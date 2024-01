CHL to NHL: Zellweger debuts with Ducks

Former Everett Silvertips and Kamloops Blazers defenceman Olen Zellweger made his NHL debut with the Anaheim Ducks Jan. 23.

In a 4-2 win over Buffalo, Zellweger played 13:42 and recorded an assist, two shots and one hit.

Across 180 WHL games, Zellweger scored 50 goals and tallied 183 points. With Everett in 2021-22, Zellweger was the recipient of the Bill Hunter Trophy as the WHL’s Top Defenceman while a year later, he claimed the award again as well as CHL Defenceman of the Year honours after he had 32 goals and 80 points. In addition to be named to the CHL’s First All-Star Team, at the 2023 Memorial Cup, the Calgary native was named to the tournament’s All-Star Team.

Internationally, Zellweger won World Juniors gold in 2021 where he led the tournament in points by a defenceman (11), as well as +/- (+14) and was named to the All-Star Team.

Ahead of his NHL debut, Zellweger suited up 34 times with the AHL’s San Diego Gulls where he had 25 points (eight goals).

The Ducks drafted the 20-year-old 34th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.