CHL to NHL: Solovyov debuts with Flames

Former Saginaw Spirit defenceman Ilya Solovyov made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames Thursday.

Solovyov played 16:34 in a 3-0 loss to St. Louis where he tallied one shot on goal and took one minor penalty.

The Belarus native played one OHL season for Saginaw in 2019-20 where he appeared in 53 games and tallied 40 points.

Before his NHL debut, Solovyov spent one year in the KHL and lined up 123 times in the AHL.

Calgary selected Solovyov 205th overall in the 2020 NHL Draft.