CHL to NHL: WHL champion Dach debuts against brother with Blackhawks

Former Saskatoon, Kelowna and Seattle forward Colton Dach made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks Friday night.

In 11:05 of ice time, tallied five shots and five hits in a 4-2 win over Montreal. He also was fortunate to face older brother Kirby, who was playing in his 250th NHL game, in his debut.

Dach spent four years in the WHL where he played 166 games and tallied 155 points (62 goals). His best season came in 2021-22 with the Rockets where he had 79 points in 61 contests. In his final season in 2022-23, Dach was traded from Kelowna to Seattle where he helped the T-Birds to a WHL title with 14 points in 19 postseason games. At the 2023 Memorial Cup, he scored twice in five games as Seattle reached the final.

The 21-year-old, who won gold with Canada at the 2023 World Juniors, has spent the past two seasons in the AHL with Rockford where he’s amassed 52 points in 78 games.

Chicago selected Dach 62nd overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.