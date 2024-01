CHL to NHL: Thompson skates in first game with Lightning

Former Sudbury Wolves and Soo Greyhounds defenceman Jack Thompson made his NHL debut Friday night.

Thompson played 11:39, tallied two hits and one shot on goal in a 7-3 road loss to Boston.

The 21-year-old spent four seasons in the OHL where he played in 180 games and recorded 105 points (40 goals). In his final season of junior, he recorded a career high 55 points and led all OHL d-men with 21 goals as he split time between the Wolves and Greyounds. Of his 180 OHL games, 144 came in a Wolves jersey.

Thompson also collected a World Juniors gold medal in 2022 with Canada where he had four points (one goal) in seven games.

Before his NHL debut, Thompson played in 103 AHL games with the Syracuse Crunch.

Tampa Bay selected the Courtice, ON., native 93rd overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.