CHL to NHL: Winterhawks’ grad Kozak makes NHL Debut

Just weeks before his 22 second birthday Tyson Kozak made his NHL debut with the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

Kozak had 13 shifts for 8:26 in ice-time, registering one shot on goal and two hits in a 3-2 OT loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

The Souris, Manitoba native was taken by the Portland Winterhawks in the sixth round, 121st overall in the 2017 WHL Draft. He would go on to suit up for 152 WHL games all with the Winterhawks.

A 5’11” centre, Kozak’s best season came in 2021-22 where he captained the Winterhawks while scoring a career high 32 goals and 69 points across 66 games.

Kozak is currently in his third season with the Rochester Americans of the American Hockey League. He has already matched his AHL season best five goals in just 14 games.

The Sabres originally selected Kozak in the seventh round 193rd overall in the 2021 NHL Draft