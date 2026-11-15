CHL to NHL: WHL champion and CHL Player of the Year Firkus debuts with Kraken

Former Moose Jaw Warriors forward Jagger Firkus made his NHL debut with the Seattle Kraken Saturday in Finland as part of the NHL’s Global Series.

In a 5-1 loss to Carolina, Firkus played 11:38 across 14 shifts.

Over parts of five seasons with Moose Jaw, Firkus was sensational; he racked up 144 goals and 310 points in just 230 games between 2019-24. A fourth round pick in 2019, he ranks second all-time in goals scored in franchise history and fourth all-time in points.

He orchestrated his best season for last where in 2023-24, he tallied 61 goals and 126 points to win CHL Player of the Year and the Top Scorer Award alongside the WHL’s Four Broncos Trophy as league MVP. In the postseason, he had 32 points (20 goals) to lead the Warriors to their first Ed Chynoweth Trophy in franchise history. The Irma, AB., native played at a point-per-game pace at the 2024 Memorial Cup where the Warriors reached the semi-finals.

As a pro, Firkus has played 144 games in the AHL for the Coachella Valley Firebirds where he’s amassed 104 points. A year ago he had a career high 21 goals and 56 points and was selected to the AHL All-Star game.

Seattle selected Firkus 35th overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.