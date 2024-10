CHL Today: Cowan extends point streak in season debut with Knights

Headlines

Nearly 400 CHL players are on NHL rosters as the regular season got into full swing this week. CHL alumni represent close to 50% of the players on the NHL’s 32 teams marking the most of any development hockey league in the world. Full story

A significant number of NHL Draft talent in the CHL have had excellent starts to the 2024-25 campaign. In Elite Prospects’ first rankings list, 20 CHL players are named. Full story

CHL Top 10

The Prince George Cougars (3) collected a point in a 5-4 shootout loss to Everett. The Cougars held a 4-0 lead after 40 minutes before the Silvertips staged an impressive comeback. Prince George’s 11 points are the fourth most in the WHL’s Western Conference.

The Medicine Hat Tigers (9) shutout the Red Deer Rebels (7) 3-0 courtesy of a 24-save effort from Harrison Meneghin (TB). The win was the Tigers’ second of the season and snapped a four-game losing streak.

The London Knights (10) got back into the win column with a 5-4 overtime win in Owen Sound courtesy of Sam O’Reilly’s (EDM) winner 58 seconds in.

NHL Prospect Watch

Nick Lardis (CHI) recorded his second career OHL hat-trick in Brantford’s 5-1 win over Sarnia. Lardis, who added an assist in the win, has five goals and seven points in just four games this season.

In his return to the London lineup, Easton Cowan (TOR) scored shorthanded to extend his point streak to 37 games. Cowan, who was named OHL MVP a year ago, was last held pointless in a regular season game Nov. 24, 2023.

Ethan Gauthier (TB) was impactful in his QMJHL return as he had four points (1G, 3A) in Drummondville’s 6-2 victory against Shawinigan. Gauthier had 71 points last year to help the Volts to a second QMJHL title.

Cape Breton d-man Tomas Lavoie (UTA) had a goal and three assists in a 6-4 win against Gatineau. The four points were a new career high.

Tyson Jugnauth (SEA) had three points (1G, 2A) in Portland’s 5-4 come-from-behind win over Prince George. Jugnauth has seven points (two goals) in five contests this year.

Nightly notes

Drummondville’s Adam Cavallin recorded his first CHL hat-trick, and added an assist, in a 6-2 win against Shawinigan. Cavallin, who spent the past two seasons in the OHL with Kingston, has already matched his career high with four goals.

In his Cape Breton debut, Joseph Henneberry scored three times in a 6-4 victory over Gatineau. Henneberry was acquired from Victoriaville Tuesday.

Landon DuPont had another three points (1G, 2A) in Everett’s 5-1 road win over Regina. DuPont, who has four goals and 11 points, has begun his WHL career with a seven-game point streak. The Silvertips have won six straight and top the WHL’s Western Conference standings.

Dawson Cowan stopped all 27 shots he faced to backstop Spokane to a 2-0 road win over Prince Albert. Cowan is 4-0-0 this season with a 1.75 GAA and .946 save percentage.

OHL results (Oct. 9, 2024)

Kitchener 3-2 Flint

London 5-4 Owen Sound (OT)

Brantford 5-1 Sarnia

QMJHL results (Oct. 9, 2024)

Acadie-Bathurst 5-1 Halifax

Cape Breton 6-4 Gatineau

Drummondville 6-2 Shawinigan

WHL results (Oct. 9, 2024)

Everett 5-1 Regina

Swift Current 4-1 Calgary

Portland 5-4 Prince George (SO)

Medicine Hat 3-0 Red Deer

Spokane 2-0 Prince Albert

Watch live on CHL TV