s three Member Leagues and 60 markets across Canada and the United States. Fans can download the free CHL app via the App Store and Google Play.