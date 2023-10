CHL to NHL: Sourdif suits up for Panthers

Former Vancouver Giants and Edmonton Oil Kings forward Justin Sourdif made his NHL debut with the Florida Panthers Monday night.

Sourdif played 10:00 in a 4-3 win over New Jersey where he also recorded three hits and one shot.

Between Vancouver and Edmonton, Sourdif played 199 WHL games and recorded 205 points (86 goals). In his final year of junior, Sourdif was traded to the Oil Kings midseason where he would go on to win a WHL championship in 2022.

The third overall pick in the 2017 WHL Draft, Sourdif played 171 games with Vancouver before his move to Edmonton.

Last season, in his first season of professional hockey, the Richmond, B.C., native played 48 games with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers where he had 24 points (seven goals).

Florida selected Sourdif 87th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.