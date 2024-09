CHL Today: Chyzowski, Elie and McQueen shine on Opening Night

Photo credit: Vincent Létourneau

Headlines

Cape Breton’s Jacob Newcombe was named the 32nd captain in franchise history Friday. Last season, he was missed the first half of the season after he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In January, he made his return to the Eagles roster on Hockey Fights Cancer night and appeared in 26 games. Newcombe scored the first goal of the 2024-25 CHL and QMJHL season just 17 seconds into Cape Breton’s game against Acadie-Bathurst. Full article

Brandon have named Quinn Mantei as captain. The 19-year-old defenceman is the 53rd captain in Wheat Kings history. Full article

Ahead of the regular season, the QMJHL added five new inductees into it’s Hall of Fame, highlighted by Boston Bruins legend and Acadie-Bathurst Titan alumnus Patrice Bergeron. Full article

CHL Top 10

In his regular season QMJHL coaching debut, Gardiner MacDougall steered the Moncton Wildcats (4) to a 3-0 road win over Saint John. Tied 0-0 through more than 50 minutes, the Wildcats scored three times in the final 7:51.

The Rimouski Oceanic (5), hosts of the 2025 Memorial Cup, were blanked 2-0 by Baie-Comeau in their season opener.

The Cape Breton Eagles (6) opened the season with a 4-2 road loss to Acadie-Bathurst. The club held a 2-1 lead 5:37 into the second before they surrendered three straight goals.

The Prince George Cougars (7) collected a point in a 4-3 overtime loss to Spokane.

Nightly notes

Vince Elie had his first QMJHL hat-trick in Shawinigan’s 7-3 win over Blainville-Boisbriand. The ’05 forward had a combined 62 points a year ago between the Sea Dogs and Cataractes.

In defeat, the Armada’s Jonathan Fauchon registered his second career hat-trick. Last season, the overage forward led the team with 71 points.

Maddox Dagenais, the first overall pick in the 2024 QMJHL Draft, scored in his Q debut with Quebec.

Elliot Simard had four points (2G, 2A) as Victoriaville doubled up Val’d’Or 8-4. A year ago, Simard had a career high 23 points (nine goals) with the Tigres.

In his first QMJHL game, Lars Steiner had two goals and two assists to power Rouyn-Noranda to a 5-3 win over Gatineau. Steiner was the 46th overall pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft.

Moncton’s Jacob Steinman stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 3-0 win over Saint John. A year ago, the ’04 goaltender won 25 games for the Cats.

Roger McQueen took Opening Night in the WHL by storm with a four-goal performance as Brandon took down Moose Jaw 5-2. McQueen played 53 games last year where he had 51 points (21 goals). The 17-year-old is considered one of the top prospects for the 2025 NHL Draft.

Kyle Chyzowski opened his fifth season with Portland with the second hat-trick of his career as the Winterhawks beat Kamloops 5-2. The overage forward had a career best 50 points last year en route to an appearance in the WHL Championship Series.

Daxon Rudolph, the first overall pick in the 2023 WHL Draft, scored his first career goal as part of Prince Albert’s 3-2 overtime loss to Regina.

QMJHL results (Sept. 20, 2024)

Halifax 2-1 Charlottetown (SO)

Moncton 3-0 Saint John

Acadie-Bathurst 4-2 Cape Breton

Baie-Comeau 2-0 Rimouski

Drummondville 3-2 Sherbrooke

Rouyn-Noranda 5-3 Gatineau

Chicoutimi 6-3 Quebec

Shawinigan 7-3 Blainville-Boisbriand

Victoriaville 8-4 Val-d’Or

WHL results (Sept. 20, 2024)

Brandon 5-2 Moos Jaw

Portland 5-2 Kamloops

Lethbridge 3-1 Edmonton

Regina 3-2 Prince Albert (OT)

Spokane 4-3 Prince George (OT)

Saskatoon 4-1 Swift Current

Vancouver 4-3 Seattle (OT)

Victoria 5-4 Tri-City (OT)

