CHL to NHL: Stankoven lines up for Stars

Former Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven made his NHL debut with the Dallas Stars Saturday.

Stankoven played 15:20 as the Stars beat Carolina 2-1 where he was a +1 and tallied three shots on goal.

Over parts of five seasons with the Blazers, Stankoven starred; in 179 games, the Kamloops native recorded 260 points (115 goals), the 12th most in team history.

After a 104-point (45 goals) season in 2021-22, Stankoven was named CHL Player of the Year while he also collected the Four Broncos Trophy as WHL Player of the Year as well as the Brad Hornung Trophy as the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player.

A year later, he was named the WHL’s Humanitarian of the Year while at the 2023 Memorial Cup, he earned the Ed Chynoweth Award after he led the tournament with nine points.

The fifth overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft, Stankoven is also a two-time World Juniors gold medallist (2022, 2023).

Ahead of his NHL debut, Stankoven has excelled in the AHL with the Texas Stars as a rookie where he leads the league with 57 points and appeared in the AHL All-Star Game earlier this month.

Dallas selected Stankoven 47th overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.