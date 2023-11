CHL to NHL: Zary scores in debut with Flames

Former Kamloops Blazers forward Connor Zary made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames Wednesday night.

In 16:11 of ice time against the Stars, Zary scored his first career NHL goal as he buried a puck out front after Chris Tanev’s point shot hit a Dallas defenceman. In all, Zary tallied six shots on goal and took one minor penalty in a 4-3 loss.

CONNOR ZARY!! FIRST NHL GOAL IN HIS FIRST NHL GAME!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/48ONd2XBMv — NHL (@NHL) November 2, 2023

Zary played four years with the Blazers from 2017-21 where he tallied 206 points (79 goals) in 203 games. In 2019-20, Zary had a career high 38 goals and 86 points. He captained the side during the 2020-21 season.

Before his NHL debut, the Saskatoon, SK., native suited up 140 times in the AHL.

Calgary selected Zary 24th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.