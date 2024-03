CHL to support Supplement King in their partnership with KidSport

The Canadian Hockey League is proud to support Supplement King in their new partnership with KidSport, aimed at positively impacting local communities across Canada by supporting kids hockey.

KidSport has chapters in 39 CHL markets across the Maritimes, Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia and in partnership with Supplement King, the CHL is excited to join this initiative to provide youth in Canada with access to the game of hockey.

Cost keeps one in three Canadian kids out of organized sport and KidSport provides grants to help cover those costs to ensure that no kid is ever left watching from the sidelines. By participating in Supplement King’s March round-up campaign, you can make a difference in the lives of young hockey enthusiasts in your area.

Supplement King has more than 100 locally owned and operated stores across Canada. When you visit any Supplement King store to make a purchase throughout the month of March, you will have the option to round-up your total to the nearest dollar or donate any amount of your choice. The additional amount will be set aside and dedicated to supporting kids’ hockey programs in your community.

“We are always working to find ways to connect with and contribute to the communities in which we operate,” stated Dan Rogers, Director at Supplement King Canada. “Our owners, staff and customers are hockey enthusiasts and understand how much of a positive impact that team sports, especially hockey, leave on our young Canadians.”

Playing hockey can be a transformative experience for children, teaching them valuable life skills, fostering teamwork, and promoting a healthy and active lifestyle. However, not all families have the means to provide their children with this opportunity. By participating in this round-up campaign, you can help give more kids in your community the chance to experience the joys of hockey.

All funds collected through this campaign will go directly towards sponsoring deserving children who may face financial obstacles hindering their involvement in hockey. Your contributions will cover registration fees, and other necessary expenses, ensuring these kids can participate and thrive in the sport they love.

“Our stores are locally owned and operated which makes supporting our communities through grass-root initiatives that much more important,” said Roger King, President of Supplement King Canada. “Together, Supplement King and KidSport are working to remove the financial barriers to our youth having the chance to play this amazing game.”

Supplement King and KidSport, alongside the Canadian Hockey League, invite you to participate in their March round-up campaign to help create positive change in the lives of Canadian children passionate about hockey. Your small donation can make a BIG impact, promoting inclusivity and encouraging more kids to pursue their goals, on the ice, in your community.

Together, let’s support our youth and empower young athletes through the magic of hockey.