CHL to NHL: Winterton debuts with Kraken

Former London Knight and Hamilton Bulldog Ryan Winterton made his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken last Thursday night.

Winterton played 7:01 in a 4-3 win over Colorado where he registered one shot on goal.

The Whitby, Ontario native spent three seasons in the OHL where he played 124 games 105 points (44 goals). He spent the majority of his career with Hamilton where he won an OHL championship before being traded to London last season helping them to the OHL final.

Seattle selected Winterton 67th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.