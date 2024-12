CHL to NHL: WHL champion Mateychuk debuts with Blue Jackets

Former Moose Jaw Warriors defenceman Denton Mateychuk made his NHL debut with the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday night.

Mateychuk played 18:36 as Columbus beat Montreal 5-4. He also recorded one hit across 24 shifts.

The 20-year-old is Moose Jaw’s all-time points leader by a d-man with 215 while his 203 games rank 17th.

His final WHL season in 2023-24 ended perfectly as he captained the Warriors to a first WHL championship. In the process, he collected the Bill Hunter Trophy as WHL Defenceman of the Year after he had 75 points from the blue line and then was named playoffs MVP after he had 30 points (11 goals) in the postseason.

Mateychuk’s 25 points with Cleveland lead all AHL defencemen in 2024-25.

Columbus selected Mateychuk 12th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.